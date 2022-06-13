50 Years Ago in Burke County

Dream realized at recreation center

Extensive improvements in the area of the swimming pool at the Collett Street Recreation Center represent the attainment of a longstanding goal.

Paving, lighting and landscaping of the parking lot behind the center near the pool have been completed after several years in the planning stage. In addition, two new tennis courts were opened for play within the recreation complex. Both projects were built over a city landfill.

The improvements, estimated at $40,000, were funded 50% by federal grants and 50% by the city of Morganton. Morganton city engineers planned the construction, and the city completed the grading, lighting, curbing and masonry work.

The tennis courts were installed by Vann Sumner Inc. of Virginia, and the landscaping was done by Shamrock Landscaping of Morganton. The pool parking lot is the first recreation parking area to have shrubs and trees.

Salem home destroyed in mysterious explosion

A house on NC 18 in the Salem community mysteriously exploded at approximately 5 a.m. Monday, leaving it in rubble.

Luckily the owners, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Hill, were not at home at the time. Neighbors who heard the explosion and called it in said they believed that the Hills were on vacation. The Salem Fire Department responded with 15 firefighters to put out the blaze, which took three hours. Only the walls of the structure and part of the room remained.

Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Burke County Fire Marshal Marvin Sawyer arrived on scene to investigate the explosion and heard a puzzling report. A witness reported seeing a U-Haul truck pull up to the home at approximately 1 a.m. Monday. The witness said two men got out of the truck and began loading furniture from the truck into the house. One of the two men allegedly identified himself as the Hills’ son. The investigation is ongoing.

Two new plants come to Burke County

Impact Furniture Company is building a large plant on a 24-acre site on the east side of Warlick Chapel Road, about ¾ of a mile west of Hildebran.

Bill Mosteller and Hurshell Keener of Hickory, the company’s owners, said the plant will be approximately 400,000-square-feet and will be the most up-to-date plant in the area. They said the entire building will be air-conditioned.

The company will specialize in manufacturing occasional furniture, especially occasional tables. After the first phase of construction is complete, the company will operate in a building of 150,000-square-feet and employ about 300 people. After full expansion, the company plans to employ about 700 people. When completed, the plant will have complete railroad facilities and will conduct its own trucking operation, which will include a garage. The company expects to be in operation by early September.

Rutherford College will soon be home to a new Valdese Weavers plant. The structure is currently under construction on the west side of Rutherford College Road between US 64-70 and Interstate-40. Official details of the construction will be released at a later date.

Speedy chase ends in arres

t

A driver was finally taken into custody after leading police on a high-speed chase through Glen Alpine and Morganton.

Police were notified that Dean Allison Edney, 20, was driving in excess of 100-miles-per-hour on US 70 through Glen Alpine in his 1972 Dodge. Officers pulled out in pursuit from the parking lot of the Boxwood Motel. Edney did not stop for the lights and sirens, but instead went even faster. He continued into Morganton and turned right onto Fleming Drive with the police in hot pursuit. Officers called for a roadblock at the intersection of College Street and Fleming Drive.

When Edney approached the roadblock, he slowed down to first gear and spun his car around in front of the police car, nearly going off an embankment in the process. He then took off down College Street toward the downtown area, eventually veering off onto a side street, parking his car and fleeing on foot.

Police later arrested him at his home at 102 Northwood Drive in Morganton, charging him with speeding 110-miles-per-hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone, reckless driving and failure to stop for a blue light and siren.

Board praises rescue squads

Burke County Commissioners expressed appreciation to the Burke County and Valdese rescue squads as they approved an increase in the amount the county donates annually to the squads from $500 to $2,000.

“Both squads do a thankless and tremendous job,” said John A. Bleynat, chair of the Burke County Board of Commissioners.

It was noted that the squads rely heavily on donations made by the United Funds to pay for operating expenses, but are still hard-pressed to meet their budgets.

In addition to the donation, the commissioners also discussed the possibility of funding emergency communication equipment to be tied in with the communications center in Morganton. The purpose of the equipment would be to expedite treatment and pool information and resources in times of an emergency.