Escaped convict caught in Burke County (Tuesday, Sept. 11, 1973)

Burke authorities are credited with the apprehension of a prison escapee yesterday.

McDowell County deputies arrived in Burke County with papers on Stanley Boylen, who had escaped custody at a West Virginia prison. The McDowell officers had been advised that Boylen was working in Burke County at Highlander LTD.

Captains Harry Houpe and Junior Davis of Burke County and the McDowell officers went to the Highlander plant to pick Boylen up. When they arrived, Boylen saw them and ran from the plant. He jumped a fence on the plant grounds, but was apprehended a short while later by Capt. Houpe along the highway. McDowell authorities took custody of the escapee.

Nine local teenage girls reported missing (Thursday, Sept. 13, 1973)

Four more teenage girls have become objects of a search resulting from missing persons reports turned in to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The four brings the total missing girls to nine over the past week.

The four reported missing this morning are from the Hildebran/Henry River area and are believed to be in the company of a 29-year-old white male driving a green 1966 Ford.

Information on the other girls reported missing over the weekend is still incomplete, but one deputy shared that the presence of the Burke County Fair may have contributed to some of the runaways. Some or all are believed to have gone with the fair company to its next location. The most recent missing persons reports, however, were not believed to be connected to the fair.

High school students crossing gender barriers (Thursday, Sept. 13, 1973)

This school year, more high school students than ever will cross traditional gender barriers through occupational education courses, according to Charles Law Jr., director of occupational education for the state education agency.

Girls are enrolling in agriculture, aerospace, electronics and graphic arts classes, while boys are learning about foods and nutrition, housing and home furnishing and commercial cooking and baking.

“During the 1972-73 school year, girls made up approximately one-third of the total state enrollment in agriculture education programs,” Law said. “We expect that number to increase with this year’s enrollment.”

Many of the girls are preparing for careers in ornamental horticulture, outdoor recreation, ecology and agricultural chemicals.

Boys have not been as quick to cross traditional roles, but the trend is slowly changing.

“Last year, there were more than 6,500 high school boys enrolled in home economics courses, and they seem to be looking more favorably to careers in health occupations,” Law said.

School receives car for vocational training (Thursday, Sept. 13, 1973)

Freedom High School was given a 1973 Oldsmobile for its automotive mechanics training program in a presentation at the school this week.

The car was donated by the Oldsmobile Division of General Motors Corporation after the division received a request from John Greene Sr., president of Tux Bowers Motor Company of Morganton, for assistance in equipping the transportation department at the school with teaching aids.

When the car was presented at the school, Greene announced that he has been selected as chair of the General Motors dealers in Burke County for Vocational Industrial Clubs of America activities. VICA is a nationwide organization that strives to create competitive interest among youth in the community.

Dog survives misadventure (Thursday, Sept. 13, 1973)

Blackie, a half Chesapeake retriever and half anybody’s guess, is back with his owner after falling victim to more troubles in four days than most dogs experience in a lifetime.

The six-month-old pup vanished from the home of Danny Henson of Jamestown Road in Morganton Saturday morning. Henson drove around the neighborhood looking for him, but finally gave up.

Then he saw Blackie’s picture in Tuesday’s edition of The News Herald. The dog’s photo had been taken when a motorist driving on US 70 W noticed him by the side of the road. Blackie had stuck his head in a crack in the side of a plastic milk jug, and had apparently been staggering around with the jug stuck on his head for some time. Bystanders removed the jug and gave the dog some water.

Henson called The News Herald to find out where Blackie had been taken, but was unable to find him until Wednesday, when a neighbor called the newspaper to report that his sister had seen the dog picked up by animal control officers. Henson retrieved the retriever from the animal shelter Wednesday evening.

After Henson got Blackie home, he found that the pup had been shot through the hind leg with a .22 sometime after vanishing. The dog is now recovering from his wound and probably taking a vow to curtail his wanderings for a while.