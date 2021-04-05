50 Years Ago in Burke County

The filing deadline was at 5 p.m. Friday.

In Ward 1, there are three candidates as well, incumbent C. Lewis Paschall, Si E. Cohen and L.D. McMahon.

There also is a race for mayor, with Mayor Paul S. Cash seeking reelection. He is opposed by Donald E. Sherman.

McBrayer came to Morganton in 1962 to be on the dental staff at Broughton Hospital, where he spent one year before going into private practice here for three years.

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen

We are reliably informed that the Junior Woodsman Club, a group that really accomplishes good things, will present “The Follies” on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2. The follies were presented here three years ago, and local folks will remember it was a smashing hit, pleasing large crowds.

The walls of the new Dixie store are up and just waiting on a roof.

Harold Fisher has a three-bedroom frame house being built on Pine Street. This city needs more new homes to accommodate all the newcomers.

Yes, we have no bananas, but we have plenty of good building sites. Come on — the more the merrier.