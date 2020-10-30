50 Years ago in Burke County

25-YEAR AWARD IS PRESENTED
An employee of the Southern Bell telephone company is being honored today for 25 years of service with the telephone company.
Joe Ball, construction foreman for Southern Bell, received a gold pin from the company containing five stars - one for every five years of service. His anniversary date is Nov. 5.
Bell began his career with the telephone company in 1945 in Charlotte as a lineman and has worked in Ashville, Hendersonville, Waynesville and Lenoir before coming to Morganton in 1965.
Mr. and Mrs. Ball reside at 99 Wilson Dr. and are active members of Hopewell Baptist Church.
They have two children: Linda, now Mrs. Tommy Canipe of Lenoir, and Teddy Ball of Charlotte. Mrs. Ball is the former Miss Roxie Hunter of Weaverville.
YOUNG PEOPLE IN THE NEWS
Elected: Susan Bishop, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hamp Bishop of Morganton, was recently elected vice–president of the freshman class of Western Piedmont Community College. She is a 1970 graduate of Morganton High School, where she was active in the Spirit of Morganton High, Drama, Health, FHA, and FTA clubs and band. She was a majorette for three years and head majorette in her senior year. She teaches baton twirling. She is member of North Morganton Baptist Church, where she sings in the choir.
Basic Training: Airman David Vincent Hayden, son of Mr. and Mrs. George A. Hayden of East View St., is undergoing basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. Upon completion of basic training, he will begin electronics training. Hayden is a 1970 graduate of Western Piedmont Community College and was employed at Valley Manufacturing Co. in Valdese before enlisting.
STANDARD HEATING GETS AWARD
Standard Heating and Air Conditioning Company of Morganton won a Carrier dealer achievement award at a statewide meeting of Carrier dealers and their wives in Raleigh. The award was presented for outstanding sales performance during 1970.
JUNIORS LEND HELPING HAND
Junior Girl Scouts, members of Troop 40 of Morganton, counted out materials to be sent to industries of Burke County in connection with the United Fund drive, thus lending a helping hand with one of the many tasks connected with the annual campaign. Helping with the counting were Judy Carswell, Libby Walton, Vicky Collet and Molly Field, along with Mary Beth Thomas, Vicki Johnson, Bernadette DiSantos, Robin Scott, Julie Thomas, Kathy McDaniel and Mary Ellen Giles.
MAYOR RECIEVES BUDDY POPPY
Joan Miller, the pretty sparkling daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph O. Miller, is this year’s Buddy Poppy Girl. She will be seen throughout Morganton tomorrow as the Veterans of Foreign Wars post holds its annual Buddy Poppy Sale this weekend. Mayor Paul S. Cash gives his whole-hearted support to this project, said local chairman B.P. Stroupe. Funds go to direct relief of local disabled and needy veterans and their families, supporting families of deceased veterans and supporting veteran programs in hospitals, as well as supporting the VFW National Home for Orphans. Auxiliary vice-chairs for the Buddy Poppy sale this afternoon and tomorrow are Mrs. Victor Miller and Mrs. Gladys Anderson, who urge citizens to buy a poppy. The first poppy was sold to Mayor Paul Cash by Miss Miller.
PANCAKE TIME SATURDAY
It’s pancake time again - and Saturday morning from 6-11 a.m. Morganton Rotarians and their wives will serve tasty pancakes at the Morganton Community House.
The price is right - all you can eat for $1.
This is the Rotary Club’s annual money-making project, and all members will be taking part.
Lewis Paschall is chairman, and he will oversee a busy crew of members cooking and serving.
The pancake breakfast has been most popular over the years, and while it requires a lot of work, the Rotarians always have a lot of fun.
Tickets are available from any member or will be available at the door.
The menu of pancakes, country sausage syrup, milk or coffee is ideal for a crisp fall morning.
All proceeds go to community projects sponsored by the club.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.
