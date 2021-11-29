50 Years Ago in Burke County

207 entries ready to paradeTwo hundred and seven entries are lined up for Morganton’s biggest and best Christmas parade ever. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the A&P parking lot on East Union Street, follow the usual parade route through downtown Morganton and end at Morganton High School.
Although the parade had to be moved from last Saturday to this Saturday due to snow, all the main attractions, except one, will be in the big parade, sponsored by the Morganton Jaycees and the Morganton-Burke Merchants Association. The only group originally scheduled to come that won’t make it is the Charlotte police fife and bugle corps.
Other bands will include Morganton High School, Valdese High School, Hildebran High School, Drexel High School and Glen Alpine High School.
Group holds Christmas party for special guestsIn continuing its outstanding work with the blind, the local Lions Club entertained 47 blind and visually impaired people at a Christmas party Tuesday night at the Morganton Community House. This is an annual event held by the Lions for the blind in Burke County. Club members provide transportation for the blind and their guests and present each of them with a gift. This year, the gift was a small transistor radio and a small gift bag. Club President William P. Widenhouse extended a welcome on behalf of the club. Mrs. Irene Whetstine played piano to accompany the Christmas carol singing, which was led by Lion Nial Stroupe. Betty Short presented her Lion Buddy Delbert Weller and his assistant, with a pillow she had made.
In the servicePvt. Andrew W. Shores, son of Mrs. Lonnie Shores of 115 Linville St. in Morganton, is stationed in Chung Chun, Korea, where he is specializing in the assembly of the Honest John missile and various other Army equipment. He completed basic training at Fort Knox in Kentucky and received eight weeks of Army ATC training at Fort Sill in Oklahoma before going to Korea.
Harrill D. Carswell, 25, recently was appointed to the John F. Kennedy Center for military assistance to study in the Command Language School. Carswell, who will be studying Arabic for 18 weeks, was promoted to captain on Nov. 22. He is the son of Essie Dale of Morganton and Guy Carswell of Chesterfield. He graduated from Morganton High School in 1965, having received letters in baseball and football. After graduation, he worked at Western Carolina Center in the recreation department until 1966, when he was drafted. Carswell spent two years as an enlisted man then went to officer candidate school. Following his graduation from OCS as a second lieutenant, Carswell served in the Special Forces in Vietnam with the 173rd Airborne Brigade. Until his present transfer he was stationed at Fort Bragg with Company C of the 5th Special Forces Brigade. He has received the Army Commendation, a Bronze Star with the first Oak Leaf cluster and a Purple Heart. He is married to the former Mildred Bailey of Morganton.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon QueenWell it’s time for the big Christmas parade. We do hope the weather does us right this time. We have said it before and we will say it again: this will be one of the biggest Christmas parades in the state of North Carolina and weather permitting, let’s be on hand for the parade and spend the rest of the day keeping in mind the slogan, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.”
Retrospect: Do you remember when Charlie Ward was Morganton’s official Santa Claus? And when W.E. Walton was cashier of the Bank of Morganton? Whatever became of that yard that was on Collett Street? Oh yes, sure — it’s long gone, and now it’s the site of the bus station. Did you know that, years ago, the site of the Morganton Depot was called the Lighthouse?
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.