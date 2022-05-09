50 Years Ago in Burke County

Polio survivor awarded for achievements

Though polio put Frances Elizabeth Parker of Valdese in a wheelchair at an early age, she accomplished so much in her life that the Valdese Pilot Club, on behalf of its district, nominated her for the “Outstanding Handicapped Professional Woman of the Year” award.

Parker, 27, was struck with polio at age 3 and spent the next 15 years in and out of hospitals, eventually losing the use of her legs. Determined to be educated, she was the proudest senior in the class of 1963 at Valdese High School as she sat in her wheelchair waiting to receive her diploma.

She went on to earn degrees in English and mathematics from St. Andrews Episcopal College in Laurinburg and attended graduate-level classes at the University of North Carolina.

Returning to her hometown, Parker was hired as the society editor of the Valdese News in 1968. She is known for her two popular columns, “This-n-That” and “Pollution Pointers.” She also serves as director of publicity for the Old Colony Players.

Parker was selected from among 19 applicants from across the state to receive the honor. W. Joseph Strickland, executive secretary of the Governor’s Committee on Employment of the Handicapped, presented the award to her at the club’s annual state convention in Asheville last Saturday. In addition to a commemorative plaque, she was awarded an all-expense paid-trip to Los Angeles to attend the Pilot Club’s national convention, scheduled to take place this summer.

Boy Scouts enjoy wilderness experience

Two hundred and fifty-seven Boy Scouts and leaders representing 15 Scout troops attended the Table Rock District Camporee Friday through Sunday, which was held on the old Dewey McCall farm and J. Von Perry land beside the North Carolina Fish Hatchery.

The scouts learned a variety of camping skills and heard experts speak on topics such as survival food and fire management. They played games such as racing, knot-tying and tug-of-war. Eighteen scouts were nominated for the Order of the Arrow group.

Group announces theater renovations

The Old Colony Players discussed planned improvements to the Old Colony Amphitheatre in Valdese during a meeting last week at Waldensian Presbyterian Church.

Milton Pons, president of the drama troupe, said a new revolving side stage is currently under construction and should be completed by June 10. The revolving stage will be used to facilitate changes between interior scenes in the drama, “From This Day Forward,” allowing the action during the performance to flow more smoothly.

Other additions under construction include a Waldensian outdoor oven and a boccia court, scheduled to be completed by July 20.

Commission asked to consider widening road

Directors of the Burke County Chamber of Commerce voted Monday to ask the State Highway Commission to hold a second hearing on proposed improvements of Jamestown Road between US 70 and Interstate 40.

A previous hearing failed to convince highway officials that there is local support for a plan to widen and improve that portion of the road, which would serve as a major feeder route for a new road and bridge proposed for future construction across the Catawba River to increase accessibility to the new western Burke County high school now under construction.

Students celebrate May Day

Students in the Hildebran primary and elementary schools celebrated May Day on Friday with an outdoor “Rhythm in Motion” celebration held on the football field at Hildebran High School.

The program began with the students and spectators singing some favorite songs, including “May Day Carol,” “This Land is Your Land” and “Chi Chi Pappa.”

First-, second- and third-graders demonstrated the choreography they learned in the Burke County Physical Education Curriculum Guide and the musical curriculum taught by Jeanette Sigmon and Mary Johnson. Fourth-graders performed rhythmic motions and wound maypoles.

