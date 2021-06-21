50 Years Ago in Burke County

C. Brooks Harrell III, a native of Elizabeth City, has been appointed pharmacist at Grace Hospital and has already assumed his duties there.

His appointment as the first full-time pharmacist for the community hospital was announced today by J.G. Brothers, the hospital’s administrator.

Harrell succeeds Daniel E. Rhodes, who has served the hospital as part-time pharmacist for the past 17 years and is now devoting full-time to retail pharmacy as partner in Burke Pharmacy at 307 W. Union St.

Brothers pointed out that Harrell comes well prepared for his duties at Grace. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Hospital Pharmacy and has experience in retail pharmacy.

The new Grace Hospital, now under construction, will utilize what is called “The Friesen concept” which totally centralizes all supplies and equipment, including pharmaceuticals, it was pointed out.

Harrell will spend most of his time planning pharmacy operations for the new building while continuing operations in the current building. He will work closely with the medical and dental staff and the nursing department to provide comprehensive and safe drug therapy for patients, the administrator said.