50 Years Ago in Burke County

Service completed to annexed areas
The city of Morganton has completed the installation of its water service as called for in the annexation plans in the areas annexed by the city on April 1, 1969, City Manager Cyrus L. Brooks announced today.
According to the law, the city has one year from the date of the annexation to complete the services to these areas. Brooks stated that water and sewer services are now available to all residents of the annexed areas with the exception of three houses on Henredon Road and a few houses at the end of Greenbrier Lane and Rhyne Street that do not have sewer service.
He explained that the reason these few residents don’t have sewer service is because it is not economically feasible to provide it at this time. However, these residents will not pay a sewer service charge, as does no one who is not connected to the city sewer service, Brooks said.
The streets in annexed area 3-A which have water and sewer service now are Asheville Street, Mimosa Hills, Grandview Court, Creekside Drive, Golf Course Road, West Union, Fleming Drive, Barbour Drive, Wilson Drive, Connelly Street, Starmount Circle, Greenbrier Lane and Rhyne Street. These streets have water service, but sewer service is limited, as mentioned above.
Optimists receive attendance awards
Four members of the Morganton Optimist Club were presented perfect attendance awards at the club’s weekly dinner meeting Thursday night at the Morganton Community House.
Tommy Webb, chair of the attendance committee, presented the awards to James Beach, 22 years; B.R. Deaton, 23 years; Clarence Crouch, 22 years; and Richard Bush, 24 years. Club President Claude Sitton assisted in the ceremony.
Beach and Bush are charter members of the club, which was organized in 1947.
The program featured a discussion of the club’s constitution and bylaws by Thomas A. Corley Jr. in order to acquaint new members of the club with them.
Two bills on soft drinks
RALEIGH — Bills to repeal North Carolina’s 1-cent soft drink tax was introduced in the General Assembly today and was immediately followed by another one to double it and by still another one to increase the state’s cigarette tax from 2 cents to 4.
N.C. Rep. Sneed Hugh D-Cumberland, was joined by another 40 members of the House in sponsoring the measure to repeal the soft drink tax.
Immediately after Hugh sat down, N.C. Rep. Perry Martin, D-Northhampton, rose and told the House, “Mr. Speaker, I have a companion bill to the one just introduced.” He sent forward a bill to increase the soft drink tax from 1 to 2 cents per bottle.
N.C. Rep. Hershel Harkins, D-Buncombe, then got the floor to introduce the bill increasing the cigarette tax.
Alba firm names new director
James M. Culberson Jr., senior vice president of Wachovia Bank and Trust Co., was elected Tuesday to the board of directors of Alba Waldensian Inc.of Valdese, a nationally known manufacturer of men’s and women’s hosiery, pantyhose, intimate apparel and other products.
Culberson, who heads Wachovia’s Morganton division, was picked by the board to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of J. Scott Osborne, retired banker.
Osborne, who was named a director in 1965 while president of the former First National Bank of Morganton, would have served until the next annual meeting of the corporation on April 21. Culberson will fill out his term.
Culberson, who joined Wachovia in 1966, was assigned to Burke County in 1967. He was made vice president and director the following year. He is a 1961 graduate of Dartmouth College and a three-year veteran of the U.S. Army.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
Did you ever see the like, since Granny broke her pipe? We are referring to the number of new roofs being put on homes, additions and other improvements. Well, spring is practically right here, and it is time for those things, we are happy to say.
When Fleming Drive was opened, it was just another road. Now look — it has grown and is still growing, with businesses all along the thoroughfare, and more to come.
Come to think of it, we think it is high time something is started on the much talked about facelifting of Morganton, don’t you? We need more cooperation among the business property owners.
One thing is certain — the proposed North Carolina National Bank at Union and Green streets will help wonderfully, won’t it?
We still wish for more industry. A city can never get enough plants, say what you please.
Let’s keep the slogan, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not,” going by building and trading at home.
Retrospect: Do you remember the turntable stools at Presnell and Hogan’s store? And the brick oil storage building at back of Hildebrand’s and Connelly’s store? Whatever became of the Taylor property in west Morganton? Oh yes, sure — the site is now the home of the new and beautiful First Presbyterian Church. Did you know that years ago, the North Carolina School for the Deaf boasted one of the best baseball teams in western North Carolina?
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.