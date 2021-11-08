50 Years ago in Burke County

The difficulty surrounding the case was the fact that 30 to 40 people were involved in what officers described as a near riot that took place at the press box in the grandstands, and the challenge of finding people who actually saw the incident.

When Mitchell arrived yesterday, he indicated to the court that he was not able to obtain the witnesses to make a substantial claim for retrial, so Lipsey received his sentence.

The $1,000 will be paid to David Whitesides, the officer injured in the commotion in the stands at Morganton High School. The money will cover medical and personal expenses.

Stolen car recoveredA 1966 Chevrolet reported stolen from Guy Powell’s place at the Drexel intersection was recovered by Burke Deputies Joe Colvin and Johnnie Carswell on Thursday about 5 p.m.

The deputies found the car off the old CC road (NC 18) about 15 miles south of Morganton on land owned by Mr. and Mrs. Sylvester Ross. They had reported the vehicle had been launched off in a large ravine by placing a large rock on the gas pedal. The officers indicated an arrest would be made within a week.