50 Years Ago in Burke County

When Fleming Drive was opened, it was just another road. Now look — it has grown and is still growing, with businesses all along the thoroughfare, and more to come.

Come to think of it, we think it is high time something is started on the much talked about facelifting of Morganton, don’t you? We need more cooperation among the business property owners.

One thing is certain — the proposed North Carolina National Bank at Union and Green streets will help wonderfully, won’t it?

We still wish for more industry. A city can never get enough plants, say what you please.

Let’s keep the slogan, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not,” going by building and trading at home.

Retrospect: Do you remember the turntable stools at Presnell and Hogan’s store? And the brick oil storage building at back of Hildebrand’s and Connelly’s store? Whatever became of the Taylor property in west Morganton? Oh yes, sure — the site is now the home of the new and beautiful First Presbyterian Church. Did you know that years ago, the North Carolina School for the Deaf boasted one of the best baseball teams in western North Carolina?

This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.