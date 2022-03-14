50 Years Ago in Burke County

6-year-old missing boy found unharmed
After a frantic search began when 6-year-old Curtis Bryan Mull went missing Monday afternoon in the Antioch community in Burke County, rescuers in an Army National Guard helicopter finally spotted him in a nearby wooded area Tuesday morning.
The search was conducted by the Burke and Caldwell County Sheriffs’ offices, rescue squads from both counties, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the National Guard and numerous volunteers.
Sgt. Maj. Lewis Sigmon of Valdese, assigned to the 109th MP Battalion from Asheville, and Maj. Gen. Ferd Davis, commander of the North Carolina National Guard, thought they saw three dogs lying together in a small cleared section of the woods about a mile and a half south of Antioch Baptist Church as their helicopter flew over the area.
Volunteer searcher Turner Snipes from the Chesterfield community of Morganton saw the helicopter circling the area and decided to investigate on foot. He eventually came across Mull, who was snuggled up with the three dogs, two German shepherds and a collie, that belonged to the Mull family. Mull appeared to be unharmed. The helicopter crew watched from above as he was rescued.
“It was a beautiful sight,” said Capt. H.R. Matthews, the helicopter pilot.
Suspects sought in high school break-in
Vandals broke into Valdese High School sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning looking for various sources of cash, according to the Valdese Police Department and school principal Jim Draughn.
In addition to raiding a money box in the office that had no money in it at the time, the thieves also plundered the infirmary, making off with a sanitary napkin vending machine that had $1.50 in change in it.
The incident is still under investigation.
Residents break ground for community center
Residents of the Lake James community of Morganton held a ground-breaking ceremony for a new community center Tuesday. Jerry Wilkerson will construct the 40-foot by 60-foot concrete block recreation center, which is scheduled to be completed this summer.
The old frame house on the property has been moved back about 20 feet to make way for the new structure. The home will still be used after the new center opens, primarily for classes and dinners.
The community center will include a day care center and a recreation area for young people. The cost of the project is estimated at $2,800, and residents are still raising funds, but teenagers from the Lake James area have already obtained the concrete blocks.
Chamber celebrates outstanding c
itizens
For the first time in its history, the Burke County Chamber of Commerce will present “Outstanding Citizen” awards to four men who have made major contributions to the Burke County community.
A committee formed within the Chamber’s board of directors recently announced plans for the awards ceremony, as well as the award recipients:
- Albert F. Garrou, retired longtime executive head of hosiery in Valdese, which developed into Alba-Waldensian Inc.
- Robert O. Huffman, former chair of the board of Drexel Enterprises and the Morganton Hosiery Mills Co.
- Robert L. Patton, retired longtime superintendent of Burke County schools
- J.P. Rostan, founder of Waldensian Bakeries in Valdese
While many people with outstanding records were considered for the honor, the committee members said they chose people whose contributions have made countywide significance.
The awards banquet will take place April 6 at the Morganton Moose Lodge.
Editorial: Resident reacts to new Morganton city dog ordinance
“I, for one, have been bothered more by cats than by dogs. My automobile cost me more than $3,000, and for some time, it seemed every time it rained, some big-footed cat would get its feet all muddy and then slide all over my automobile. I know how it feels when my automobile was all washed and waxed up for Sunday, just to find Sunday morning that some cat has used it for a muddy sliding board.