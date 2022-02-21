50 Years Ago in Burke County

Making moonshine in Glen Alpine

Ed Mayfield and Tom Patton of Glen Alpine were cited for violation of prohibition laws in connection with manufacturing non-tax-paid whiskey for the purpose of sale after officers found a 55-gallon still in the attic of a house occupied by them off Lail Road in Glen Alpine Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, ABC officers and agents with the US Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms worked jointly to carry out the raid. In addition to the still, the officers found 350 gallons of mash, 23 gallons of whiskey, a 35-gallon doubler, two 55-gallon coolers, four copper worms, 100 1-gallon plastic jugs, a copper cap, 30 pounds of meal, 60 pounds of sugar, eight pails and a rock furnace. The two suspects are scheduled to appear before US Magistrate Paul Teal in Asheville.

Local family adopts deer

News Herald photographer Andy Hern visited the home of Harmon Clontz and family in the Chesterfield community of Morganton after learning they had adopted a baby deer.