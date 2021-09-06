50 Years Ago in Burke County

Drug charges brings 2-3 year sentenceA one time resident of what is known as the “Opry House” in Morganton, pleaded guilty in superior court to possession of drugs before Judge George M. Fountain of Tarboro and was given a 2-3 year active sentence.

The suspect was arrested on May 26 by Deanes Short of the Morganton Police Department. At the time, a large quantity of what was believed to be mescaline, but was later identified as LSD following a lab test in Raleigh, was found in Wright’s possession.

The suspect told the court he had taken drugs before, including marijuana, and in one instance, LSD, but since his arrest in May, had not taken any more.

Short told the court that the suspect had told him upon his arrest that he had paid between $90 and $100 for the drugs.

The suspect stated in court that he believed at the time that he had purchased mescaline, which he explained was a derivative of peyote. He would not disclose his supplier.

Litterbug

defendant fined $10The Lake James Fire Department organized a highway cleanup project for residents of the Lake James community in late August, which won third prize in a roadside clean-up contest.