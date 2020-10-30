50 Years ago in Burke County

Basic Training: Airman David Vincent Hayden, son of Mr. and Mrs. George A. Hayden of East View St., is undergoing basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. Upon completion of basic training, he will begin electronics training. Hayden is a 1970 graduate of Western Piedmont Community College and was employed at Valley Manufacturing Co. in Valdese before enlisting.

STANDARD HEATING GETS AWARD

Standard Heating and Air Conditioning Company of Morganton won a Carrier dealer achievement award at a statewide meeting of Carrier dealers and their wives in Raleigh. The award was presented for outstanding sales performance during 1970.

JUNIORS LEND HELPING HAND

Junior Girl Scouts, members of Troop 40 of Morganton, counted out materials to be sent to industries of Burke County in connection with the United Fund drive, thus lending a helping hand with one of the many tasks connected with the annual campaign. Helping with the counting were Judy Carswell, Libby Walton, Vicky Collet and Molly Field, along with Mary Beth Thomas, Vicki Johnson, Bernadette DiSantos, Robin Scott, Julie Thomas, Kathy McDaniel and Mary Ellen Giles.

MAYOR RECIEVES BUDDY POPPY