50 Years Ago in Burke County

Arson suspected in local fire

Police said today that a fire, which gutted the front downstairs half of the Western North Carolina Fur Company on Burkemont Avenue in Morganton, may have been the work of an arsonist. Although at last word, Chief Carol Sullivan of the Morganton Fire Department said he thought the fire was caused by an electrical short, investigations by firefighters and police officers turned up evidence suggesting the possibility that the fire was set. Several observers commented on the quick action and tremendous job the firefighters did.

Car crash brings 20th fatality of the year

Burke County’s 20th highway fatality occurred at 9 p.m. Sunday 7.9 miles north of Morganton on Pea Ridge Road. David Cook, 27, of Route 5 in Morganton, was killed instantly after his vehicle flew 27 feet through the air and struck a large tree. Troopers on the scene said Cook was headed west at an apparent high rate of speed when he lost control of the car in a curve, ran off the road on the left side over a slight embankment and hit the tree, which was 32 feet from the road. Members of the Burke County Rescue Squad and the Oak Hill Volunteer Fire Department worked an hour and a half to free Cook’s body from the wreckage.