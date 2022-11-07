50 Years Ago in Burke County

Countywide raids lead to 12 arrests (Saturday, Nov. 4, 1972)

An organized crackdown on illegal peddlers of tax-paid beer and non-tax-paid whiskey Saturday resulted in 12 arrests.

ABC officer Fred Hennessee said the raids followed two months of undercover work at homes and places throughout the county. Undercover officers purchased alcohol at the various locations.

A group of law enforcement officials, including several ABC officers, began making arrests in Burke County at 5 p.m. Saturday. Using the ABC agents’ office on Meeting Street as a headquarters, the officers were assisted by Morganton police when raids fell within the department’s jurisdiction, and by Burke County deputies in outlying districts. Several arrests were made in Glen Alpine and the Lake James community as well.

The bonds of the 12 suspects arrested varied from $150 to $350, depending on the extent of the charge. A date for all the cases to be heard in the 25th District Court has been set for Nov. 28.

Street widening part of city’s thoroughfare plan (Wednesday, Nov. 8, 1972)

Work began this week on widening College Street to five lanes between West Union Street and Collett Street. The street will be 60-feet wide curb to curb, with the center lane for turning only. The project involves paving, curbing and guttering. The street will be barricaded while the work is done.

Widening this stretch of road to five lanes fits in with the city’s future thoroughfare plan, which calls for College to become a cross-town route from NC 18 to Collett Street. It may eventually extend across Collett to NC 181 North.

Burke man cited for saving plane (Wednesday, Nov. 8)

Staff Sgt. Bealer L. Barrier, an Air Reserve technician and Burke County native, has received a Command Civilian Award for Valor for saving a C-130 Hercules aircraft from extensive damage at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida March 28.

The accompanying citation notes that Barrier noticed the plane was not tied down when sudden severe weather impacted the base. He rushed outside and moved a maintenance stand a safe distance from the aircraft. By this time, the wind from the intense thunderstorm spawning nearby tornados was so strong he could not stand up and walk. He crouched and half-crawled back to the aircraft, starting it and holding the brakes in place during the storm. Witnesses report that the plane was rocking so violently that the wing tips almost touched the ground, and the nose wheel left the ground for a moment, yet no damage was sustained.

Burke residents protest proposed Marion sewage treatment plant (Thursday, Nov. 9)Petitions being circulated opposing the city of Marion’s new proposed sewage treatment plant on the Catawba River may be signed at a number of locations. The plant would discharge into the river about three miles west of its entrance into Lake James.

The effort to stop the plant’s construction is being spearheaded by the Holiday Shores Community Association. The group believes that if the plant is built as proposed, that in a few years, raw sewage would be dumped into the Catawba River that would seriously pollute Lake James, which is now a recreation center for fishing and sports.

The petitioners ask that construction of the proposed plant be abandoned and a suitable alternate plant be constructed to discharge into Muddy Creek, which does not enter Lake James. Marion’s current sewage treatment plant is located adjacent to and discharges into Muddy Creek.

Veterans’ group supports disabled soldiers with flower fundraiser (Friday, Nov. 10)

Morganton Mayor Paul Cash has signed a proclamation claiming Saturday “Buddy Poppy Day” in Morganton. Buddy Poppies will be sold on the streets and in local businesses by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Table Rock Post 5362 of Morganton. The fundraiser will support veterans that came home disabled from the Vietnam War.

“The casualty rate of the Vietnam War has already surpassed that of the Korean War, and combat disabilities have been suffered by tens of thousands more,” said Charlie Duckworth, post commander. “These men and their families are being aided by the VFW, along with those from previous wars.”

He said a portion of the proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to provide claims counseling and assistance to disabled veterans. The rest will provide direct relief to local disabled veterans and their families, fund programs in veterans’ hospitals and support the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Home for orphans of deceased veterans.