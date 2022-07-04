50 Years Ago in Burke County

Prison officer beaten

A 25-year-old state correctional officer is in critical condition after being severely beaten in an attack over the weekend at the new high-rise Western Correctional Center near Morganton.

Jack Ledford of 108 Erwin St. in Morganton sustained multiple head injuries during the attack and was transported to North Carolina Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem for emergency surgery.

Ledford was allegedly attacked by one or more inmates on the 14th floor of the facility. The inmates on the unit were being rewarded for good behavior at the time the attack took place by being allowed to stay up and watch the Saturday late night show on television.

Dr. James C. White Jr., superintendent of the center, announced that the North Carolina Department of Correction, aided by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, would conduct a criminal investigation of the incident.

Salem graduate wins scholarship

Teresa Watts, a recent graduate of Salem High School, has been awarded a $1,500 North Carolina Mental Health Scholarship in recognition of her dedication as a volunteer at the Western Carolina Center and her interest in a career in physical therapy.

Watts began volunteering at the center in June 1966. She has worked more than 6,000 hours in the volunteer services program. In 1971, she worked with Glenda Brady, a physical therapist at the center, and her staff. This summer, she is working as an employee in the physical therapy department.

She said she has found great enjoyment and satisfaction in working with physically handicapped children, and that her volunteer experience inspired her choice of career.

Watts was valedictorian of her graduating class and has been accepted into the physical therapy program of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She also has received the Balfour Scholarship award for outstanding loyalty, scholarship and achievement.

Domestic squabble leads to wreck

A little “hollering” resulted in a two-vehicle collision on a rural paved road 2 miles north of Valdese on Wednesday.

Trooper F.B. Hopkins Jr. reported that Minnie Helms Guthrie of Route 2 in Granite Falls was traveling east in a 1967 Dodge when she brought the vehicle to an abrupt halt, causing a 1963 Oldsmobile operated by Lucy Bumgarner Link of Route 3 in Connelly Springs, traveling behind, to rear-end Guthrie’s car.

Guthrie told the trooper that she had stopped suddenly because her husband was hollering at her, and she did not know that another car was behind her. She was charged with failure to see a movement that could be made in safety.

Local musician featured on TV show

Morganton musician Bobby Denton is growing his career as a country music performer by appearing on the “Tommy Faile Show” on WBTV in Charlotte.

The 23-year-old from Morganton can dash off a tune with great ease on the banjo, guitar, harmonica or autoharp. He said he does not have any formal musical training, but became interested in performing at age 14 after his father taught him a couple chords on an old Kalamazoo guitar originally owned by his grandfather.

Denton became a regular on the “Tommy Faile Show” about five months ago, and will join the Faile group in numerous public appearances this summer.

Denton graduated from Salem High School in 1967 and attended Western Piedmont Community College and Draughon’s Business College in Nashville, Tennessee before deciding to pursue country music full time. He also has performed on a country music TV show broadcasted by WBRC-TV based in Birmingham, Alabama, and with the Jim and Jessie Grand Ole Opry group in Nashville, Tennessee.

Giving ‘em Fitz – by J.D. Fitz

We tip our cap to all who worked to make the World Games for the Deaf so successful. North Carolina School for the Deaf and Morganton will long be remembered by the hundreds participating and attending this event here last week.

Scores of volunteers labored long hours, and they can relax now, knowing they had an important part in this national event.

Ruth Seger of Austin, Texas, left a note at The News Herald requesting mailing of Monday’s issue. She ended by writing, “I love your town. Such a beautiful place.”

Workmen are remodeling the building that was formerly the “Fin and Feathers Shop.” Reports say a ladies’ shop will open in this local sometime this month.

Good to hear that J. Gordon Queen will soon be back at writing his popular column again. All surveys made by this newspaper in the past 25 years rate J. Gordon as the most read feature.

This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored.