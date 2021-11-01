50 Years Ago in Burke County

Officer earns wings2nd Lt. Allen Gregory, son of Mrs. Irene Watts of Route 8 in Morganton has been awarded his silver wings at Webb Air Force Base in Texas, upon graduating from U.S. Air Force pilot’s training. Following specialized aircrew training at other bases, Gregory will return to Webb for duty as an instructor pilot. He will be assigned to a unit of the Air Training Command, which provides flying, technical and basic military training for US Air Force personnel.

Gregory was commissioned in 1970 upon graduation from officers’ training school.

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon QueenWe note the red roof on the Colonel’s Pantry as the Kentucky Fried Chicken place has been finished, and the Colonel’s Pantry will be ready soon.

The plant is growing, said a man pointing to the Highlander Plant off Interstate 40 at the Jamestown Road intersection the other day. Yes, Highlander is one of our best plants.

So many new streets have been opened here in the past few years, it is hard even for an old timer to keep up with them all.

We note that Fleming Drive is being widened at several points along the thoroughfare. It will be wonderful when the drive is widened all the way.