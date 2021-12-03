50 Years ago in Burke County

Drexel makes plans for singing Christmas tree
The Drexel Community Center is planning a community-wide Christmas tree sing. More than 200 individuals, including former band, chorus and glee club members of Drexel High School, are expected to make up the Christmas tree and perform with current students attending Drexel schools.
Kathryn Siphers will direct the band and chorus of Drexel High School and Mrs. Joe Baird will direct the elementary school chorus. Linda Powell, 11, will sing “Jolly Ol’ St. Nicholas.” The group will accompanied by Mrs. Robert Poteat and Mrs. Homer Cline.
The performance will include a manger scene and wise men portrayed by students in the kindergarten class at Drexel First Baptist Church. Santa Claus is scheduled to make an appearance as well.
College students prepare to open pet shop in Morganton
Two students at Western Piedmont Community College, Pete Bruner of Hickory and Gary Holtsclaw of Marion, are set to open a pet shop in Morganton called “Fins, Feathers and Furs.” They plan a grand opening of the store, located on North Sterling Street, for Dec. 15. The pair are busy cleaning the shop, building cages and ordering animals.
A mishap at the Hickory Regional Airport left one shipment of animals in an unheated truck for several hours. Upon arrival at the shop, some of the animals were dead, some were sick, and all needed attention. Bruner, a pre-veterinary student, said he prided himself on never having lost an animal through neglect and went to work immediately to care for the animals who survived the chilly ordeal.
Bruner and Holtsclaw plan to sell a wide variety of species. Their menagerie already includes three squirrel monkeys, one Capuchin monkey, hamsters, parakeets, one toucanette, two mynah birds, a dozen alligators, two adult iguanas, a dozen baby iguanas, an assortment of western painted turtles and one large boa constrictor.
The animals are taking some time adjusting to their new home. The pet shop owners reported that the boa constrictor has made several escape attempts. The Capuchin monkey tried to bite the tail of an iguana that wandered too close to its cage.
Bruner and Holtsclaw are intent on expanding their inventory.
“We’ve been on the telephone this afternoon trying to get a hold of a lion,” Bruner said. “Hard to find, you know.”
He noted that he recently owned a female lion cub named Sheanka as a pet, but had to get rid of her when she was two years old and spotted by police officers while she was riding in the car with the Bruner family in downtown Hickory.
“It turned out that Hickory had lion laws,” he said.
Jail approved for two-hour lockup
After months of haggling, Col. Clifton M. Craig of the North Carolina State Social Services Department has granted conditional approval to re-open the Burke County jail on a two-hour, temporary lockup basis. The jail will be used to house male prisoners only – no females or juveniles will be allowed. Some repairs will have to be done to the jail before law enforcement officers are permitted to take detainees there, including providing an adequate heating system.
“This arrangement is only temporary, and should conditions develop to indicate insecurity on the part of inmates and jail supervisory personnel, I would feel it my duty to ask that the holding area be closed,” Craig said.
Committee addresses need for substance abuse treatment
An advisory committee, including representatives of the Burke County Council on Alcoholism, provided recommendations to the Burke County Board of Commissioners regarding the feasibility of establishing a county detoxification unit for problem drinkers.
The committee’s conclusion was that the cost to maintain the necessary staff and equipment for such a facility would be prohibitive. The committee suggested that a better option would be to coordinate with local medical and behavioral services to provide treatment to residents struggling with alcoholism and other substance use disorders.
The impression given during the discussion, which included officials from Valdese and Grace Hospitals, was that medical facilities in the county would have to decide how arrangements would be made, who would staff local units to care for the inebriated and how priorities would be established between patients with substance use disorders and patients being treated for other health issues, given a recent shortage of beds.
All present at the discussion agreed that an accurate picture of the size of the alcoholic problem in Burke County would be needed before any decisions were made.
Fundraiser nets $1,200
The Morganton Junior Women’s Club’s “Follies ‘71” fundraiser made a total of $1,200, which club members divided between the North Carolina School for the Deaf Chapel Fund and the Burke Day School. The $600 presented to Dr. Rance Henderson, superintendent of NCSD, was earmarked for the initiation of an organ fund for the chapel. The club members presented the other $600 check to Rheta Fletcher, chair of the board of directors for the Burke Day School.
