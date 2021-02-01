50 Years Ago in Burke County

The program utilizes industrial therapy, which offers training throughout campus, a sheltered workshop that creates an industrial setting on campus and serves as a work condition environment.

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen

Well, the cat is out of the bag at last! We have been saying, “What in the world will be built at the College Street and Fleming Drive intersection?” Well, a sign is up saying that this is the site for the Winn-Dixie store. The sign is close to the Hunting Street Bridge, a former used car lot. A whale of a lot of grading has been done on this site. Apparently, there will be room for a lot of parking on this site. Well, plenty is happening here, everything is changing, which prompts us to say, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.”

We should have had plenty of weather since the groundhog saw his shadow, Mr. Weatherman, can’t you do something about it? We want to start our spring building.

Come to think of it, we are beginning to wonder when the uptown beauty treatment will start. Gracious knows some of our business houses need a good facelifting. Some of our fronts look real nice, and others … well you just have to go and see for yourself. Do your Valentine’s and Easter shopping here — we are sure you can find anything you are looking for.

Retrospection: Do you remember when a man named Bush built a real nice greenhouse in the Riverside Drive section, then called Riverside Park? When Monroe Dellinger was a local policeman? Whatever became of the crossing watchman at the Depot? Oh yes, sure — the crossing was closed when the underpass was built. Did you know that Morganton’s oldest plant is the Morganton Furniture Co.?

This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.