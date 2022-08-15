50 Years Ago in Burke County

Family quarrel ends in slaying

Elbert Conley Jr., 22, was fatally shot in the chest, allegedly by his father-in-law, Edward James, at James’ home at 212 ½ South Anderson St. in Morganton.

Police officers called to the scene following the shooting found Conley’s body lying next to the front porch steps of the house. He was pronounced dead at Grace Hospital.

According to witnesses, Conley and his wife, Betty Jean, had been having an argument in the front yard when Lexie James, Edward’s wife, came outside to try and break it up. Elbert is alleged to have struck Lexie and knocked her down. Edward, apparently having witnessed this looking out the window from inside the home, allegedly loaded his 12 gauge shotgun, stormed outside and shot Elbert. He was charged with murder and taken to the Caldwell County Jail.

Honky-tonk shakedown

Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office raided an alleged trailer honky-tonk establishment operated by Howard Patton, 25, of Morganton. The trailer was located on a dirt road just past the intersection of NC 126 and Whisnant Road near Mount Harmony Baptist Church.

Officers confiscated various gambling materials, including a craps table and poker table, as well as a large quantity of beer and liquor. They observed about 15 people “sitting around beating fish” when they came up to the residence.

“They seemed surprised when we arrived on the scene, but they were all cooperative,” one deputy said. “One man helped load the beer.”

Deputies noted various remarks made by guests, including, “Can’t you leave us just one?”

No one was arrested beside Patton. Patton was charged with possession of gambling devices and possession of beer and liquor for the purpose of sale.

Drunken high-speed chase ends in arrests

Three allegedly drunken youths took officers with the Valdese Police Department on a high-speed chase through Valdese Saturday night.

Officer Steven Hoyle and Patrolman Sam Williams observed the car, driven by Michael Keith Powell, 18, of Valdese, traveling at a high rate of speed on US 350 and went in pursuit. In the car with Powell were Todd Branch, 18, and Paul Devinney, 23, both of Drexel.

Powell stopped the vehicle at Herg Carswell’s service station on US 350, exited the car and attempted to escape on foot.

The officers caught up with him and had to tackle him when he resisted arrest.

He was charged with driving under the influence. Branch and Devinney, who also resisted arrest, were charged with public drunkenness.

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen

Talk about a housing project – one is taking place on Bethel Road, inside the corporate limits. We were out there recently. Two or three homes were completed, and others were in the making. This is something we have been needing for a long time, and now it is coming to pass. We are hoping to get the low-down on the project when the time is ripe and tell you about it. A project of this kind will prompt us to say, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.”

Another Tastee-Freeze is now in Morganton, located on US 64 near Interstate 40 in the area of Western Piedmont Community College. It is housed in a real nice brick building, serving ice cream, hot dogs and hamburgers. The building was built by J.H. McCombs Jr. and leased to Tastee-Freeze. This part of Morganton is getting to be quite a business section.

Come to think of it, when Fleming Drive is widened to four lanes, it will be a regular Broadway.

The post office blues – News Herald editorial

Finding a parking space at the Morganton post office is a dog-eat-dog game, especially at rush hour, which happens about four times a day and practically all day Friday.

If you’re in a hurry, forget it. It’s one of those things when, after the sixth time around the block, you give up, or stubbornly block the path of cars for half a block waiting for someone to come out and get back in that car you saw someone get out of four circles back.

Can anything make you madder than to circle that block in record time, risking life and limb to get back to that crucial corner of Collett and North Sterling streets, just to see some dirty dog creeping into the one spot left on the whole block?

Anyone watching would think it was the Saturday night cruise around town.

You get so caught up in the race, it gets to be rather a joke – that dragging around corners, glaring at other drivers from the corner of your eye, revving of motors and triumphant sighting of tires rubbing against the curb as an occasional car makes it in to park.

It’s no good if you don’t park on the left side of the street within the first 10 parking spaces just in front of the building, so inevitably, it comes down to survival of the fittest, or the luckiest.

We just have to be content and grimace and occasionally compare the record number of times we’ve circled the post office in order to check the morning mail.