50 Years ago in Burke County

Sales associate wins European tripMr. and Mrs. James E. Johnson of east Drexel recently returned from a tour of Switzerland, which Johnson was awarded as a part time salesman for Renn Enterprises of Winston Salem, a distributor of fire alarms and other safety devices. They were part of a group of 315 sales associates and their spouses who made the trip. In addition to Switzerland, the group made excursions into Milan, Italy and Paris, France. They stayed at the Eurohotel and Monteux Palace, located on Lake Geneva. They were flown to Switzerland and back on a chartered Swiss Airlines jetliner. In May, Johnson was awarded a trip to London, England.
Defendant ordered to pay officer $1,000Benjamin Lipsey, 24, of Morganton, charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious injury, was given a two-year sentence suspended three years on payment of $1,000 in expenses for the stabbing of a Morganton police officer at a football game at Morganton High School on Sept. 10.
A jury found Lipsey guilty of the charge in Burke County Superior Court last Thursday, but the sentence was postponed because Lipsey’s attorney, Harold Mitchell of Valdese, indicated he had some new information about who actually committed the crime. Judge Frank W. Snepp told Mitchell he would have to appear yesterday with sworn affidavits from his new witnesses if a motion for mistrial was to be granted.
The difficulty surrounding the case was the fact that 30 to 40 people were involved in what officers described as a near riot that took place at the press box in the grandstands, and the challenge of finding people who actually saw the incident.
When Mitchell arrived yesterday, he indicated to the court that he was not able to obtain the witnesses to make a substantial claim for retrial, so Lipsey received his sentence.
The $1,000 will be paid to David Whitesides, the officer injured in the commotion in the stands at Morganton High School. The money will cover medical and personal expenses.
Stolen car recoveredA 1966 Chevrolet reported stolen from Guy Powell’s place at the Drexel intersection was recovered by Burke Deputies Joe Colvin and Johnnie Carswell on Thursday about 5 p.m.
The deputies found the car off the old CC road (NC 18) about 15 miles south of Morganton on land owned by Mr. and Mrs. Sylvester Ross. They had reported the vehicle had been launched off in a large ravine by placing a large rock on the gas pedal. The officers indicated an arrest would be made within a week.
Optimists attend NC meetingMorganton, Drexel and Valdese Optimists officers attended the quarterly board meeting of North Carolina District of Optimists International in Fayetteville over the weekend.
Those attending from the Morganton club were President Sonny Towery and Mrs. Towery; Secretary Jimmy Jaynes; and Zone 5 Lt. Gov. Clarence Crouch Jr. and Mrs. Crouch.
Speaker for the meeting was Otis Gray of Memphis, Tennessee, vice president of the Blue Ribbon Region of Optimist International of which North Carolina is a part. District Gov. Bob Rogers of Shelby presided. Former Morgantonian, Otis Lambert, who now resides in Fayetteville, sang several selections and also presented a youth choir from the Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville.
Tar heels get taste of winterASSOCIATED PRESS — North Carolina received a chilly winter preview as the northern mountains reported snow and temperatures dropped to the teens.
Temperatures were around freezing or below during most of the day.
Boone and Glendale Springs reported an inch of snow on the ground early this morning. A few flurries were reported over the southern mountains.
A hard freeze was expected tonight, except along the immediate coast, where most temperatures were expected to drop a little below freezing.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.