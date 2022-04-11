50 Years Ago in Burke County

Two women shot in family quarrel

An apparent family quarrel erupted into bloodshed along a narrow back road of Glen Alpine on Tuesday evening.

Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a shooting at a house in the Reep’s Junction section of the town and found that Elsie Mae Crisp and her mother, Louise March, had been shot. The alleged shooter, Crisp’s husband, Alfred Crisp, was nowhere to be found. The only witnesses to the crime were those involved.

Neither of the women was in a condition to make a statement to police. Mrs. Crisp was taken to Grace Hospital to have surgery after being shot in the back. March was treated for a gunshot wound to the left arm.

Deputies deployed a K-9 officer to track the fugitive shooter. A neighbor had reported seeing Mr. Crisp running across a field across the street from his home, heading for the woods carrying a shotgun and a pistol. After searching for two hours with no results, they called the search off. Crisp turned himself in the next day.

Burke County makes Earth Day official

The Burke County Board of Commissioners signed a resolution at its meeting Tuesday making Earth Day official in Burke County.

The resolution designates April 16-22 Earth Week and April 21 Earth Day “so that all may participate in an effort to make Burke County a cleaner, more attractive and more healthful place to live.”

The resolution noted the reason it was passed by the board: “There exists in Burke County much waste matter, trash, garbage and other foreign and deleterious matter, which is harmful to the senses, to the health and to the general welfare of the people in Burke County.”

Gwen Eller, a biology professor at Western Piedmont Community College and faculty advisor for the SCARED (Students Concerned About Rapid Environmental Degradation) group at the college, received the resolution from commissioners.

Glen Alpine native rescues abandoned baby

Donna Marie Crabtree Onishi of Glen Alpine was hoping to make her adopted son, Joseph Isamu, nicknamed “Sammy,” an official member of the family in federal court in Asheville on Tuesday after she rescued him as an abandoned infant in Japan.

Onishi shared how she met her husband, Kenzo Onishi of Japan, at First Baptist Church of Glen Alpine. They married the following year and moved to Los Angeles, where Kenzo worked at an advertising agency and Donna worked as a loan officer at a bank.

She was seven months pregnant with their first baby when the couple traveled to Japan in 1969 to visit Kenzo’s family. Donna’s doctor had told her three weeks before the trip that the baby would not live because it had a defective heart valve.

Donna delivered the baby in an apartment in Ehime, Japan, attended by one of Kenzo’s relatives, who was a midwife. As predicted, the baby died immediately. Curiously, a few hours later, she heard a baby crying outside. She opened the door to the apartment and found a newborn baby boy abandoned on her doorstep.

“He had nothing on,” Donna said. “He wasn’t even wrapped in a blanket. He was just lying on the floor.”

She took the baby in and hired an investigator to try and find the baby’s relatives, with no success. Her husband objected to adopting Joseph, but Donna insisted, given that most orphans in Japan at the time did not get adopted. They were his best and probably only chance to live a good life.

Following Joseph’s adoption in Japan, the Onishis returned to Los Angeles and had a son later in 1969 and a daughter in 1970 before separating due to irreconcilable differences. While waiting for her divorce to be finalized, Donna returned with all three children to her parents’ home in Glen Alpine, where her parents help to care for the children while she works in the inventory department at Inmont.

Police called to pick up litter

Residents of Riverside Drive called the Morganton Police Department to clean up after someone who took a stack of Charlotte Observer editions tied in bundles in the parking lot of First Baptist Church Sunday and scattered them all along Riverside Drive.

The city department of sanitation was contacted before police, but a department representative told callers that sanitation workers don’t work on Sundays. Officers completely filled the bed of a pickup truck with the papers they retrieved from the road before they were called to Vine Arden Road to pick up another stack of newspapers strewn about. No suspect has been identified in either incident.

Police chief ‘grounded’

Bill Lippard, chief of the Drexel Police Department, was grounded Monday when the Drexel board of aldermen decided at its meeting to uphold a decision by Drexel Mayor Glenn Murphy that the chief’s patrol car was to remain in the town hall parking lot when not in use on official police business.

Murphy made the decision after receiving numerous complaints about Lippard driving to and from work in the car, and the car remaining at Lippard’s home when he was not using it, making one less car available to respond to emergencies. Lippard said he lives less than a mile from the police station.

“I didn’t know it would cause this kind of trouble,” he said.

Some of the aldermen showed reluctance concerning the decision and questioned the validity of the complaints, especially since those who made the complaints refused to appear before the board. Herman Powell, Drexel town manager, suggested providing Lippard with a second squad car and placing both cars on a 24-hour rotation. When asked if Lippard’s present car would be in good enough condition to use on a rotation basis, officer Terry Yount replied, “You can’t drive it from here across the street, hardly.”

Since Murphy’s decision, Lippard has had a department employee working third shift drive him to his home and then pick him up for work.

