50 Years Ago in Burke County

Shuping is serving as president of the Catawba Valley Chapter of the American Institute of Industrial Engineers. He is a graduate of the 1970 Executive Program conducted by the University of North Carolina’s Graduate School of Business Administration.

He is a vice chair of the Morganton Recreation Commission and a member of First United Methodist Church.

Fire alarm box to be removed

Fire alarm box No. 134 at Bouchelle and Caldwell streets will be removed today following a third false alarm Wednesday at 11:10 p.m.

An estimated crowd of 25 to 30 people were waiting at the scene when the fire truck, followed by Chief Carroll M. Sullivan, arrived last night. The chief estimated that the cost to the city and the taxpayer per truck for answering a false call was $250 to $300.

He announced in The News Herald yesterday, following two false alarms from the Bouchelle and Caldwell intersection, that he would remove the box if there was another one. The box will be removed permanently from the area. Residents will have to use their telephones in the event of fires in the future.