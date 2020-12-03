50 Years ago in Burke County

CHAMBER INSTALLS KISTLER PRESIDENT

Nearly 275 Chamber of Commerce members and guests last night received the challenge to meet exciting changes of the future at the 25th anniversary dinner and Christmas Meeting at the Morganton Moose Lodge.

Veteran banker William H. Neal, former assistant secretary of the U.S. Treasury, and now working for a consulting firm in Winston-Salem, spoke on the challenge of change.

But first, there was the welcome and introduction of guests and new members by J.D. Fitz, Chamber president, and the presentation of a golden telephone to Noah Pitts, chair of the public relations and membership committee and past president, in recognition of the fact that he signed up 40 new members in the past year. Also, there was recognition of the work of Johnny R. Clark, a chamber member who also is president of Ruritan International.

Dr. Fletcher Nelson was asked to install the new officers.

For 1971 the new officers are: Andrew M. Kistler II, president; James M. Culberson and John L. Randolph, vice-presidents; and N.M. Patton, treasurer.

PARADE DELIGHTS CROWD