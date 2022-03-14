50 Years Ago in Burke County

itizens

Editorial: Resident reacts to new Morganton city dog ordinance

“I, for one, have been bothered more by cats than by dogs. My automobile cost me more than $3,000, and for some time, it seemed every time it rained, some big-footed cat would get its feet all muddy and then slide all over my automobile. I know how it feels when my automobile was all washed and waxed up for Sunday, just to find Sunday morning that some cat has used it for a muddy sliding board.