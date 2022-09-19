50 Years Ago in Burke County

Local women receive national recognition

The Morganton Junior Women’s Club has had four of its members accepted for publication in the “Outstanding Young Women of America for 1972.” Nominated by the club on the basis of their achievements were Hazel Ballou, Carol Wright, Judith Carswell and Sunny Brown.

Ballou, an instructor at Western Piedmont Community College and former elementary school teacher, is a member of the American Association of University Women and the Environmental Council. She served as a conference speaker for the Morganton Women’s Club, the state conference of the North Carolina Technical and Vocational College Teachers and the National Reading Association Conference.

Wright is community project chair of AAUW and member of the advisory board of the Environmental Ecological Education in Burke County. She served as district co-chair of the Burke County Heart Fund Drive for 1971 and offered assistance to the Burke Day School last summer. She previously served as program chair of the Environmental Council and as co-chair of the “Environmental News,” a column sponsored by the AAUW in The News Herald.

Carswell is a teacher at Glen Alpine Elementary School and tutors a homebound student. She is participating in a Graduate Internship Program at Western Carolina University as she pursues a master’s degree in education. She is a member of the North Carolina Educators’ Association, the Burke County Association of Classroom Teachers and the Glen Alpine Parent Teacher Association.

Brown, a teacher at Hillcrest Elementary School, also is active in civil work.

Local family welcomes deaf-blind boy

The Greene family of Morganton has welcomed a 9-year-old deaf-blind boy named Gene to spend the summer with them as their foster child.

John Greene Sr. and his wife, Jane, applied for a foster child when they heard about a shortage of foster homes. They were given priority because they were willing to care for a child with special needs.

Gene is a ward of the state. He lost his eyes to cancer when he was 3 months old and his hearing after contracting spinal meningitis when he was 3 years old. He communicates through finger-spelling.

During the summer months when Gene is not attending the Perkins School for the Blind in Boston, Massachusetts, the state tries to place him in a foster home so he can experience family life.

Jane learned finger-spelling to be able to communicate with Gene. He arrived with a caseworker, who was supposed to stay for a week to help Gene transition to life with the Greenes. She was able to leave after a couple days when she realized Gene was getting along well with his foster family.

The Greenes said they were amazed at how Gene uses his remaining senses of smell and touch to navigate his environment. He can identify people based on their particular smell and locate moving objects based on their vibrations.

“After meeting that amazing little boy, people see that the couple of problems he has really do not seem to bother him,” News Herald staff writer Andrew Corpening said after visiting the Greene home at 238 W. Park Drive. “By reason of his keen mind, he is able to overcome to a remarkable degree major obstacles to communication that would seal off a less talented personality.”

Eastern high school taking shape

Construction workers and machines are making progress on the grading and building of the eastern Burke high school south of I-40 and west of the Icard exit.

When work first started on the site, the activities were hidden behind a thick forest of pine trees, but now residents of Burke County can see dust and rolling equipment making a change in the landscape. Those who live nearby can hear the growl of diesel engines as the dozers and scrapers move tons of dirt and rock.

The unique architectural design of the structure, like that of Freedom High School, its counterpart in western Burke County, is referred to as an open space school and is meant to facilitate new concepts of curriculum and teaching methods. Instead of the traditional classroom structure, open space areas will make it possible for several teachers to conduct different classes at the same time, and methods such as team teaching can be more effectively employed.

The eastern Burke high school will cost approximately $3,960,000, which includes the site, the architectural designs, the grading and construction of buildings.

The News Herald offers adventures in sewing

The News Herald is responding to the recent explosion of interest in home sewing by offering its readers a 14-part series of articles called “Adventures in Sewing,” accompanied by a 64-page book of the same name.

The book includes information on how to measure and alter patterns, choose appropriate fabric and construct seams, buttonholes and other garment features. It is available for mail-order for $1, including postage and handling.

The book and articles were written by Mabel Obenchain, a sewing specialist, fashion reporter and former regional director of the Fashion Group of Chicago. The information she provides will give sewers instructions needed to construct all manner of clothing and home accessories, no matter what their skill level. The publications feature detailed illustrations with line drawings to make the instructions clear.