50 Years Ago in Burke County

Making moonshine in Glen Alpine
Ed Mayfield and Tom Patton of Glen Alpine were cited for violation of prohibition laws in connection with manufacturing non-tax-paid whiskey for the purpose of sale after officers found a 55-gallon still in the attic of a house occupied by them off Lail Road in Glen Alpine Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, ABC officers and agents with the US Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms worked jointly to carry out the raid. In addition to the still, the officers found 350 gallons of mash, 23 gallons of whiskey, a 35-gallon doubler, two 55-gallon coolers, four copper worms, 100 1-gallon plastic jugs, a copper cap, 30 pounds of meal, 60 pounds of sugar, eight pails and a rock furnace. The two suspects are scheduled to appear before US Magistrate Paul Teal in Asheville.
Local family adopts deer
News Herald photographer Andy Hern visited the home of Harmon Clontz and family in the Chesterfield community of Morganton after learning they had adopted a baby deer.
Clontz explained that the fawn was one of two young deer that were seen in the area with their mother being chased by a pack of dogs. The mother leapt to the top of a bank, but the fawns were unable to climb up to join her. The Rev. William Lawing happened upon the scene and lifted the two fawns to safety. The next day, one of the fawns showed up in Clontz’s back yard and has remained on or near his property ever since. Clontz contacted the game warden, who offered to move the deer, but Clontz said he would care for it.
The family calls her “Bambi” and feeds her watered-down Carnation milk twice a day. She comes and goes as she pleases, and seems to enjoy grazing on Clontz’s lawn and in the nearby woods. Despite her early experiences, she gets along with the neighbor’s dog, and the two are often seen playing together.
Fire destroys firefighter’s home
A fire destroyed the five-room home of Billy Cannon, a firefighter with the Lovelady Fire Department, on Monday afternoon in Connelly Springs. Firefighters with the Icard Township Fire Department brought three fire trucks to help battle the blaze. Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire, which burned so intensely that firefighters were not able to salvage anything from the home. They believe the fire started on or near the back porch. An outbuilding also was destroyed in the blaze, but firefighters were able to save some of the items stored in it. Damage was estimated at $6,000.
School names “Homemaker of Tomorrow”
Martha Buckner has been named Glen Alpine High School’s “Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow” for 1972. She is a second-year student in vocational home economics.
She was chosen on the basis of her score in a written knowledge and attitude examination taken by senior girls. She will receive a specially designed award charm from program sponsor General Mills as she moves to the state homemaker competition. The state winner will be awarded a $1,500 scholarship, and the national winner will receive a $5,000 scholarship.
Buckner is active in many school clubs, including the Future Homemakers of America, Future Teachers of America and the Library Club.
Superintendent publishes book
Robert L. Patton, former superintendent of Burke County Public Schools, has published a limited edition of his book, “A Brief History of Burke County Schools.”
The booklet includes 65 pages of text and 35 pages of photos highlighting the history of education in Burke County from the first school’s founding in 1783 to the end of Patton’s tenure as superintendent. He served the school system for nearly 40 years, from 1924-63. While he was superintendent, rural schools in Burke County were consolidated from 67 to 13. The book follows the formation of both the Morganton and Glen Alpine school systems over the years and also covers Rutherford College, Amherst, Table Rock and the Patton School.
