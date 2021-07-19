50 Years Ago in Burke County

Thayer and Shuping given new posts
C. Harper Thayer has been appointed director of manufacturing of Shadowline Inc.
At the same time, Thomas Shuping has been named to the position of director of engineering.
The promotions were announced today by Sherrod Salisbury, Shadowline’s president.
Both men, he pointed out, have been with the company for many years and are extremely qualified for their new duties.
In his new duties, Thayer, who was formerly director of engineering, will direct all manufacturing divisions of Shadowline both in Morganton and Boone.
Shuping, who was formerly director of production planning, will move into Thayer’s former position, serving all manufacturing areas of the company.
Thayer joined Shadowline in 1955 and has been continuously in engineering. He came to Morganton from Blue Bell and before that was employed by Dan River Inc.
A professional engineer, Thayer is an industrial engineering graduate of N.C. State University, receiving his degree in 1960.
A native of Asheboro, he has been actively engaged in community activities since coming to Morganton. He is a past president of the Morganton Rotary Club and is a member of the vestry of Grace Episcopal Church. He is a former chair of the Morganton Recreation Commission.
Shuping is serving as president of the Catawba Valley Chapter of the American Institute of Industrial Engineers. He is a graduate of the 1970 Executive Program conducted by the University of North Carolina’s Graduate School of Business Administration.
He is a vice chair of the Morganton Recreation Commission and a member of First United Methodist Church.
Fire alarm box to be removed
Fire alarm box No. 134 at Bouchelle and Caldwell streets will be removed today following a third false alarm Wednesday at 11:10 p.m.
An estimated crowd of 25 to 30 people were waiting at the scene when the fire truck, followed by Chief Carroll M. Sullivan, arrived last night. The chief estimated that the cost to the city and the taxpayer per truck for answering a false call was $250 to $300.
He announced in The News Herald yesterday, following two false alarms from the Bouchelle and Caldwell intersection, that he would remove the box if there was another one. The box will be removed permanently from the area. Residents will have to use their telephones in the event of fires in the future.
The chief also announced this will be the policy everywhere in the fire box systems. He added that if anyone could provide information on potential suspects that leads to an arrest, that boxes will not be removed, other than box No. 134.
Fox Street residents oppose mobile homes
A large group of residents from the Fox Street area who want their neighborhood rezoned to keep out mobile home parks and mobile homes filled the Morganton City Hall chambers last night for a public hearing on the rezoning petition.
The hearing was on the petition of Keith Eller and rezoning of Fox Street area from Morehead Street to Tate Street to Lenoir Road from RA-6 to RA-12.
The rezoning hearing was the first item of business on the council agenda and took up to almost two hours as residents aired their sentiments. Their expressed concerns over the one mobile home already placed on a lot in the area and were unanimous in wanting to make sure that no more individual mobile homes or mobile home parks could be placed in their area.
The Planning and Zoning Commission, who acted on the petition before carrying it in the City Council, had recommended that the area be rezoned RA-9 except for the area north of Alexander Avenue, which was recommended RA-15.
Brick chosen for west Burke high school
Old Walnut is the style of brick that will be used for the new western Burke high school.
The Burke County Board of Education last night made its selection from two recommended samples, neither of which was within the budget.
Dr. Charles H. Weaver, superintendent, told the board the brick selection had to be made. The contractor said that he will need the bricks in about three weeks.
Jack Swindell, project manager, sent the two samples that had been collected by Juno Construction, the general contractor.
Old Walnut is by Kendrick Brick Co., a division of Boran Clay Products Co. of Charlotte. It comes in pleasing tones of brown.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
Who in the world can build or find something to write about when it rains, rains and rains? That’s what it has done for the last while, so we will have to wait until the sun shines, Nellie. We are hoping for pretty weather pronto!
Come to think of it, we think building the Stoney-Kistler building in the forks of North Sterling and Howard streets is classed as a real improvement. Looks real good from the downtown square.
Fleming Drive both east and west continues to grow. The huge Dixie Store now under construction, is proof of that. It is interesting to note that the site years ago was a white gravel pit.
When we say, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not,” the slogan includes business and professional buildings, churches and schools and residences.
Yes, a big event slated for a little later is the Junior Women’s Club’s The Follies. Miss it and you will miss out on one of the biggest events of the year.
We’ll come up with some better construction news a bit later. Good weather you know.
Retrospect: Do you remember Bub Tanner, the man who operated a pressing club, and being a paralytic, rode around town in a goat wagon? And when Michael Kistler was a bookkeeper for the Burke Tanning Co.? Whatever became of the blacksmith shop that stood below the depot? Oh yes, sure — it is long gone, and the site is now part of N.C. 18, better known as South Sterling Street. Did you know that there used to be a bowling alley where the Woolworth’s building stands now?
