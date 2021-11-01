50 Years Ago in Burke County

Wanted man arrested
at Morganton motelFred Stevens, 38, of Route 1 in Bakersville, who was wanted on several charges in two states, was arrested Tuesday at Lowman’s Motel in eastern Burke County, where he was a registered guest.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Stevens was wanted in Bakersville on three counts of forgery, and in Washington, Carter and other counties in Tennessee on five counts of forgery, bigamy, prison escape and interstate flight to avoid persecution.
Deputies Johnnie Carswell and Joe Colvin surprised Stevens while he was leaving the motel.
Stevens was taken to Caldwell County Jail pending extradition to Tennessee.
Awards presented
as Scouters meetThe Table Rock District Scouters banquet Monday night at the Morganton Community House was a lively occasion.
Approximately 120 representing 18 units were on hand for installation of 1972 district officers and presentation of awards.
C. Miller Sigmon served as master of ceremonies and Troop 220 of United Bethlehem Methodist Church in Drexel gave the opening flag ceremony. The Rev. Ralph Miller gave the invocation.
Following a welcome by William C. Parton, district chair, the group discussed outstanding accomplishments of the district during the past year.
C.E. Lightfoot, district executive, noted an increase in the numbers of boys and units participating in summer camping. He said there are now more trained leaders in Burke County than ever before.
Parton recognized the district operating committee he chairs. Others are James W. Billings; William Robertson; Robert P. Carr, district vice chair; Earle A. Turner Jr.; Elgie McGalliard advancement chair; Fred Roberson, leadership chair; William P Widenhouse, activities chair; Claude P. Russell, organization chair; and Billy R. Shuler, camping chair.
Patton closed the meeting with a charge to the district that it not rest on 1972 accomplishments, but go on to make the upcoming year an even better one.
Program to feature Frankie Silver caseThe Burke County Historical Society will turn the spotlight at its meeting tonight on Frankie Silver, the first woman hanged in North Carolina.
A monologue dramatizing the story of Frankie Silver will be presented by Mrs. Don McCall of Drexel, who is language arts coordinator for Burke County Public Schools. McCall has had a long interest in dramatics and has been widely recognized as director of musicals by Drexel High School and the community.
Frances “Frankie” Silver, a resident of the Toe River section, which was then a part of Burke County, was publicly hanged in Morganton July 12, 1833, for the murder of her husband, Charles Silver. For a year and a half, her pending case brought painful notoriety to Burke County. It has been a continuing subject of interest periodically reviewed by various writers.
Clifton K. Avery, recognized as an authority on the Frankie Silver case, compiled the official court record of the trial, which was published.
Local man on
medical foundationH.L. Riddle Jr., a Morganton attorney and Superior Court judge, has been appointed as a member of the Medical Foundation of North Carolina Inc.
The foundation is a corporate agency formed to support the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and the medical center at Chapel Hill.
Riddle, a longtime trustee of the university, was named for a term expiring in 1974.
Another Morgantonian, Donnell VanNoppen, is already a member of the foundation for a term ending in 1973.
Hector McLean of Lumberton is the new president of the foundation, succeeding Howard Holderness of Greensboro, who has headed the organization for several years.
Officer earns wings2nd Lt. Allen Gregory, son of Mrs. Irene Watts of Route 8 in Morganton has been awarded his silver wings at Webb Air Force Base in Texas, upon graduating from U.S. Air Force pilot’s training. Following specialized aircrew training at other bases, Gregory will return to Webb for duty as an instructor pilot. He will be assigned to a unit of the Air Training Command, which provides flying, technical and basic military training for US Air Force personnel.
Gregory was commissioned in 1970 upon graduation from officers’ training school.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon QueenWe note the red roof on the Colonel’s Pantry as the Kentucky Fried Chicken place has been finished, and the Colonel’s Pantry will be ready soon.
The plant is growing, said a man pointing to the Highlander Plant off Interstate 40 at the Jamestown Road intersection the other day. Yes, Highlander is one of our best plants.
So many new streets have been opened here in the past few years, it is hard even for an old timer to keep up with them all.
We note that Fleming Drive is being widened at several points along the thoroughfare. It will be wonderful when the drive is widened all the way.
Two things we should not forget: Give to the United Fund, and do your Christmas shopping here in Morganton.
One look at the new Grace Hospital will convince you that we have the prettiest one in North Carolina.
Restrospect: Do you remember when a man named Vaughn operated a candy kitchen in a tent on South Sterling Street? And do you remember the livery stable at the corner of South Green and East Meeting streets? Whatever became of that quaint looking cottage on West Union Street? Oh yes, the site is now the home of the former Chaffey family and is now occupied by the Dr. John Giles family.
