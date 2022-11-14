50 Years Ago in Burke County

Center to create infant care unit (Monday, Nov. 13, 1972)

Dr. J. Iverson Riddle, superintendent of Western Carolina Center, announced that the center is forming an infant stimulation unit. The unit will be housed in seven attractive, home-like buildings under construction on the WCC campus.

The unit’s multi-disciplinary staff of 42 professional and supportive personnel will develop and implement a program for the early identification and treatment of special-needs children up to age 3 who are likely to be institutionalized when older. Each child will be evaluated medically and behaviorally, and a treatment program will be developed for each child’s specific needs. The treatment will consist of providing the child with experiences which research has indicated to be important, even essential, for optimal development.

Senior receives outstanding youth award (Wednesday, Nov. 15, 1972)

Elizabeth Goble, a senior at Morganton High School, received an Outstanding Youth Award from the Breakfast Optimists Club of Morganton during a special Youth Appreciation Week dinner at Mom and Pop’s Ham House.

Goble has made an almost straight-A average at school and is a member of the French Club and Future Homemakers Club. She recently was elected president of the youth council of the Catawba River Baptist Association and is a member of the association’s Acteen Council. She attended a mission trip last year to Gastonia, where she and other youth repainted a building and led a vacation Bible school.

In addition to the award, the club gave Goble a $25 savings bond.

Army sergeant makes handball team (Wednesday, Nov. 15, 1972)

Handball, a sport recently featured in the Olympics, is gaining popularity in America. US Army Sgt. Thomas F. Johnson of Morganton is helping to introduce the sport to American audiences.

Johnson and his teammates from Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri recently played in the Fifth Army Team Handball Tournament held at Fort Riley in Kansas, where they tied for fifth-place.

The new sport molds the skills of football, basketball and soccer into a new concept and can be played outdoors or in a gymnasium. Teams of seven players, including a goalie, try to throw a ball that is somewhat larger than a volleyball into nets smaller than those used in soccer. The goals are approximately 65-feet apart. Players move the ball up and down the court by dribbling and passing.

Johnson is a drill sergeant in Company D, 1st Battalion of the 5th Combat Support Training Brigade. He entered the Army in 1968 and completed basic training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

United Fund Drive a success – News Herald editorial (Friday, Nov. 17, 1972)

This year’s United Fund drive was declared a success when it reached 105% of its goal. Congratulations are in order for Hugh Lee McAulay, the fund’s chair, all the division chairs and the entire roster of volunteers who conducted the roundup of funds needed to support member agencies. Another tip of the hat goes to Robert Connelly, United Fund president, and other current officers for their administration of the organization.

But more important than the noteworthy work of the United Fund campaign volunteers is the impressive evidence that citizens of Burke County remain dedicated to the United Way of supporting worthwhile causes.

Foxy-minded officers find themselves foxed (Wednesday, Nov. 15, 1972)

An increasing number of foxes have been spotted in Morganton in the Carbon City and Highlander — Industrial Road area by patrolling third-shift police officers. One red fox was found killed near the Henredon plant a few days ago, according to one officer.

A record sighting occurred early Tuesday when officer Alex Cobb reportedly spotted a red fox walking through the parking area at the police station and across West Meeting Street.

When other officers were later asked about potential fox sightings by News Herald staff, they thought of a fox of a different color, so to speak.

“They shouldn’t call her the Red Fox, because she drives a blue car,” one officer said.