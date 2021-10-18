50 Years Ago in Burke County

Pledges are still $2,000 short of the goal, but the group is hopeful this can be collected in the next few weeks.

The industrial division surpassed its quota, reporting $55,611, or 105 %. In this division Drexel, Carolina Shoe, Wamsutta, Synthron and Inmont were among the industries showing increases. Great Lakes Carbon, although it had fewer employees this year, also showed an increase in giving this year. Quaker Meadows Mill in Hildebran increased its giving by 700 %.

In the public division, pledges total $11,484, or 83.6 % of its quota. Contributions by school personnel and Broughton Hospital surpassed their goals.

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon QueenMuch changing and remodeling has been done at Valley Petroleum Company’s plant on East Union Street. Valley is apparently doing real well at keeping up with the times.

Come to think of it, a lot of business signs have been put up in uptown Morganton.

A group from another state really liked our new residential developments. Yes, we have new, as well as old, residential developments, some inside and a few outside of the city limits.

Yes, you still have time to give to the United Way. When you give to the United Way, you are giving to a lot of different causes.