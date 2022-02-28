50 Years ago in Burke County

Mayor’s home

looted

The home of Valdese Mayor C.C. Long at 401 Italy St. in Valdese was burglarized between noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, according to Oscar Pascal, Valdese police chief.

Articles missing from the home include a 38-caliber pistol, a 22-caliber rifle, an assortment of jewelry and a bedspread.

The items were stolen while Long and his wife were visiting his elderly mother in Tennessee. The burglary was discovered Saturday morning when Sgt. J.W. Jones came to the house to deliver a message to the mayor. Jones said he found the front door half open, and when he looked inside, he saw that “things had been strewn everywhere.”

The case is still under investigation by the Valdese Police Department.

Dance deemed a rousing

success