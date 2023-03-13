Taxi driver retires after 50-plus years behind the wheel (Wednesday, March 14, 1973)

Morganton taxi driver Harry Kincaid retired after more than 50 years in the business and reflected on his career. He was born in the Bridgewater community in 1900 and dropped out of school when he was in the eighth grade to drive a cab.

“I drove for Rob Keller in 1914 (in a) Model T with a brass radiator,” Kincaid said. “You had to strike a match to light the (kerosene) headlights.”

He recalled that when he first started driving, there were no proper roads in Morganton, and the cabs sometimes had to ford creeks.

“We would have to drop the muffler off the manifold when we forded creeks,” Kincaid said. “If you didn’t, the water was so deep it would run up in your muffler and choke your motor down.”

The Model T’s had no heaters, so Kincaid would keep his cab warm in the winter by placing a lantern on the floor and draping a lap robe over it.

Before telephones came to Morganton, people would send postcards to the cab companies to let drivers know when they would be needed. Some people would have standing appointments.

He also remembered that during gasoline rationing during World War II, taxi drivers often had to collaborate to get people where they wanted to go.

“If you got a trip to Hickory, you had to call a taxi over there to meet you halfway,” Kincaid said. “We were allowed to go 15 miles out.”

Kincaid said he is retiring due to health issues related to a stomach ulcer, but said he has enjoyed his lifelong vocation.

Million-dollar civil suit filed in Burke (Thursday, March 15, 1973)

A civil suit seeking $1 million in damages has been filed at the Burke County clerk of court’s office against GTE Sylvania Inc. in the death of Frances Glass Burgess in a fire that took place Feb. 16, 1972.

The suit, filed by Burgess’ husband, Norman Burgess, alleges that Mrs. Burgess’ death was the result of a malfunction by a color TV set manufactured by Sylvania that the Burgesses purchased one year before the accident took place. Mr. Burgess claims that the fire that broke out at their home at 308 Patton St. was caused by negligence in the manufacture of the TV, which led to it overheating and starting the fire.

The suit asks for $1 million as compensation to the family for the loss of Mrs. Burgess and for the destruction of personal and real property.

Science circus to stop in Morganton (Tuesday, March 13, 1973)

Electric fire will stream from student fingers and hair will stand on end when the Science Circus comes to four Morganton area schools this week. Bob Brown will conduct the performances, assisted by a dozen students from each audience.

This year’s event will focus on electricity and will include some of the most unusual stunts in all of science. In one demonstration, a girl stands atop a million-volt Tesla transformer, allowing electricity to flow from her bare feet up her body to flow in purple sparks from thimbles on her upraised fingers. In another stunt, a girl holds a piece of untreated wood in her hand, allowing enough electricity to flow up her body to set fire to the wood.

Brown made assurances that the circus’ activities are not dangerous, but are approved by educators and scientific organizations. He said the Science Circus has been named by a speakers’ organization as the best commercial school assembly in the world.

Church to construct new building (Friday, March 16, 1973)

A groundbreaking was held Sunday for a new Bethel Baptist Church on Pax Hill Road in Morganton.

The church was organized Nov. 22, 1890 under the leadership of its first pastor, the Rev. Jacob M. Harris. The first church building, a farm structure, was located about 400 yards west of the present location. A second building was constructed in 1912 on land donated to the church by J.W. Cannon. Cannon also donated the land on which the new church will be built. His sons were recognized at the groundbreaking ceremony.

William Goble Jr., associational ministry representative for the Catawba River Baptist Association, attended the groundbreaking as well. The Rev. Eugene Lawins serves as the church’s pastor. W.R. Patton Construction Co. will build the new church. The architect is Fred Simmons of Shelby.

Local Girl Scouts celebrate 40 years of Scouting (Tuesday, March 13, 1973)

This year marks the 40th year of Girl Scouting in Morganton and Burke County.

Forty years ago, Morganton had one Girl Scout troop, organized by Mrs. I.T. Avery in 1933. Today, the troop has grown into three neighborhoods: Morganton, Drexel and West Burke. The first troop at the North Carolina School for the Deaf was organized in 1939 by Margaret Simmons.

To celebrate the milestone, troops attended various churches in the area Sunday in observance of Girl Scout Sunday. The Morganton Neighborhood Girl Scouts also will honor past chair members, sponsors and special guests at a covered dish supper that will take place Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church of Morganton.