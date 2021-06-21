50 Years Ago in Burke County

Police probe two wrecks
Morganton city police investigated two collisions over the weekend.
Two cars collided at the intersection of College Street and Herron Street Friday afternoon, causing a total of $400 in estimated damages.
Jeffrey Allen Benesh of 218 Falls St., Morganton, was driving a 1971 Chevrolet south on College Street when a 1967 Plymouth driven by Johnathan Pearson, 33, of Route 7, Lenoir, pulled out of Herron Street and struck Benesh’s vehicle, according to police.
Pearson was charged with failure to yield and making an unsafe movement.
An ambulance owned by Kirksey and Company struck a 1969 Ford driven by Jack Robert Morrison, 21, of 106 Sycamore Circle while en route to Grace Hospital at approximately 9:49 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the ambulance, traveling south on King Street with red light and siren in operation, entered the intersection of Meeting Street against a red light and struck the Morrison vehicle. The ambulance continued to the hospital immediately. Total damages were estimated at $450. There were no charges.
Morrison broke a tooth as a result of the accident. The ambulance driver was Phillip Henry Beam, 27, of Newland.
Pharmacist joins Grace Hospital
C. Brooks Harrell III, a native of Elizabeth City, has been appointed pharmacist at Grace Hospital and has already assumed his duties there.
His appointment as the first full-time pharmacist for the community hospital was announced today by J.G. Brothers, the hospital’s administrator.
Harrell succeeds Daniel E. Rhodes, who has served the hospital as part-time pharmacist for the past 17 years and is now devoting full-time to retail pharmacy as partner in Burke Pharmacy at 307 W. Union St.
Brothers pointed out that Harrell comes well prepared for his duties at Grace. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Hospital Pharmacy and has experience in retail pharmacy.
The new Grace Hospital, now under construction, will utilize what is called “The Friesen concept” which totally centralizes all supplies and equipment, including pharmaceuticals, it was pointed out.
Harrell will spend most of his time planning pharmacy operations for the new building while continuing operations in the current building. He will work closely with the medical and dental staff and the nursing department to provide comprehensive and safe drug therapy for patients, the administrator said.
Harrell and his wife, who is a registered nurse, reside at 507 College St.
City receives grant to improve water system
Improvement of the city of Morganton’s sewage system moved a step forward to reality with the announcement from U.S. Sen. B. Everett Jordan’s office of the awarding of a federal grant from the Environmental Protection Agency of $2,235,000 for a project to improve the city’s wastewater facilities.
The project will involve the construction of a wastewater treatment plant, installation of approximately 6,630 feet of intercepting sewer lines, enlargement of pumping stations at the current plant and construction of new secondary-type sewage treatment.
The city is seeking other grants for the project, for which a bond issue will need to be called to finance the city’s share of the cost. The referendum is anticipated to be presented in mid-September of this year, according to the new pollution abatement resolution recently adopted by the Morganton city council.
Giving ‘em Fitz: J.D. Fitz, Publisher
Hope you have noticed some changes in our news coverage these past few weeks. We have new staff members and summer interns working to give you a better newspaper.
John, who is called Rob by his fellow workers, comes to us from Vanderbilt University and will cover county government and law enforcement, plus feature writing. You have seen his byline. He is a welcome addition to the staff.
Judy Barlow is a former staff member of the Lenoir News-Topic and fills a new position as Eastern Burke reporter and photographer.
She is an excellent writer and always takes her own photographs. We are most fortunate to have a reporter of her talents join us.
Each summer we have our newspaper interns, who are students interested in a journalism career.
Pam DeVere, a graduate of St. Mary’s, is getting her first taste of newspapering in the newsroom.
Pam is one of the most enthusiastic young writers I have ever known. She enjoys her assignments and her column, “Pam’s Pamorama.”
Sheila Ennis is handling the women’s page while Mildred Tolson enjoys the summer. She is a graduate of Western Piedmont.
Tom Ditt from Marion is helping out in the newsroom filling in for vacationing staffers.
Tom has newspaper and photo experience from McDowell News and will enter Western Carolina University this fall.
Many will remember his father, Art Ditt, all-time football great and former director of recreation here in 1946.
Rounding our summer help is Andy Corpening in the advertising department. Andy was a part- time staffer while he was a senior at Morganton High School. He will return to Randolph Technical College this fall at Asheboro.