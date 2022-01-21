50 Years Ago in Burke County

Did Bigfoot visit Drexel?

The Drexel community has been treated to its own live creature feature for the last two weeks. Reported sightings of a huge, furry and frightening animal have been heaped with profusion, causing speculation to run rampant throughout the area.

The creature was originally spotted two weeks ago by Deputy Joe Colvin of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. He said it was standing upright in the middle of High Peak Road as he approached it in his patrol car around 4 a.m. It had long, brownish-gray fur. Colvin said it appeared to cover its eyes with its paws to shield itself from the car’s headlights before getting down on all fours and bolting off the road into the woods.

Guy Powell of the Oak Hill community also had an encounter with the creature on High Peak Road between 1:30-2 a.m. that caused him to hit the brakes and skid off the road. Powell estimated the size of the creature to be about 3 ½-feet wide and 7-feet tall. He said it stood upright in the middle of the road and “kind of waved its funny, short paws.” He lost sight of the animal while maneuvering his car back onto the road.