50 Years Ago in Burke County

Did Bigfoot visit Drexel?
The Drexel community has been treated to its own live creature feature for the last two weeks. Reported sightings of a huge, furry and frightening animal have been heaped with profusion, causing speculation to run rampant throughout the area.
The creature was originally spotted two weeks ago by Deputy Joe Colvin of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. He said it was standing upright in the middle of High Peak Road as he approached it in his patrol car around 4 a.m. It had long, brownish-gray fur. Colvin said it appeared to cover its eyes with its paws to shield itself from the car’s headlights before getting down on all fours and bolting off the road into the woods.
Guy Powell of the Oak Hill community also had an encounter with the creature on High Peak Road between 1:30-2 a.m. that caused him to hit the brakes and skid off the road. Powell estimated the size of the creature to be about 3 ½-feet wide and 7-feet tall. He said it stood upright in the middle of the road and “kind of waved its funny, short paws.” He lost sight of the animal while maneuvering his car back onto the road.
The News Herald staff investigated, putting in some late nights lying in wait for the mythical beast, and came to the conclusion that it was actually a large bear, not Bigfoot.
Police praised for traffic safety record
The Morganton city council recognized the city’s police department for having no traffic fatalities in 1971.
State and local officials honored the Morganton Police Department for its traffic safety program with a banquet held at the local Elks’ Lodge.
Chief Billy Joe Hamrick credited Morganton’s good record with the combined effort of citizens, city officials and police officers, as well as the skilled and studied approach now used by the department to pinpoint traffic problems and make corrections as needed. He gave special praise to Lt. Robert Dale, who is in charge of the department’s traffic safety program.
Company recognizes first female employee
Welda Woodie of Morganton was recently recognized as “The First Lady of Southern Devices” when the company, which manufactures electrical devices, celebrated her becoming its first female employee when she was hired as an assembly line worker in 1963.
Woodie is a Banner Elk native who moved to Morganton in 1956. After working on the assembly line at Southern Devices, she was promoted though the years to line supervisor to quality control final inspector.
“I like everything I’ve done,” Woodie said. “I really wouldn’t mind going back on an assembly line tomorrow.”
Local soldier’s squadron wins award
Staff Sgt. John E. Mace, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wilson W. Mace of Route 6 in Morganton, is a member of a US Air Force squadron that has won the coveted Hughes Trophy as the top fighter-interceptor unit in the Air Force for 1971.
Mace, a graduate of Morganton High School, is an education and training supervisor with the Aerospace Defense Command’s 48th Fighter-Interceptor Squadron stationed at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. The squadron is equipped with all-weather, supersonic F-106 Delta Darts, which it uses to serve as the front line of defense guarding the approaches to the US from Washington, DC, to the Florida Keys.
The unit was cited for scrambling on more than 300 missions, which included intercepting and identifying lost aircraft, foreign aircraft without proper flight clearance and even fishing vessels of foreign nations trespassing in US territorial waters.
The Hughes Trophy was donated by Hughes Aircraft Corporation in 1953 to recognize the importance of outstanding achievements in the aerospace defense mission.
Church welcomes new minister
First Presbyterian Church of Morganton wrote a new chapter Sunday in its already rich history with the installation of its new pastor, the Rev. John Milton McCoy Jr.
Dr. William Elliot Jr. from Highland Park Presbyterian Church in Dallas, Texas, headed a distinguished array of Presbyterian clergy assembled for the ceremony, which drew one of the largest crowds in the history of the congregation.
During a social event following the installation, church leaders also announced the retirement of the church’s debt, giving the congregation even more to celebrate. Robert P. Phifer presented the cancelled note to McCoy to place in the church archives.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored.