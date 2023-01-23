50 Years Ago in Burke County

Fire destroys portion of high school (Wednesday, Jan. 24, 1973)

Fire today destroyed the industrial arts building at Drexel High School.

The blaze began in the spraying section of the frame building at approximately 10:40 a.m., according to fire department and school officials. Firefighters said some of the students were using a lacquer spraying machine when the electric cord became disconnected. An ensuing spark is reported to have ignited the vapors.

Three fire departments responded to the blaze. Smoke was visible from as far away as Hillcrest School in Morganton.

“When I got here, the entire front of the building was involved in flames, smoke pouring out all over,” said Marvin Sawyer, Burke County fire marshal.

No one was injured during the blaze. The building was believed to be a total loss.

Basketball game ends in two arrests (Monday, Jan. 22, 1973)

The Drexel High School basketball game ended with a minor hullabaloo Friday, resulting in the Drexel Police Department’s calling for assistance from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A crowd of spectators was still gathered at the community center 15 minutes after the game ended. Police officers told the crowd to clear out, prompting two men in the crowd to yell at the officer and call them “pigs.”

After disregarding a second warning from police, one of the men was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct. He initially ran from the officers, but was quickly apprehended outside in some bushes.

The second suspect got in a scuffle with two of the officers, declaring he wasn’t going to be taken to jail. He hit one of the officers in the chest and sustained a head injury as they subdued him and placed him in handcuffs. He was taken to Grace Hospital for treatment before being booked at the sheriff’s office. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer.

Three youths nabbed in apartment raid (Tuesday, Jan. 23, 1973)

Three young people were arrested on 13 drug-related charges following a search of an apartment on Silver Creek Road in Morganton Monday.

Officers removed a quantity of cocaine, LSD, hashish, marijuana, amphetamines and stimulants from the apartment located near First Presbyterian Church. Police had begun to gather evidence to obtain a search warrant after they had received numerous complaints about suspected drug use, late night parties and excessive noise at the apartment.

In addition to the drugs, officers seized a number of syringes and needles, what appeared to be a tourniquet, a bottle of alcohol, two spoons with blackened bottoms believed to have been used for reducing drugs to solutions, scales and a large assortment of pipes of all shapes and sizes. In addition, the officers found a large quantity of marijuana seeds and various smoking devices in a plastic trash bag thrown on an embankment outside the dwelling.

Two male suspects, one a minor, and a female suspect were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of LSD and possession of cocaine.

Countywide youth chorus to showcase local talent (Friday, Jan. 26, 1973)

A countywide youth chorus, made up of students from existing choral groups in the high schools and other interested students, is in the process of being formed, according to Jim Williams, cultural arts coordinator for Burke County Public Schools.

He observed that enthusiasm for the project was great during a meeting with student representatives of the nine high schools in the county earlier this month. An initial rehearsal last Monday night brought 56 students from seven of the schools, who “sang like they were inspired.”

“They took direction well and really seemed to enjoy it,” Williams said. “There was no goofing off, and they were willing to learn.”

Any high school student in grades nine through 12 who is interested is urged to attend next Monday’s rehearsal at 7:15 p.m. in the bank room of Valdese High School. The group hopes to perform at local churches and schools when the students are ready.

Among us Morgantonians – J. Gordon Queen (Tuesday, Jan. 23, 1973)

Come to think of it, housebuilding in the city is getting off to a good start now. The following have secured permits to build residences in Morganton: Charles Harbison, Vine Arden Road; Jim Ingle, Lot No. 52, South Forest Development; Don Westmoreland, South Forest S-Lot No. 23; Cloninger, Boyles and Ross, six-apartment building on Bethel Road; Gilbert McGalliard, Howard Street; and Harold Fisher, 109 Branch St. With permits going like this, we can soon “start” saying, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.” And we like it.

Well, the Quality Inn has changed hands, and now the motel will get 30 more rooms immediately. This popular eating place and motel will be a pretty doggone big one, eh? Yes, it will be sizeable, and we say of our motels, “The more, the merrier.” This section of Morganton is getting to be quite a hefty village, and a good one at that: motels, fried chicken place, manufacturing, service stations and other businesses.

Come to think of it, if we count our blessings, we manufacture a little bit of everything in Morganton. If you are a real “doubting Thomas,” start counting, and you will see for yourself. And we can use more, more and more.

We hope to start our “On the streets and around” real soon. Been sick, you know. Keep boosting your home city.