50 Years Ago in Burke County

With our servicemen
Airman 1st Class Alfred A. Steiner Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred A. Steiner Sr. of Route 6 in Morganton, is on duty at Cam Ranh Air Force Base in Vietnam. Steiner is a security policeman in a unit of the Pacific Air Forces. He previously served at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina. He is a 1969 graduate of Salem High School.
Marine Lance Cpl. Bruce W. Crawford, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Crawford of Route 2 Morganton, is now serving with the 2nd Marine Air Wing at the Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point.
Airman 1st Class Lonnie A. Moore Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie A. Moore Sr. of Route 2 in Morganton, has arrived for duty at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. Moore is a security policeman with a unit of the Air Force Training Command. The airman previously served at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines. The airman is a 1968 graduate of Oak Hill High School.
Franks named principal
J. Rodney Franks, an audiometrist at the N.C. School for the Deaf in Morganton since August 1969, has been named principal of the pre-school department for deaf children at the Garner Road Campus of the Gov. Morehead School in Raleigh.
Franks’ appointment was announced by Dr. Rance Henderson, superintendent of the School for the Deaf, and R.L. McAdams, superintendent of the Eastern School for the Deaf in Wilson.
A native of Brevard, Franks earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Wake Forest University in 1968 and a master’s degree from Appalachian State University.
He and his wife, Mary Dale, presently make their home on Avery Avenue in Morganton, but will move to Raleigh as soon as he assumes his duties there.
Automotive safety finals set
The final exercise for Burke County’s ninth graders in the 4-H automotive safety and care program will start at 9 a.m. Saturday in the automotive mechanics building at Western Piedmont Community College.
All ninth graders who enrolled in the program are eligible to attend.
John Greene, chair of the final event committee, said there would be five stations that participants will complete: used car judging, planning a trip, tire judging, parts identification, and safety check and inspection.
One boy and one girl from each participating ninth grade in Burke County will be chosen to make a trip to Michigan to tour the GM assembly plant.
The station masters will be Bill Shiffler, Bobby Kirksey, Joe Amos, Lloyd Turner, and Ed Laughinghouse.
At 11 a.m., 40 trophies will be presented to one boy and one girl in each of the 20 groups completing the course. The trophies are being given by Post K of the Travelers Protection Association.
Downtowners ask parking restored, meters removed
The Downtoners Association voted last night to ask the Morganton City Council to restore parking on both sides of the narrow block of West Union Street between Sterling and Queen Streets and to eliminate parking meters on all downtown streets.
H.L. Riddle Jr., president of the newly organized group, aimed at the revitalization of Morganton’s central business district, presided over the meeting, which was attended by 22 people.
A focal point in an extended discussion was a proposal to restore parking on Union in the first block west of the square. Some time ago, parallel parking was allowed on one side of the block only, and the city council later eliminated all parking.
McBrayer files in Ward 2
Dr. Gerald F. McBrayer Jr., who switched from dentistry to industry successfully, filed late Friday as a candidate for Morganton City Council in Ward 2 in the May 4 general election.
McBrayer is seeking the seat being vacated by council member Thomas A. Corley Jr., who is prevented from being a candidate for reelection because of a state personnel ruling that prohibits state employees from holding public office. Corley had sought reelection before the ruling.
With McBrayer’s filing at 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Ward 2 will have three candidates for the vacancy. The other two are Betty D. Wellman and Jerry Scott.
The filing deadline was at 5 p.m. Friday.
In Ward 1, there are three candidates as well, incumbent C. Lewis Paschall, Si E. Cohen and L.D. McMahon.
There also is a race for mayor, with Mayor Paul S. Cash seeking reelection. He is opposed by Donald E. Sherman.
McBrayer came to Morganton in 1962 to be on the dental staff at Broughton Hospital, where he spent one year before going into private practice here for three years.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
We are reliably informed that the Junior Woodsman Club, a group that really accomplishes good things, will present “The Follies” on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2. The follies were presented here three years ago, and local folks will remember it was a smashing hit, pleasing large crowds.
The walls of the new Dixie store are up and just waiting on a roof.
Harold Fisher has a three-bedroom frame house being built on Pine Street. This city needs more new homes to accommodate all the newcomers.
Yes, we have no bananas, but we have plenty of good building sites. Come on — the more the merrier.
Come to think of it, Fleming Drive has done a lot of growing in the past few years and is still growing.
By all means, let’s keep the Fourth of July celebration in mind. The past two years have been successful. Let’s keep up the good work.
Do you remember when Alpine Cotton Mills owned a two-wheel cart drawn by two oxen? And when Philo Harbison operated a lumber company and carpentry shop on South Sterling Street? Whatever became of that peach orchard near the railroad west of the city? Oh yes, that is now the site of Morganton Furniture … Did you know that it is said there used to be a small tobacco plant in Morganton?
Seen around town: Two pretty girls, Lee Hawes and Melba Lee, saying, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not,” and they like it. The young ladies are members of the Junior Women’s Club. Trees sprouting leaves and blooms, azaleas very pretty and pansies thriving tell us spring is here. Girls are wearing shorts that are shorter than ever. The Frank Poteat family is upset by the old age of their dog, Sandy, who was the dog that followed Bob Goodnight on his mail delivery route.
