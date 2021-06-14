50 Years Ago in Burke County

The commissioners all agreed that Sheriff Wise was doing a fine job and that his reputation as an excellent law enforcement official was being borne out in his present office.

Points of contention, however, occurred over the roles and the county’s liability for special deputies, lack of continuous training for deputies and continuously rising uniform costs.

Black to head Burke United fund drive

Otto H. Woerner, president of the Burke County United Fund, announced the appointment of James T. Black as general chair of the 1971-72 fund campaign.

Black is manager of the Morganton-Lenoir District of Piedmont Natural Gas Company.

Organizational work for the annual drive is already underway, and other key people in the campaign will be announced later.

This year’s chair has been active in the United Fund, holding several positions in the commercial division. He served as commercial division chair last year.

Black is a member and past president of the Morganton Rotary Club, past president of the Morganton-Burke Merchants Association, and past vice-president and director of the Burke County Chamber of Commerce. He also is a member of the Mimosa Hills Golf Club.