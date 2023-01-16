50 Years Ago in Burke County

Student in hot water over bomb scare (Monday, Jan. 15, 1973)

“It was just a prank that got out of hand.”

This was the observation of Morganton Police Chief Billy Joe Hamrick about a bomb scare the police department responded to at Morganton High School Friday.

Officers and school officials believe a senior student placed a bomb-like device in a friend’s locker as a prank, not as a malicious means to empty the school. The device, discovered around 2:20 p.m. by another student, consisted of a clock, numerous wires and other paraphernalia placed in a small cardboard box. The student reportedly had heard the clock ticking and opened the locker. She ran and told her guidance counselor about the device, and the counselor alerted school administration.

A number of firefighters and police who arrived on scene shortly after the school was evacuated remarked on how much the device resembled an actual bomb, so much so that a bomb-demolition expert at Fort Bragg was reported to be preparing to take off in a helicopter for Morganton when the hoax was confirmed.

The suspect admitted the device was fake when questioned by police, and said he placed it in the locker as a private prank. Charges against the perpetrator are pending a full investigation of the incident.

Law enforcement ‘still’ on the hunt for moonshiners (Wednesday, Jan. 17, 1973)

Shades of Burke County’s past were invoked Tuesday when a combined force of federal, state and local officers seized two moonshine stills, one an elaborate underground operation in the Icard area.

ABC Officer Fred Hennessee said the first still was found dismantled and hidden on a hillside near the intersection of Jamestown and Causby roads in Morganton at 11:15 a.m. The equipment consisted of a 20-gallon copper still, cap, coil condenser and pre-heater. No arrests were made.

At 2:30 p.m., the same group of officers unearthed a still located underneath a chicken yard and coop between old NC 350 and Miller Bridge Road in Icard Township. While officers set about destroying the 200-gallon still and emptying 1,950 gallons of mash, an observer noted that the property owner “reached in the mash box, got himself two handfuls of mash and drank it right out of the still.”

The owner was arrested by police and charged with the operation of the still, which was located behind his house.

“When the government gets you, you’re got,” the suspect is reported to have said.

Popular downtown store sold (Monday, Jan. 15, 1973)

W. Roff Chappell has announced he is selling both the Morganton and Marion branches of Burand’s Ladies’ Shop and will retire after a long career in merchandising.

The new owners of Burand Ladies’ Shop Inc. are John C. Golding and Walter E. Bell. Both are currently managers of JC Penney Company stores and are honor graduates of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“These are young, dedicated merchants who have the best of training and have been very active in civic and church affairs,” Chappell said. “Morganton is lucky to get men of this caliber to join the business community.”

Chappell has owned Burand’s for the past nine years. He and his wife will continue to reside in Morganton during his retirement, dividing their time with their home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Fire ravages second floor of Morganton home (Monday, Jan. 15, 1973)

A fire broke out at the residence of Donald Carter at 229 N. Anderson St. in Morganton Sunday at 3:23 p.m., resulting in an estimated $3,000 to $5,000 damage to the upper floor, and smoke and water damage to the first floor.

The pressure from the blaze blew the second-floor windows out, according to firefighters on scene. They battled the fire, which reached the rafters of the building, for more than two hours. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Among us Morgantonians – J. Gordon Queen (Wednesday, Jan. 17, 1973)

Of course, Christmas has passed quietly by, and we have had no column, but late as it may be, we want to do a bit of thanking. Many know that we had trouble in the family with the loss of a loved one. Also, this writer spent a little while in Grace Hospital, so there was no time for columns.

But now, first off, we wish to thank the young folks’ choirs of First Baptist Church and Grace Episcopal Church for coming down and singing carols. Also the First Baptist Church for the abundant supply of sweets, fruits and other food things. Also to Henry and Janice Caddell, J. Alex and Vivian Mull and Harry Riddle Sr. for the beautiful poinsettias and fruits, nuts and jellies. We say thanks to all. Yes, the courthouse decorations were beautiful.

And now the New Year is here and well on its merry way. We have quite a few projects in the way of growth that we will tell you about real soon. No, we hadn’t forgotten that “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not” by any means. It has grown and will keep on growing.

See you later. Meantime, shop in Morganton, your home city.