50 Years Ago in Burke County

Correction staff adds three men
Appointment of three correctional program assistants were announced as additions to the staff of the western area of the N.C. Department of Correction.
Dr. James C. White, western area administrator and superintendent of the new high rise Western Correctional Center now under construction here in Burke County, announced the selections with the development of an area staff.
Named were Bob Smith, John Watson and John T. O’Hare.
Smith has been assigned to the western area and is presently researching the community volunteer program.
Watson is now working in the western area coordinating alcoholic programs and working with the inmate council.
O’Hare is presently assigned to Region C in the western area working with the Manpower program and Department of Social Services, in addition to public drug orientation and community development.
Burke man named outstanding graduate
Army Pvt. Robert. Ervin Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Ervin Sr. of Route 5 in Morganton, was honored recently as the outstanding graduate of the supplyman’s course in graduation exercises at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
He was selected for his honor in recognition of his leadership potential and military bearing and training proficiency.
Making the presentation was Lt. Col. Peter S. Conzelman, acting commander of the 4th Training Brigade at Fort Jackson.
Ervin is a 1968 graduate of Oak Hill High School attended N.C. A&T University before entering service.
The supplyman’s course consists of stock records, receipt and issue of supplies and equipment, storage procedures and Army supply channels.
Two new schools reported being rushed
The Burke County Board of Education and the Burke County Board of Commissioners held a joint information session last night at the Rainbow Inn.
Plans for the two high schools to be built were discussed at length, as well as the new programs for students.
“We’re talking about not one, but two schools,” said Dr. Charles H. Weaver, school superintendent. “I think it is imperative we finish both as rapidly as possible.”
The board plans to announce the site of the eastern school soon and intends for both schools to be built using the same design, to significantly save on the architect’s fees.
Money is available for the first school. The possibility was noted that necessary money might be available so that the eastern high school bids could be let by the summer or early fall of 1972. This means the tax rate set this July and next July would apply.
Playing at the Mimosa
Sinatra plays cowboys and Indians for adults
Dirty Dingus McGee
Frank Sinatra and George Kennedy
Presented by Metro Goldwyn Meyer
Restricted Persons under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
All seats $1.25
See the sights: The little leprechaun, the talking signpost, the wicked wizard, the beautiful princess, the gallant knight, the peppy puppies and the jolly genie.
The Princess and the Magic Frog
From the wonderful world of make believe for all to enjoy
Sunday through Tuesday:
Walter Matthau, Ingrid Bergman, Goldie Hawn in “Cactus Flower”
Ingraham named director
Harry Ingraham Jr. has been named director the of vocational rehabilitation program at Western Carolina Center.
His appointment was announced today by Dr. Iverson Riddle, WCC superintendent, and John Y. Yoder, area director for the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation in 33 western counties.
They said vocational rehabilitation at the center involves the training and placement of the center’s residents into community employment.
The program utilizes industrial therapy, which offers training throughout campus, a sheltered workshop that creates an industrial setting on campus and serves as a work condition environment.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
Well, the cat is out of the bag at last! We have been saying, “What in the world will be built at the College Street and Fleming Drive intersection?” Well, a sign is up saying that this is the site for the Winn-Dixie store. The sign is close to the Hunting Street Bridge, a former used car lot. A whale of a lot of grading has been done on this site. Apparently, there will be room for a lot of parking on this site. Well, plenty is happening here, everything is changing, which prompts us to say, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.”
We should have had plenty of weather since the groundhog saw his shadow, Mr. Weatherman, can’t you do something about it? We want to start our spring building.
Come to think of it, we are beginning to wonder when the uptown beauty treatment will start. Gracious knows some of our business houses need a good facelifting. Some of our fronts look real nice, and others … well you just have to go and see for yourself. Do your Valentine’s and Easter shopping here — we are sure you can find anything you are looking for.
Retrospection: Do you remember when a man named Bush built a real nice greenhouse in the Riverside Drive section, then called Riverside Park? When Monroe Dellinger was a local policeman? Whatever became of the crossing watchman at the Depot? Oh yes, sure — the crossing was closed when the underpass was built. Did you know that Morganton’s oldest plant is the Morganton Furniture Co.?
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.