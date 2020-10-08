50 Years ago in Burke County

IN THE SERVICE

Assigned to School: Airman Richard J. Franklin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd V. Franklin of Morganton, has completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. He has been assigned to Kessler Air Force Base in Mississippi for training in the administrative field. Airman Franklin is a 1968 graduate of Josephs Military Academy in Hays, Kansas and received his associate’s degree in 1970 from Western Piedmont Community College.

Promoted: Joseph F. Long was promoted to private first class in the U.S. Marines Friday at the Memphis Air Station. It was a meritorious promotion for being number six in his class. He entered the Marines on May 13, finished boot camp at Parris Island in South Carolina on July 20 and completed advanced training at Camp Lejune in North Carolina on Sept. 10. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Long of Greenbriar Lane.

In Signal School: Pvt. Robert Lambert, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Lambert of Drexel, is in his fourth week of communications training at Fort Gordon, Georgia. Lambert graduated from Drexel High School in 1968 and entered service last July 9. His course lasts for 16 weeks. He worked at Valdese Printing before his enlistment.

TRUSTEES HONOR MCGINNIS FOR 23 YEARS OF SERVICE