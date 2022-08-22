50 Years Ago in Burke County

Homemade bomb hurts Burke boy

A Burke County youth was seriously injured Sunday at 5:45 p.m. when a homemade bomb, consisting of firecracker powder put into a glass bottle, exploded, hurling glass into the boy’s chest.

Tilden Mull, 15, and his brother Johnny, 12, had been playing with firecrackers in the front yard of their home on Route 8 in Morganton near Conley Road when the accident occurred, according to deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Tilden reportedly put about a half-inch of powder in the bottle, set it on its side, extended a fuse and covered the apparatus with a chicken bucket. He leaned over the bucket and lit the fuse, but the bottle exploded before he could back away. He was taken to Grace Hospital for treatment.

Runaway trailer hits two cars

Luckily, no one was hurt when a runaway trailer sped into the parking lot of the A&P supermarket in Valdese on Wednesday.

Charles David Lowman of Connelly Springs was headed west on Main Street in his 1963 Ford at 7:45 a.m. when his trailer in tow came loose, veered into the parking lot and hit two parked vehicles.

Damage to a 1971 Gremlin owned by Paul Dean Grady of Hickory was estimated at $250. Repairs to a 1965 Buick owned by Ola Hipps Messer of Valdese was estimated at $100. Damage to the trailer was estimated at $25.

Lowman was cited for violating the North Carolina towing requirements, according to Oscar Pascal, chief of the Valdese Police Department.

Help line needs volunteers

“Help!,” a new telephone and counseling program now getting underway in Burke County, is seeking applications from local residents interested in becoming trained volunteers for the program.

“Help!” is a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting people facing personal crises. The “Help!” committee hopes to attract at least 150 volunteer operator applicants. The help line, which will operate 24 hours a day, will need at least 100 volunteers to begin the program.

Volunteer operators will work a four-hour shift from 8 a.m. to midnight every two or three weeks, while professionals will take calls from midnight to 8 a.m. Two volunteers will be on duty at all times at the “Help!” headquarters, which will be at an unnamed location.

In some cases, volunteers will need to give immediate counseling to callers, and in others, refer them to the proper agency.

The eight-week training program will take place next January and February. Volunteers will attend two- to three-hour sessions weekly during the training. “Help!” organizers hope to have the help line fully staffed by next March.

Local airman wins award

Airman David Tubergen, a Morganton native, has won the July First-Termer of the Month award from the U.S. Air Force at McClellan Air Force Base in California.

A1C Tubergen of the 963rd AEW and C Squadron was selected by a board of senior noncommissioned officers for the honor. He arrived in California last December after completing basic training.

As a dispatcher, his primary duty is setting up flight kits for the crews flying the wing’s EC-121 aircraft. His assistant supervisor in the dispatch section suggested he try for the award, which he did.

Tubergen, son of Marie Butkus of Morganton and John Tubergen of Elmhurst, Illinois, is currently stationed in Iceland.

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen

We were beginning to wonder what is the hold-up of the Mason’s Department Store at the Wes-Mor shopping center announced some time ago. Starting time for construction or other delays? Oh well, time will tell.

Folks really enjoy the chimes at Sossoman’s Funeral Home. They chime the hour and play a real nice tune.

Believe it or not, it’s only a short time until the Christmas shopping season starts. No matter what the green pastures look like over the hill, it will pay you to “Shop Morganton for Christmas.” Keep this in mind.

The two Savings and Loan buildings in Morganton are second to none. Do you agree? Look ’em over and judge for yourself.

Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Hurt Jr., who live presently at Chateau Village, are having a beautiful home built on Wedgewood Drive. The home will be built of beautiful white facing brick and have two baths and a full basement. We are always glad to report new homes, as there is a housing shortage in Morganton.

The way Avery Avenue is building up in a business way makes us want to scream out in a big way that, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.”