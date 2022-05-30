50 Years Ago in Burke County

Blast kills five Valdese children

Residents of Valdese were stunned Tuesday evening when a massive explosion killed five children playing in a bomb shelter on a residential property.

The blast, believed to have been caused by a leaking gas line ignited by a spark from a light switch, took the lives of Jean Garrou, Gloria Hammond, Michael Powell, Regina Robinson and Donnie Robinson. The children were all between the ages of 10 to 14. A sixth child on scene at the time, Bea Picou, was injured and taken to Valdese General Hospital for treatment. She is listed in good condition.

The bomb shelter was on the property of James Edward Garrou, father of Jean Garrou. It appeared the children were in the process of leaving the shelter after playing there when the explosion occurred. First responders on scene found evidence that the roof of shelter had been blown straight up. Falling debris buried four of the victims. Emergency workers spent more than three hours digging through the rubble to recover the bodies.

“Our entire community is shocked and stunned by this tragedy,” said Valdese Mayor Carl Long.

The mayor declared June 1 as a day of mourning for Valdese residents. Flags were lowered to half-mast at every school in Burke County. A community memorial service is being planned.

Groundbreaking held for East Burke High School

The community celebrated the groundbreaking of the new site of the eastern Burke high school. The men responsible for planning the new school climbed a steep, rough slope to the site, including Dr. Charles Weaver, superintendent of Burke County Public Schools, and members of the Burke County Board of Education and Burke County Board of Commissioners.

“It’s pretty fantastic in modern school planning and construction for the building to be paid for when it opens up,” said Perry Abernethy, school board member.

T.J. Curtis, chair of the school board, said grading of the site is in its fifth day. Construction should begin in August.

Wrecked car ends up in resident’s yard

A 1964 Pontiac operated by Roy William Small, 21, of Morganton, was declared a total loss after a wreck that ended in the yard of a Morganton residence.

A trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol explained that Small lost control of the car while negotiating a curve. The car jumped the curb in front of a home at 206 Carbon City Road. It struck two trees and a mailbox before coming to rest in a hedgerow. Damage to the yard was estimated at $500. The homeowner did not press charges.

Morganton film to support special education

A documentary featuring the Western Carolina Center will be sent to facilities serving special-needs clients around the state.

The film, called “Toward Normalization,” follows the experiences of two college students who visited the center, which serves developmentally disabled individuals. The students played the role of clients during a short stay at the center to find out what the experience was like.

The documentary’s producers hope the film will serve as a training tool to improve care and treatment of children in institutional settings. The students expressed hope that their role-playing experiment can help prevent dehumanization of special-needs clients and develop normalization experiences for children in institutions.

Editorial: ‘I had no idea Burke County had this many artists!’

Burke County’s first Festival of the Arts and Culture will be talked about for a long time. Much of the conversation will echo the reaction of visitors during the three-day festival. What it represents is something of a discovery of Burke County by Burke County people.

The craft exhibits at the Collett Street Recreation Center were of excellent quality, but the public had expected this to be so, for Burke’s crafts have been the object of growing attention. What really seemed to surprise most visitors were the arts entries – works in oils, pastels, crayons, sculpture, photography and various other media. Typical comments overheard were to the effect of, “I had no idea Burke County had this many artists!” It was the remark of impressed citizens who had suddenly learned that large numbers of talented people have been pursuing art as an avocation or hobby, a discovery which amazed and gratified the discoverers.

This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored.