50 Years ago in Burke County

IN THE SERVICE
Decorated: Master Sgt. Roscoe Trobough Jr., whose wife, Barbara, is the daughter of Fannie Warlick of 106 Logan Street, received the Air Force Medal from Col. Maurice D. Surrat, Chief of Air Force advisory group No. 1 in Da Nang, Vietnam. He was decorated for meritorious service as supply supervisor at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona. Trobough is a native of Newport, Arkansas.
Security Policeman: Airman John D. Pons, son of Mr. and Mrs. John C. Pons of Valdese, has completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas for training as a security policeman. Airman Pons a 1966 graduate of Valdese High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of North Carolina.
SCOTT HAS PLANS TO GET ISLAND
WILSON - A top North Carolina official said NC Gov. Bob Scott soon will announce a financial program for the state to acquire Bald Head Island, now owned by a corporation that plans to turn it into a resort.
Director Roy Sowers Jr. of the North Carolina Department of Conservation and Development, made the statement in releasing a report on a study that suggests four possible uses if the state acquires the semi-tropical island near Southport.
BURKE GETS NEW STATE PATROLMAN
Johnny P. Robinson, a recent graduate of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol academy at Chapel Hill, has reported for duty with the Burke County patrol unit.
His assignment brings the number of troopers assigned to the Burke County unit to 12.
Robinson is a Haywood County native and resided in the Allens Creek area near Waynesville before enrolling in the 14-week patrol academy. He comes from the same neighborhood as patrolman R.L. Allen.
He is a graduate of Pisgah High School and worked in the converting department of the US Plywood-Champion Papers plant in Canton.
Presently, the new patrolman is training with Patrolman R.L. Peterson for a six-week period.
Robinson’s wife is the former Virginia Reeves and they have two children: Garrett, 2 ½, and Cindy, 2-months.
LAMBETH TO HEAD WPCOG
Donald C. Lambeth, a member of the Morganton City Council and Mayor pro-tem, has been elected president of the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.
Lambeth, a Morganton drug store owner, will preside over an organization of elected officials from the cities and counties of the Unifour complex, consisting of Burke, Alexander, Caldwell and Catawba counties, and some 16 municipalities within these Counties.
Serving with Lambeth will be Robert C. Wakefield, mayor of Granite Falls, as vice president; Dr. Glen Dale, chair of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners and T. Cass Ballenger, chair of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners, as secretary.
CHAMBER INSTALLS KISTLER PRESIDENT
Nearly 275 Chamber of Commerce members and guests last night received the challenge to meet exciting changes of the future at the 25th anniversary dinner and Christmas Meeting at the Morganton Moose Lodge.
Veteran banker William H. Neal, former assistant secretary of the U.S. Treasury, and now working for a consulting firm in Winston-Salem, spoke on the challenge of change.
But first, there was the welcome and introduction of guests and new members by J.D. Fitz, Chamber president, and the presentation of a golden telephone to Noah Pitts, chair of the public relations and membership committee and past president, in recognition of the fact that he signed up 40 new members in the past year. Also, there was recognition of the work of Johnny R. Clark, a chamber member who also is president of Ruritan International.
Dr. Fletcher Nelson was asked to install the new officers.
For 1971 the new officers are: Andrew M. Kistler II, president; James M. Culberson and John L. Randolph, vice-presidents; and N.M. Patton, treasurer.
PARADE DELIGHTS CROWD
The fire siren screamed, a balloon hawker chanted his wares of Santa and snowmen, a very small boy pushed with his hands to get his head between two fat people now between him and the wonders of the Morganton Christmas Parade Saturday morning.
Over in front of Morganton Hardware, there was a table full of cookies, candy and fudge and a group of busy young girls. The Morganton High School Future Homemakers had a table set up selling their wares.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!