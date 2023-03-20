‘The Incredible Journey’ (News Herald editorial) — Monday, March 19, 1973

One of the finest animal features we’ve read appeared in last week’s Valdese News. Beautifully written by Jim Blakeley, it was about a full-bred Persian cat named Mickey.

Mickey’s owners in Valdese were a married couple, both schoolteachers, and the wife’s mother, Beatrice Barnes. The couple took Mickey along when they moved to Pasquotank County in September 1971 to take teacher positions there.

For whatever reason, Mickey didn’t like the Currituck atmosphere and took off. His owners assumed he had been run down on a nearby highway, and he was sadly missed.

It had to be 16 months that Mickey apparently traveled 300 miles over hills and dales, in or around cities. At the end of February this year, Barnes saw a cat in her yard that looked just like Mickey, so she called his name.

“Mickey came bounding over as if I was the best friend he ever had,” Barnes said.

She was able to hold the cat like an old friend, and sure enough, she recognized a scar on his hip that he received from a fight in earlier days.

Wary of pet stories which tend to get sloppily sentimental, Jim takes a stand-offish position. All the facts seem to be borne out — after all, how many scarred Persians respond to the name Mickey? Yet Jim hedges around the fact that he hasn’t been able to interview Mickey.

National Guardsmen hold open house — Wednesday, March 21, 1973

The Morganton unit of the North Carolina National Guard held an open house Sunday to display equipment to the public.

During the three hours of visitation, nearly 500 people walked the floor of the armory asking questions and looking at the unique equipment. Light infantry weapons were shown and explained, including the 45-caliber pistol, M-16 rifle and M-60 machine gun. Radios used by the military were on display. Visitors were given the chance to talk to each other using different types of devices. Heavier weapons also were on display, such as the 90-millimeter recoilless rifle, the 50-caliber machine gun and the 81-millimeter mortar. Other displays included riot control equipment, a rifle team exhibit and a recruiting station. Special items featured were a helicopter and a combat vehicle simulator. The helicopter was flown from the Raleigh-Durham Airport to Morganton for the event. To close the open house, spectators watched the helicopter take off to return to Raleigh.

National Guard officials were pleased with the turnout.

“This was the largest number of people to attend any open house we have had,” said 1st Sgt. Ernest Epley.

Building a better bumper — Thursday, March 22, 1973

When most cars slam into a wall, the crunch is felt in the bumper — and the pocketbook.

Yet, when the United States Military Academy’s 1966 Mustang rammed into a steel barrier at its Cadet Engineering Forum last summer, it won a national prize for the bumper, and the concept may help save drivers from the “fender-bender” bite in the wallet.

The energy-absorption bumper was designed by Cadet Tom Shook of Company D-4, a Valdese native. The bumper was recognized as the best entry in the 5-mile-per-hour crash test in the Urban Vehicle Design Competition.

Nearly 75 schools across the nation were represented at the competition, held at the General Motors Proving Grounds near Detroit, with 40 cars competing.

“Cadet Shook was looking for an energy absorption material,” said Maj. Charles Merriam, assistant officer in charge of the forum. “He researched it and found a high-strength rubber.”

The storage capability of the rubber is 30,000 inch-pounds per pound. In contrast, steel is approximately 850 inch-pounds per pound. There was no other entry that used rubber in the competition. One of the most popular cushioning agents used was a row of beer cans. Of course, it was good for only one crash.

College faculty members recognized with awards — Friday, March 23, 1973

Three full-time faculty members and one part-time member at Western Piedmont Community College have been chosen as recipients for Outstanding Educators of America awards for 1973, according to WPCC president Dr. Gordon C. Bank.

Outstanding Educators of America is an annual awards program honoring distinguished men and women for their exceptional service, achievements and leadership in the field of education. Each year, those chosen are featured in the national awards volume titled, “Outstanding Educators of America.”

Those selected on the basis of their professional and civic achievements were David Witherspoon and Tommy Eller, both instructors in the mathematics department at WPCC, and Roy McGalliard, chair of the humanities department. Father William Austin of Forest City, who teaches philosophy and comparative religions on a part-time basis for the college, also was selected.

County appoints leadership to new emergency services — Friday, March 23, 1973

Burke County Fire Marshal Marvin Sawyer was appointed to the position of director of emergency services, a new county function, by the Burke County Board of Commissioners Thursday. He will head all emergency functions, specifically the new ambulance service and the fire marshal’s office. He also will serve as liaison for civil defense, the rescue squad, emergency communications and law enforcement agencies.

The commissioners noted that Sawyer’s position will be “administrative and supervisory” and include “training and inspectional work in directing the county’s emergency services.”

“This will require good judgement and initiative in directing all emergency operations,” county officials said in a prepared statement.