50 Years Ago in Burke County

School, cemetery vandalized

The faculty lounges at Morganton High School were vandalized sometime after 3 p.m. Sunday. Police officers report that the lounges were entered through unlocked doors. Tables and chairs were thrown into the middle of each room. Ashtrays were emptied and then broken on the floor. Coffee cups, drink bottles and a large lamp also were broken. Paper and magazines were strewn everywhere. The incident was reported by Frank White, a school employee who had left the building at 3 p.m. Sunday. He noted that the school could be easily entered.

Vandals returned to the school Wednesday and broke six windows in one classroom. Police report that either a pellet or BB gun was used. The windows broken were located on the first floor in the alley between the gym and the main building.

Forest Hill Cemetery also was the site of recent vandalism. Woodrow Clark, superintendent of the cemetery, found 10 headstones knocked over last week. On Friday, he found 13 more that had either been pushed off their bases or completely turned over. A few of the headstones pushed over had broken in the fall. Clark noted the vandalism actually began last month when someone had entered the cemetery and turned on its water spigots, letting the water run all night.

Student named to state office in organization

Jeannie Sutton, a sophomore at Oak Hill High School, was recently named state vice-president of the Future Homemakers of America.

Her election came at a district FHA rally at Avery County High School. Sarah McCreight, FHA advisor at Oak Hill, noted that this is the first time in more than 20 years that Burke County has had a state officer in the organization.

Sutton serves as secretary for the Oak Hill FHA and was named its “FHAer of the Month” for September. She has earned her Junior degree in FHA. As part of her FHA participation, she helped with plans for the parade float, a mother-daughter tea and a district rally.

She is a member of the French Club and Student Council at Oak Hill and maintains a scholastic average of A-. She was a finalist in the essay division of the Miss North Carolina Teenage Pageant and in the top 10 in the 1972 pageant.

Sutton is a member of Catawba Valley Baptist Church, where she participates in the choir, Girls Auxiliary, Training Union and women’s softball team.

State education officials tour new high school site

Keen interest of visiting superintendents marked the tour of Freedom High School Wednesday that was part of the Northwest District superintendents meeting.

During the meeting, Dr. Charles Weaver, superintendent of Burke County Public Schools, described the expanded instructional program that this building will make possible. Throughout the tour, the visiting superintendents complimented the building’s functional design, the multi-use of space that in more traditional buildings would be used only for a few hours or between classes, and the greatly expanded opportunities for vocational training.

Dr. Roger Jackson, director of regional education for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, said that Freedom High School is the most impressive secondary school he has seen.

Head Start program set for Hildebran

A Head Start program, federally funded and sponsored locally by Blue Ridge Community Action, will be conducted for a year with the Hildebran Optimist Clubhouse serving as its center for the local area.

A total of 17 4- and 5-year-olds from low-income families in the Hildebran area will participate in the child development program starting Nov. 1, according to Carla Martin, Blue Ridge Community Action director. She said Carolyn Rhoney and Judie Huffman will serve as co-teachers. Rhoney and Huffman have completed a comprehensive training on the goals and objectives of Head Start, classroom curriculum, health care and social services, and nutrition.

The main objective of the program is to help the children develop a positive self-image. The agency is still accepting applications for children to participate in the program.

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen

Talk about apartment buildings — they are being built on Bethel Road, and they look to be modern in every respect. We understand they are being built by Clonninger, Boyles and Ross. Yes, they are inside the corporate limits. And across the road, Ingle Development Company is going right ahead with another housing development. Such projects as these are what we have been needing for many years. These buildings are not shoddy, but of the very best type of residences. Go out and look these developments over, and you will readily agree that “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not,” and we like it.

The United Fund Drive is now going in full swing. Make your donations to the United Way and do all your giving at one time.

Have you noticed that a number of Morganton stores have facelifted the back of their buildings? That is good business, as many parking lots are at the back of the stores, and many shoppers use the back entrances.

Come to think of it, the Christmas shopping season is coming upon us. We have the shops to take care of all shoppers far and near. We will talk about Christmas decorations in Morganton a bit later.