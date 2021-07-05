50 Years ago in Burke County

“We are happy to have him and his family come to Morganton and to be associated with us at this critical time,” Brothers said.

Bullard earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee in 1966 and served in the US Navy from March 1967 to February 1971. During this time, he worked in the accounting office for three years after training as a hospital corpsman. He was involved in accounting supply procedures.

Bullard and his wife, Naomi, reside at Chateau Village apartments in Morganton with their infant son Eric, who was born Nov. 30.

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen

Some folks still say they do not want Morganton to grow — they want it to stay like it was. How in thunder can it stay like it was when it isn’t like it was? How would you like to go back to muddy streets, real small and sorry street lights, back lots knee-deep in waste paper, chicken coops and pig pens all around and gravel sidewalks? Yes, they were the good old days and folks enjoyed the times, but those days are gone, and frankly folks would not swap them for the present days by any means. So-o-o let’s get down to business and forget the good old days and push our city forward and foremost.