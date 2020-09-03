50 years ago in Burke County

WITH OUR SERVICEMEN
Communications: Airman Michael D. Storie, son of Mr. and Mrs. Doyle L. Storie of Valdese, has completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. He has been assigned to Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi for training on the communications field. Airman Storie is a 1970 graduate of Valdese High School.
New recruit: John Patton III, son of Mr. and Mrs. John M. Patton of 113 N. Anderson St. in Morganton, enlisted in the US Army under the Army’s guaranteed enlistment program for a specific assignment to the third US Army Band at Fort McPherson in Georgia. He is a 1979 graduate of the University of Illinois, where he received a masters’ degree.
Strike command: US Air Force captain Wiley L. Honeycutt Jr., son of Dr. and Mrs. W. Jackson Honeycutt of 304 N. King St. of Morganton participated in a recent US strike command joint air and ground training exercise conducted at Fort Hood in Texas. The exercise, involving more than 7,000 Army and Air Force personnel and 100 aircraft, tested the operational readiness and rapid reaction capability of select joint and ground and air forces.
New recruit: Dennis Eugene Watts of Route 6 in Morganton, son of Mrs. Sadie Watts, has enlisted in the US Marine Corps and will begin basic training at Parris Island in South Carolina on Nov. 2. Following basic training, he will undergo three weeks of individual combat training at Camp Lejune.
Promoted: Ronald L. Hipps, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph R. Hipps of Route 1, and husband of the former Donita F. Winters of Route 2 in Morganton, was promoted to his present rank while serving with the Second Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Station, in Beaufort, South Carolina.
QUEENS CROWNED
Johnny Clark, Oak Hill president of the Ruritan National, has just performed the honors of crowning both the junior and senior winners in the Burke County Fair’s beauty pageant. The winners were Miss Beverly Wilson, Hildebrand Junior Queen and Miss Polly Jenkins, Senior Queen.
READING PROGRAM SPOTLIGHTED IN COUNTY FAIR BOOTH
Two young fairgoers, Libby Walton and John Payne, paid a visit to a special exhibit at the Burke County Fair and were seated at a table to look over material used in the special reading program in Burke County Public Schools. The reading project, federally financed, is carried on in nine schools approved under Title 3 in the ESEA program. A reading teacher was working to meet the needs of students in the first three grades and was assigned to each of the participating schools: Oak Hill, Salem, Mountain View, Chesterfield, Forest Hill, Hillcrest, Morganton Junior School, George Hildebrand and Glen Alpine. A county-wide wide reading lab serves as headquarters, under the direction of Miss Eleanor Butler, coordinator of the program, assisted by Mrs. Roy N. Walters Jr., who work with reading needs of students through the sixth grade who have special reading problems and are in need of special diagnostic programs. A special program is worked out for each student who in treated on an individual needs program.
HOOD HEADS UNITED FUND PUBLICITY
John J. “Jack” Hood Jr. has been appointed publicity chairman for the Burke County United Way program, which will get underway soon, James M. Culberson Jr., president of the Burke County United Way, announced today. Hood is the assistant to the president of Burands.
He was also chairman of the program last year and previously worked as a program worker.
A member of Grace Episcopal Church, Hood is a Sunday school teacher there and serves as secretary of the vestry.
He and his wife, Patricia, have one child and reside on Silver Creek Road.
PLAYING AT THE MIMOSA
Monday and Tuesday: War of the Gargantuans and Monster Zero - Rated PG - parental discretion is advised! All ages admitted.
Starts Wedensday: John Wayne as Chisum: Suggested for mature audiences
Movie tickets are 50 cents for children and $1.25 for adults
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.
