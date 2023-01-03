50 Years Ago in Burke County

City makes history during past year (Thursday, Jan. 4, 1973)

The year 1972 brought most significant action by the Morganton city council.

No other council in recent years and probably no other council in the city’s history has dealt with and made decisions on so many matters of such importance to the city and its 16,000-some inhabitants.

It was a year filled with controversy as the council voted to annex Carbon City and Vine Arden, adopted a strict dog control ordinance, proceeded with Phase 3 of urban renewal and extended perimeter zoning to an area between NC 18 and Bethel Road. These matters saw one stormy session after another in filled council chambers during the first half of the year.

However, the No. 1 news slot, especially in terms of money, would go to the city’s $10.4 million wastewater facilities project, for which bids were taken in June and contracts awarded later. This involves construction of a new waste treatment plant at the junction of the Catawba River and Hunting Creek and three outfalls – Catawba River, Hunting Creek and Salem. Work has already begun on the plant.

Helping hand narrowly misses disaster (Thursday, Jan. 4, 1973)

Local resident Roger Lane was driving behind a 1964 Chevrolet operated by Lois Mary Carswell of Drexel in dense fog on Burkemont Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. today, when the Carswell vehicle developed a flat tire, police said. At this time, it was reported that Lane pulled his car over in front of the station wagon, put on his flasher lights and got out to assist Carswell in changing the tire.

According to the investigating officer, Lane was jacking the back of the car up, bent over with his back to traffic at the right side of the tailgate when a 1968 Pontiac station wagon swerved and struck the Chevrolet’s tailgate on the left side, knocking the vehicle off of the jack and down the road a short distance. Lane was not injured during the incident.

The drive of the Pontiac was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Damages were estimated at $700.

It’s a boy! (Monday, Jan. 1, 1973)

Little Mr. New Year checked in at Grace Hospital today at 9:47 a.m. and was promptly given the one remaining Christmas cap made by Mrs. Ed Reading, Grace obstetrics nurse.

The 1973 baby is Michael Allen Lyons, the first child of Allen Lee and Linda Irene Lyons of Morganton. He weighed in at 7 pounds and 15 ounces and is 20-inches long.

Mrs. Lyons was too sleepy at press time to have much thought about the gifts provided to her son by local merchants for winning the stork race at the hospital. Her thoughts were all for the new arrival as they both got acquainted.

County contemplates need for emergency services (Friday, Jan. 5, 1973)

The road to developing a countywide emergency medical service in Burke County appeared lined with major obstacles as the Burke County Emergency Medical Service Commission emerged from a somewhat chaotic meeting Thursday.

Faced with the upcoming closure of Kirksey’s ambulance operations in July, the Burke County Board of Commissioners appointed the commission to develop a plan for an alternative to the funeral home-operated ambulance service and for the creation of a total emergency service that would cover the means, method and financing of emergency treatment, in collaboration with the county’s two hospitals.

This would include the hiring and training of personnel, the development of a communications network and the purchasing and use of emergency equipment.

A preliminary report on the commission’s findings is due Feb. 1, and a final report March 1.

The commission appeared a long way from their final goal as members discussed three critical problems regarding establishing emergency service in Burke County: financing, emergency personnel’s function in hospital emergency rooms and the legal rights of those personnel.

All of the commission members agreed that the participation of local medical practitioners in the planning phases of the emergency medical service was absolutely essential.

Broughton Hospital cows deemed over-achievers (Tuesday, Jan. 2, 1973)

Four registered cows owned by Broughton Hospital have made outstanding records in milk production.

The Holstein-Friesian Association of America listed the records of the four cows enrolled in the Dairy Herd Improvement Registry official testing program, according to Henry O. Beck, Broughton’s farm superintendent.

Lolita Joe produced 19,710 pounds of milk with 705 pounds of fat during a 315-day period, Winifred Abe produced 18,990 pounds of milk with 685 pounds of fat during a 305-day period, Inez Kent produced 18,740 pounds of milk with 693 pounds of fat during a 305-day period and Allison Beauty produced 18,220 pounds of milk with 641 pounds of fat during a 285-day period.