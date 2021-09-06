50 Years Ago in Burke County

Drug charges brings 2-3 year sentenceA one time resident of what is known as the “Opry House” in Morganton, pleaded guilty in superior court to possession of drugs before Judge George M. Fountain of Tarboro and was given a 2-3 year active sentence.
The suspect was arrested on May 26 by Deanes Short of the Morganton Police Department. At the time, a large quantity of what was believed to be mescaline, but was later identified as LSD following a lab test in Raleigh, was found in Wright’s possession.
The suspect told the court he had taken drugs before, including marijuana, and in one instance, LSD, but since his arrest in May, had not taken any more.
Short told the court that the suspect had told him upon his arrest that he had paid between $90 and $100 for the drugs.
The suspect stated in court that he believed at the time that he had purchased mescaline, which he explained was a derivative of peyote. He would not disclose his supplier.
Litterbug
defendant fined $10The Lake James Fire Department organized a highway cleanup project for residents of the Lake James community in late August, which won third prize in a roadside clean-up contest.
Deputy Joe Conley of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, also a member of the Lake James Fire Department, was standing in front of the fire house two days after the clean up when a Ford Mustang drove by and a paper cup came flying of the window and landed on the ground.
Conley gave pursuit and charged a passenger of the vehicle with litterbugging. In Wennesday’s session of the 25th District Court, the suspect was found guilty by Judge Wheeler Dale of Morganton and fined $10, plus costs.
With out servicemenSpc. Stanley E. Johnson, 19, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Johnson of Route 1 in Morganton, is serving with the US Army’s 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg. Johnson is serving with Headquarters Company of the division’s Third Brigade.
Sgt. Ronald G. Penning, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark S. Penning of Valdese, has been promoted to sergeant while serving in the headquarters battery with the US Army’s 23rd Infantry Division Artillery near Chu Lai, Vietnam.
Spc. Wayne R. Abernathy, 21, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Abernathy of Route 2 in Valdese, was recently promoted to Army Specialist 4 near Chu Lai, Vietnam. He is assigned as a rifleman in Company C, 1st Battalion, 52nd Infantry, 11th Brigade of the 23rd Infantry Division.
Local girl to
study in GermanyLisbeth Davis is on the high seas this week, en route to Germany to begin her third year of college studies. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Finley Webb Davis of Morganton, she will be a student at Schiller College in Heidelberg.
Lisbeth’s introduction to her schooling is taking place aboard the ship Europa, which sailed from New York on Thursday. She will leave the Europa at Bremerhaven on Saturday to tour the college’s campus.
Lisbeth is a graduate of St. Genevieve in the Pines in Asheville and St. Mary’s Junior College in Raleigh.
Schiller students make their own arrangements for school, including their own place to live. After seeing their excited daughter off, her parents went to Connecticut to visit another daughter, Gay, and her husband, David Gaston, and children David, Keiley and Darein.
With Betty BurkeMr. and Mrs. Charles W. Walker Jr., who were recently married in Winter Park, Florida, have been visiting Charles’ grandmother, Mrs. Clifford Walker, The couple will make their home in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Dr. and Mrs. C.C. Diericks and Dr. and Mrs. Clyde Grubb have returned from a stay at the Sand Castle in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The report was that the weather was beautiful and the sun felt so good.
Mrs. Greer Moore had an interesting trip this summer. She first went to Texas to visit relatives, then on to California to visit her sister, Doris Sullivan, an aeronautical engineer in Newport Beach. Alta and her sister drove to Mexico to see some houses built in the Spanish architectural style. The Moores are gathering ideas for their new home on Hillside Lane.
Among us Morgantonians:
J. Gordon QueenAt the last count, we numbered 33 churches in Morganton. That’s a lot of churches, and they are good. The number may have increased after we made the count.
It is gratifying to note that, a few years ago, Morganton lost three plants, but “lawsy massy,” the plants have been replaced many times. Back then, we were saying, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.”
Come to think of it, the three bypasses: Fleming, Sanford and Kirksey, are really worth their weight in gold when it comes to alleviating traffic jams for many who are employed at our plants.
Keep in mind to shop in Morganton for Christmas, it will pay you and help your city.
Retrospect: Do you remember when the Lazarus brothers sold Edison cylinder phonographs and records? And when the Rev. W.K. Houck was chief of the State Hospital Fire Department? Whatever became of that meadow down on East Meeting Street? Oh yes, sure — the meadow was drained years ago and is now the site of the Huffman Hosiery Mill. Did you know that, years ago, Valdese Avenue was called Samson?
Seen and heard about: Henry Caddell running around as busy as a bee … The Orkin Man toting his spray can from house to house … Folks grumbling about the cool and damp weather … A bunch of school girls talking like a bunch of magpies … The pretty Junior Women’s Club getting ready for their “Fall Follies” next week.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.