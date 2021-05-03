50 Years Ago in Burke County

Letter to the editor
Editor, News Herald:
I am preparing a history of the Burke County school system up to 1963, when I retired. There were 70 schools in Burke County when I took office in 1924 and were consolidated into 12.
I have about 30 pictures of the ones that were consolidated and torn down, but I do not have pictures of the following:
Shiloh, Linville Falls, Ervin’s Chapel, Worry, Bethel, Abee’s, Corn Hill, Burkemont, Jenkins, Brendletown, Suttle, Rich Mountain, Lee Huffman, Bumgardner, Lail, Chesterfield, Gilboa, Dry Ponds, Aiken, Amherst, Salem, Shortoff, Icard, Corpening, Waters, Mission, Connelly Springs, Drexel, Rock Hill, Glen Alpine, Bridgewater, Maple Grove and McElrath’s Chapel.
If you have any of these photos, I would be glad to get them and as soon as I get the copies made, I will return them.
Please mail them to: R.L. Patton, P.O. Box 985, Morganton NC.
Please be sure and include your return address so I can return them to you.
R.L. Patton.
Around the town: Mildred Tolson
Patti Snow, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. L.B. Snow of 140 Pearson Drive, will have one of the lead roles when Salem Academy presents “Little Mary Sunshine” on Thursday and Saturday of this week.
Patti will play the role of Ernestine Von Liebedich, a former opera singer. The performance will be on Thursday and again on Saturday in Hanes Auditorium of the Salem Fine Arts Center in Winston-Salem. A third performance will take place June 5, the day before the Salem Academy graduation.
Mrs. Thomas M. Harvey of Lebanon, New Jersey, is spending this week with Mrs. Mary H. Brandt.
Mrs. W.H. Gibbs returned to her home on Monday after spending the weekend with her son, Wade, and his family in Lexington.
Wesley Lachot, son of Mr. and Mrs. Willis Lachot of Morganton, placed second in the junior composition class of the N.C. Federation of Music Clubs held in Asheville. Wesley is a local student who plays violin and piano and sings. He played with the Hickory Youth Orchestra and sang for three years with the Columbus Boy Choir, attending its school in Princeton, New Jersey. Here he won the trophy for the most outstanding work in theory and composition.
High school senior accepted at Annapolis
Danny Andrew Stine of Morganton has been selected for admission to the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland, in 1971 according to word received today from Congressman James T. Broyhill.
Stine is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Berlin A. Stine and was nominated for appointment by Broyhill in December.
Broyhill’s message explained that Stine was found to have exceptionally high qualifications and that he will report June 30.
Stine will graduate from Morganton High School next month. He is a member of the National Honor Society and has been a Student Union delegate. He has also participated in the school’s Latin, biology and French clubs.
In addition to his school activities, Stine is a member of Friendship Baptist Church, where he has served as vice president of the Royal Ambassadors organization.
MHS wins trophy for Walk-A-Thon
The March of Dimes Walk-A-Thon results are being added up now, and it appears that the 20-mile, rainy hike made by the young people of Burke County on Saturday will add up to more than 8,000 points, according to Richard Gordon, county March of Dimes chair.
There were some 800 participants, with about 300 of them completing the 20-mile route, so scoring the marchers is proving to be a big job.
Right now, about all Gordon is sure about is the point score for schools and students. Also, he is sure that nobody with a score less than 100 will win a prize.
Kurt Lindquist of Morganton Junior High School is the top winning boy and top in the whole contest. He scored 477. Kay Hill of Drexel was top girl, with a score of 296.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
Another apartment house is being built in Morganton. It will contain four apartments and is being built by Mrs. W.R. Patton at 225½ N. Anderson St. The W.R Patton Construction Co. is building the structure. We love to report new homes and apartment houses. If we are to say “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not,” we must have new homes for newcomers to live in.
As you probably know, the U-Save Drug and Sundries has moved one door east into the building formerly occupied by Roy’s Jewelers. Roy’s moved down the street a little bit. The building U-Save vacated is approved to be removed, part of the plans for modernizing the downtown area. Frankly, we do not understand the uptown business section plans and wish some of the promoters would explain them to us.
One of these, McDowell Street, (the section east of Green Street) is going to be dotted with business houses. Wait and see — it is headed that way now.
Retrospect: Do you remember when the Burke Tannery (long gone) owned an engine that was kept bust shuffling cars around the yard of the plant? And when Roby Claywell was town manager? Whatever became of the Payne residence on Green Street? Oh yes, sure — it was removed to make room for the new Bell Telephone building.
Seen and heard: Another mile-long freight train chugging through Morganton … Folks reminiscing about the late spring … What local man has a name the same as that of a house of worship? Dunno — who? Why, Sam Church of course! Ain’t a church a house of worship? Yes, it is, and corn is still corn … A gal in pink slacks.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.