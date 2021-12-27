50 Years Ago in Burke County

Arson suspected in local fire
Police said today that a fire, which gutted the front downstairs half of the Western North Carolina Fur Company on Burkemont Avenue in Morganton, may have been the work of an arsonist. Although at last word, Chief Carol Sullivan of the Morganton Fire Department said he thought the fire was caused by an electrical short, investigations by firefighters and police officers turned up evidence suggesting the possibility that the fire was set. Several observers commented on the quick action and tremendous job the firefighters did.
Car crash brings 20th fatality of the year
Burke County’s 20th highway fatality occurred at 9 p.m. Sunday 7.9 miles north of Morganton on Pea Ridge Road. David Cook, 27, of Route 5 in Morganton, was killed instantly after his vehicle flew 27 feet through the air and struck a large tree. Troopers on the scene said Cook was headed west at an apparent high rate of speed when he lost control of the car in a curve, ran off the road on the left side over a slight embankment and hit the tree, which was 32 feet from the road. Members of the Burke County Rescue Squad and the Oak Hill Volunteer Fire Department worked an hour and a half to free Cook’s body from the wreckage.
Home recommended for historic recognitionPleasant Valley, a large two-story brick home near Morganton in the Johns River Valley, has been nominated for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. The house was built between 1810 and 1830 by Alfred Perkins on land granted to his father. It is more well known locally as the Perkins House.
The sturdy L-shaped house with large exterior chimneys has twin front entrance doors that reflect a curious strain of French influence, probably brought by French Huguenots who came from South Carolina. Another interesting feature is the two-tiered porch on the rear of the house.
Pleasant Valley is said to be representative of an era in Burke County when many prosperous farming families built impressive houses.
Grant allows for expansion of recreation center
The long awaited gymtorium and expansion of the Mountain View Recreation Center can now become a reality with the announcement of the approval of a $149,386 Neighborhood Facilities Grant to the city of Morganton from the federal Housing and Urban Development Commission. The announcement was made by the office of U.S. Rep. James T. Broyhill. The request for the grant was made more than a year ago.
The project will include a gymtorium, meeting room and service facilities for delivery of community services, such as the health department and community college adult education courses, and improved facilities for the play school program sponsored by the Morganton Service League.
Total cost of the project is estimated at $225,000. The remaining funds will come from the city of Morganton, which has the money budgeted in this year’s budget and had been awaiting HUD approval.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
We have said repeatedly that buildings will not stay empty in Morganton for long. Here’s proof: the True Discount Store has opened for business on the main street of uptown Morganton in the building formerly occupied by Kirk’s Men’s Wear, next to Rader’s Café. The store handles a complete line of merchandise. We welcome the new business to Morganton.
John W. Norman is building another residence on Spainhour Hill. The house will have three bedrooms, a full basement and a garage. This is the eighth residence he has built there.
We are hoping 1972 will be a banner year for growth in Morganton. Let’s all pull together and make it just that.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored.