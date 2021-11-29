50 Years Ago in Burke County

In the servicePvt. Andrew W. Shores, son of Mrs. Lonnie Shores of 115 Linville St. in Morganton, is stationed in Chung Chun, Korea, where he is specializing in the assembly of the Honest John missile and various other Army equipment. He completed basic training at Fort Knox in Kentucky and received eight weeks of Army ATC training at Fort Sill in Oklahoma before going to Korea.

Harrill D. Carswell, 25, recently was appointed to the John F. Kennedy Center for military assistance to study in the Command Language School. Carswell, who will be studying Arabic for 18 weeks, was promoted to captain on Nov. 22. He is the son of Essie Dale of Morganton and Guy Carswell of Chesterfield. He graduated from Morganton High School in 1965, having received letters in baseball and football. After graduation, he worked at Western Carolina Center in the recreation department until 1966, when he was drafted. Carswell spent two years as an enlisted man then went to officer candidate school. Following his graduation from OCS as a second lieutenant, Carswell served in the Special Forces in Vietnam with the 173rd Airborne Brigade. Until his present transfer he was stationed at Fort Bragg with Company C of the 5th Special Forces Brigade. He has received the Army Commendation, a Bronze Star with the first Oak Leaf cluster and a Purple Heart. He is married to the former Mildred Bailey of Morganton.