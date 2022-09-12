50 Years Ago in Burke County

Fair president declares event a success

The 22nd annual Burke County Fair, which closed Saturday night with a record crowd, was pronounced successful by Johnny Clark, fair president.

Except for opening night last Tuesday, good weather prevailed all week, and the fair had good attendance every night.

“We had the largest crowd Saturday night we’ve ever had since the beginning of the fair 22 years ago, and we had the largest take at the gate,” Clark said. “I want to thank all those who had exhibits and entries in the fair, to the many people who worked with us in putting on the fair and to the many citizens who took time out to come to the fair.”

Addition planned for shopping center

Plans were announced today for a major addition to the Wes-Mor Shopping Center in Morganton to be occupied by Mason’s, a discount store which has locations throughout the southeastern U.S.

Sponsored by J.C. Faw of North Wilkesboro, who originated the Wes-Mor center in the western part of Morganton near the West Union crossroads, plans call for construction of a 50,000-square-foot addition to be leased to Mason’s Salisbury Inc., a subsidiary of the M.H. Fishman Company.

The addition will increase the total size of the Wes-Mor Shopping Center to 100,000-square-feet. The total cost of the project will cost more than $650,000. Details of the construction plans are expected to be revealed soon.

Officials break ground on rec center addition

Morganton Mayor Paul Cash shoveled the first spade of dirt as ground was broken Wednesday for the addition to the Mountain View Recreation Center in Morganton.

Construction will begin Monday and is expected to take nine months to complete. The 11,500-square-foot addition will include a gymtorium, two additional meeting rooms, more office space, new restroom facilities and will provide a new entrance and lobby to the building. Renovation to the current building will include making more office space and a conference room, improving the interior and painting.

The project will cost about $202,000, with two-thirds funded through a U.S. Housing and Urban Development Community Facilities Grant.

Three students finalists in scholarship competition

Three Burke County high school students have been named semifinalists in the 1973 National Merit Scholarship competition.

The students are Kathryn Elizabeth Shoemaker and David Beam, both seniors at Morganton High School, and Susan Elizabeth Wellman, a senior at Salem High School. Shoemaker is a member of the Anchor Club, National Honor Society, French Club and American Field Service chapter, and volunteers at the Western Carolina Center. She plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and major in sociology and psychology. Beam is president of the Latin Club and member of the Student Government Association and school newspaper staff. He hopes to obtain an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis. Wellman is a member of the Beta, French, Library and Pep clubs and maintains a 4.0 grade-point average. She plans to attend college and major in biology.

The approximately 15,000 semifinalists in the competition are among the nation’s most academically talented high school students. They will compete for some 3,000 Merit Scholarships to be awarded in 1973.

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen

Well, the Burke County Fair has come and went. So far as we can tell, the fair was a success. The fair is listed among 10 county fairs in North Carolina and is worthy of our support. There are many community fairs in the state, but not very many county fairs, so let’s get behind the Burke County Fair and make it one of the very best in the state.

Jim Ingle, head of the Ingle Developments Inc., has a permit to build a new residence on Bethel Road. Jim tells us that 44 houses are being built on the subdivision, and plans are in the making for a total of 105 later. Wow! Won’t that be a boon to the housing shortage in the city? Four or five new streets have been laid out in the subdivision. The area was “out in the country” only a few years ago, but now it is becoming a thriving section of this city, which behooves us to continue saying, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.”