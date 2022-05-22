100 Years Ago in Burke County – this week in 1922

I recently traveled back in time by looking through News Herald editions dating to the beginning of the 20th century for a special anniversary project the newspaper published in March.

The History Museum of Burke County has a News Herald archive room in its basement containing books of editions dating back to 1903. The story I was told is that The News Herald office had them originally, but decided to throw them out sometime in the early 2000s. Someone from the paper contacted someone from the museum as the items were being discarded, and museum staff came and rescued this priceless historical record and preserved it.

This must have been a monumental undertaking. The collection consists of hundreds of heavy, newspaper-sized hard-bound books spanning a time period from 1903 to 2004.

In addition to working on the anniversary project, I visit the archive room every week to compile the “50 Years Ago in Burke County” column. Both of these experiences inspired me to look at editions from 1922 to see what was going on here 100 years ago.

I noticed the newspaper was only published once a week in 1922. People could purchase a year’s subscription for $2.

The page design vastly differs from what we publish today. There are no bold headlines or photos on the front page conveying breaking news. The page consists of columns with headlines of various sizes breaking up text, like a larger version of the classified section of papers today.

I skimmed through headlines from the May 18, 1922 edition. Buried in the bottom half of the second column was a story that put Burke County at the forefront of national news.

One hundred years ago this month, the Drexel Furniture Company celebrated a victory in its U.S. Supreme Court case declaring a 1919 federal child labor law unconstitutional. The law required companies to pay 10% of their net annual profits to the federal government if they employed children younger than 14 in mills, factories or canneries, or children younger than 16 in mines or quarries. Drexel Furniture argued that labor laws were a reserved power of the states. The high court, presided over by Chief Justice William Howard Taft, former U.S. president, unanimously agreed.

Another item of interest was the eagerly anticipated opening of the Caldwell Hotel in Morganton. Historical records from the North Carolina Room at the Burke County Public Library place the hotel at 101 S. Green St., where Marquee Cinemas stands today.

The hotel, still under construction in 1922, was described as “the pride of Morganton” that “fulfilled a long-felt need.” The News Herald even announced it would publish a “special hotel edition” to celebrate its grand opening. It made me think of the big splash the opening of the Fairfield Inn on Green Street in Morganton made recently. I guess it’s a good sign that Morganton was and continues to be a popular travel destination.

I was surprised to find a section listing individuals’ medical and mental health treatments. People could find out which of their neighbors had been sent to the sanatorium, or who had appendicitis or got their tonsils out. I wondered if those listed had submitted this information to the paper, or if someone researched these incidents and published them. I initially thought this represented an untoward invasion of privacy, but then considered how we get notifications of our friends’ statuses via Facebook today. This was their social media platform.

Just as we publish “50 Years Ago” in today’s News Herald, The News Herald of 1922 published a “Thirty-Three Years Ago” column. I wondered why they picked such an odd number, but then realized they were referencing the first year the paper was in circulation, 1889. The column shared news of a lavish party at Magnolia Place and a community picnic on the grounds of a place called the “Rock House.” Also, the mayor of Morganton led a cleanup initiative to “have the streets and sidewalks scraped and rubbish of all kinds removed.” I guess this was vital in the days of horse-and-buggy transportation. It gave me a renewed appreciation for modern technology and sanitation standards.

Flipping to the May 25, 1922 edition, that appreciation was reinforced when I read about Morganton’s water system.

“The present machinery for pumping the town’s water is in deplorable condition,” the article read. “It has been out of commission four times this week, at one time necessitating that several men work nearly all night to get the pump started.”

My favorite story from 1922 was a short commentary. The early 1920s spawned the “flapper” frenzy, when many young women ditched long hair and skirts for short bobs and knee-length dresses to party at illicit speakeasies.

“Flappers were seen as brash for wearing excessive makeup, drinking alcohol, smoking cigarettes in public, driving automobiles, treating sex in a casual manner and otherwise flouting social and sexual norms,” a history of the time period reads.

Some people found that conduct shocking, but a pastor from Chicago defended the flapper lifestyle in an editorial the newspaper published.

“Flapperism is not a disease, but a diversion,” the Rev. Elmer Pennewell said. “Bobbed hair, short skirts and knickerbockers are not signs of sin, but a declaration of independence.”

I looked up the word “knickerbockers” in my dictionary app out of curiosity and was delighted to find a listing. It was defined as “baggy breeches fastened with a band at the knee.”

But back to Elmer, who presciently predicted the rise of the feminist movement two years after women won the right to vote in America.

“Girls in the past have been pretty little birds in cages of husky beasts of burden,” Pennewell said. “We are passing from the man’s age, a rough age, and emerging into an age of culture, the woman’s age. That is why the flapper exists today. The girls are a fine lot, and they will give us the finest generation the world has ever known.”

Tammie Gercken is a staff writer at The News Herald and a member of the Morganton Writers’ Group. She can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.