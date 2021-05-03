50 Years Ago in Burke County

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen

Another apartment house is being built in Morganton. It will contain four apartments and is being built by Mrs. W.R. Patton at 225½ N. Anderson St. The W.R Patton Construction Co. is building the structure. We love to report new homes and apartment houses. If we are to say “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not,” we must have new homes for newcomers to live in.

As you probably know, the U-Save Drug and Sundries has moved one door east into the building formerly occupied by Roy’s Jewelers. Roy’s moved down the street a little bit. The building U-Save vacated is approved to be removed, part of the plans for modernizing the downtown area. Frankly, we do not understand the uptown business section plans and wish some of the promoters would explain them to us.

One of these, McDowell Street, (the section east of Green Street) is going to be dotted with business houses. Wait and see — it is headed that way now.

Retrospect: Do you remember when the Burke Tannery (long gone) owned an engine that was kept bust shuffling cars around the yard of the plant? And when Roby Claywell was town manager? Whatever became of the Payne residence on Green Street? Oh yes, sure — it was removed to make room for the new Bell Telephone building.

Seen and heard: Another mile-long freight train chugging through Morganton … Folks reminiscing about the late spring … What local man has a name the same as that of a house of worship? Dunno — who? Why, Sam Church of course! Ain’t a church a house of worship? Yes, it is, and corn is still corn … A gal in pink slacks.

This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.