50 Years ago in Burke County

Bruner and Holtsclaw plan to sell a wide variety of species. Their menagerie already includes three squirrel monkeys, one Capuchin monkey, hamsters, parakeets, one toucanette, two mynah birds, a dozen alligators, two adult iguanas, a dozen baby iguanas, an assortment of western painted turtles and one large boa constrictor.

The animals are taking some time adjusting to their new home. The pet shop owners reported that the boa constrictor has made several escape attempts. The Capuchin monkey tried to bite the tail of an iguana that wandered too close to its cage.

Bruner and Holtsclaw are intent on expanding their inventory.

“We’ve been on the telephone this afternoon trying to get a hold of a lion,” Bruner said. “Hard to find, you know.”

He noted that he recently owned a female lion cub named Sheanka as a pet, but had to get rid of her when she was two years old and spotted by police officers while she was riding in the car with the Bruner family in downtown Hickory.

“It turned out that Hickory had lion laws,” he said.

