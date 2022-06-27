50 Years Ago in Burke County

Burke County youths arrested in attempted armed robbery

Three Burke County youths are being held without bond and a fourth young man is being sought by West Virginia State Police after a weekend burglary attempt that ended in a bloodless shootout in Welch, West Virginia.

In custody are Kenneth Gurley, 19, of Morganton; Danny Ray Cook, 20, of Connelly Springs, and an unnamed 17-year-old Morganton youth. State police would not release information about the 17-year-old suspect, since he is a minor. A fourth suspect, also a minor, is still at large.

The four were reportedly discovered early Saturday by two unarmed security guards at a US Steel Corp. warehouse where copper wire was stored. The suspects allegedly held the guards at gunpoint, but the guards managed to escape and notify police.

The young men ran into the woods when police arrived and exchanged gunfire with officers before they were apprehended. Police found a rifle and a shotgun believed to belong to the youths, two trucks rented in North Carolina and $10,500 worth of copper wire in one of the trucks.

Towns get ready for Independence Day

Residents of Morganton are anticipating a full day of celebration in recognition of Independence Day. The day’s events will include a parade in the morning, softball and baseball games and the Charlotte Sky Divers in the afternoon, and a musical program and water show in the evening.

The parade will feature a platoon from the 82nd Airborne Division from Fort Bragg and the Morganton Pep Band. Between the ball games, local veterans’ groups will hold contests for children, such as the greasy pole climb and money in the straw.

The Morganton Fourth of July celebration committee regrets that they are unable to provide a fireworks show this year. This has always been a popular feature in the past, but this year, the committee was unable to find anyone to present a show.

The town of Drexel has plans for a big Independence Day celebration that will include Little League baseball games played by the Valdese and Drexel All-Stars, a white elephant auction sale and a fish fry. An exciting feature of the afternoon will be a free drawing for 36 gifts from local merchants ranging in value from $3 to $25. The evening will end with another Charlie Eller fireworks show.

Burke college students headed to Europe

Four Burke County residents are among 55 students from Appalachian State University leaving for Europe July 17 for an in-depth study of art, philosophy, literature and music.

The local students participating are Eric Branstrom, Susan Janney and John Mode of Morganton and Catherine J. Ramsey of Connelly Springs.

The 39-day overseas study program will have the students spend 27 days at work in Vienna, with 2-5 day stops in Rome, Venice, Salzburg and Paris. Participants will receive in-class instruction while overseas and take excursions to palaces, cathedrals, museums, art galleries and outdoor concerts.

The program is affiliated with the Foreign Study League. All aspects of the study-tour are under ASU’s direction. Students will receive nine hours credit for successful completion of the program.

The traumas of turning 21 – Pam’s Pamorama by Pamela DeVere

In my personal world, I’ve noticed not necessarily traumas, but changes that indicate that I am indeed 21.

Looking at cars with the idea of actually buying one may not seem like a big deal, but when I think about borrowing money, making time payments and worrying about the upkeep of my own automobile… well, borrowing Pop’s car no longer seems such a thwart to my independence.

Going in to register to vote is something else again. There you are, pledging loyalty to this party or that, when suddenly, you realize politics are no longer reserved for family arguments over the dinner table.

But the real clincher for a 21-year-old girl is when people stop saying, “You know, there are a lot of different guys, and you need to meet as many as possible before even considering settling down,” or the classic, “You’re too young to get so serious about one guy.”

When they say instead, “We’re going to have to find someone for you – you’re getting too much independence under your belt,” that’s when you know you’re in for the friendly matchmaking antics of your friends who got married two or three years ago and think it’s high time you started to settle down.

Oh, the beauty and trauma of turning 21. As far as I’m concerned, this age still marks a magic turning point into that crazy, wonderful world of adulthood.

