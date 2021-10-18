50 Years Ago in Burke County

Bank employees win TVs
Two employees of Northwestern Bank’s Morganton office each won an 18-inch RCA portable TV set in the “Hawaiian Dream Vacation Sweepstakes” conducted by Northwestern’s Master Charge department.
The presentation, held at the local bank, was attended by Ben S. Whisnant, executive vice-president, who joined in congratulating the recipients: winners Billie Crump and Joyce Bingham; Ken Jones, promotion director of the Master Charge department; and Wayne Turbyfill, district sales representative. Turbyfill and Jones came from the North Wilkesboro headquarters for the presentation to the two winners, who qualified for the sweepstakes by obtaining new applications for the new Master Charge credit card. The winners were announced by Athel D. Phillips, vice-president in charge of the Master Charge department.
Morganton pilot
receives wingsFormer Morganton resident Lt. Gregory A. Watts received his pilot’s wings in the US Air Force Oct 16. Watts, a member of the Bottom Rangers squadron, was one of 45 officers graduated. A graduate of Salem High School, he received a degree in aeronautical engineering from North Carolina State University in Raleigh before entering the service. His mother, Irene Watts of Route 8 in Morganton, flew to Texas for the graduation ceremony. Watts will be assigned to the Big Springs base for another three years. He pilots the T-38 training jet.
Recreation director appointed Ronald Hamilton Blackburn, former pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, has joined the staff of the North Carolina Department of Corrections as supervisor of recreation for the new Western Carolina Correctional Center and coordinator of recreation in the western area.
His appointment was announced by Dr. James C. White, superintendent of the new high rise in Morganton and assistant coordinator of the Western Carolina area.
Blackburn came from Cullowhee, where he served as a rehabilitation therapist at Western Carolina University for five years.
Before going to Cullowhee, Blackburn was in professional baseball with the Pittsburgh Pirates for 12 years, having served in the major leagues from 1958-59 as pitcher. In 1958, the Pittsburgh Sportswriters’ Association presented him a plaque for being voted the “Outstanding Pirate in Spring Training” that year.
Merchants reelect officers
John M. Thomas of the Morganton Roses store was reelected president of the Morganton Plaza Merchants Association at its annual meeting at which members considered business prospects for the coming year.
Other officers re-elected were Glenn Wheless of Wachovia Bank and Trust Company, secretary-treasurer; and Russell Mauney of Harris Teeter, chair of advertising and public relations.
Plaza merchants said they enjoyed a very good year since the last meeting and several member stores “ranked very high within their companies in sales volumes.”
“We hope the Plaza Shopping Center will continue to be a large contributor to the retail economy,” Thomas said. “And can be of continued service to the fine residents of this area.”
Wheless presented the treasurer’s report, along with a budget for 1972, which was approved.
Members of the association are Harris-Teeter, Roses, Holbrooks, Walker Shoes, Morganton Florist, Lewis Cleaners and Plaza Gulf.
Couple celebrates 50th anniversary Mr. and Mrs. Marvin White of 600 Old Shelby Road celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Oct 23. A family dinner marked the celebration. The couple has nine children: Joe Russel White, Ralph White, and Mrs. Everette (Guynell), all of Casar; Mozelle Holton, Harold White and Doc White, all of Charlotte; Carrie Powell of Drexel; and John Hazel White and Burren White of Morganton. All were present for the dinner. The couple has 21 grandchildren, 12 of whom attended, and four great-grandchildren, two of whom attended.
United Fund getting
close to goalUnited Fund officials reported at a luncheon meeting at the Rainbow Inn that the Burke County United Fund drive total now stands at $95,377 — 97.9 % of the $97,303 goal.
Pledges are still $2,000 short of the goal, but the group is hopeful this can be collected in the next few weeks.
The industrial division surpassed its quota, reporting $55,611, or 105 %. In this division Drexel, Carolina Shoe, Wamsutta, Synthron and Inmont were among the industries showing increases. Great Lakes Carbon, although it had fewer employees this year, also showed an increase in giving this year. Quaker Meadows Mill in Hildebran increased its giving by 700 %.
In the public division, pledges total $11,484, or 83.6 % of its quota. Contributions by school personnel and Broughton Hospital surpassed their goals.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon QueenMuch changing and remodeling has been done at Valley Petroleum Company’s plant on East Union Street. Valley is apparently doing real well at keeping up with the times.
Come to think of it, a lot of business signs have been put up in uptown Morganton.
A group from another state really liked our new residential developments. Yes, we have new, as well as old, residential developments, some inside and a few outside of the city limits.
Yes, you still have time to give to the United Way. When you give to the United Way, you are giving to a lot of different causes.
We think it’s high time that face-lifting for Morganton started. Let’s make our old reliable business section “shine like a diamond in the sky.”
Retrospect: Do you remember when “Good Morning Carrie” was the hit song of the day? And when Bob Presnell and Will Hogan operated Presnell and Hogan’s Store on the main drag? Did you know that the original First Baptist Church was in a wooden building on North Sterling Street, destroyed in the 1890s fire?
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.