50 Years ago in Burke County

Mayor’s home
looted
The home of Valdese Mayor C.C. Long at 401 Italy St. in Valdese was burglarized between noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, according to Oscar Pascal, Valdese police chief.
Articles missing from the home include a 38-caliber pistol, a 22-caliber rifle, an assortment of jewelry and a bedspread.
The items were stolen while Long and his wife were visiting his elderly mother in Tennessee. The burglary was discovered Saturday morning when Sgt. J.W. Jones came to the house to deliver a message to the mayor. Jones said he found the front door half open, and when he looked inside, he saw that “things had been strewn everywhere.”
The case is still under investigation by the Valdese Police Department.
Dance deemed a rousing
success
People of all ages from Hildebran and Icard kicked up their heels at the “Young People’s Dance” held Saturday night in the lunchroom at the Hildebran Primary School. Music was provided by a local band called the Satin Asses. The dance, sponsored by the Hildebran-Icard Community Development Council, was the second of its kind with a twofold purpose: to provide an evening of pleasure for the young people of eastern Burke County and raise funds for the proposed community center to be built in Hildebran. The event, which drew approximately 200 people, raised $183 for the center, according to Irving Eggers, council treasurer, and Buck Little, president.
Woman falls victim to
flim-flam
Ida Tomlinson of Route 1 in Connelly Springs was the victim of a flim-flam on Friday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Tomlinson said a light blue car stopped in front of her house at approximately 11 a.m., and a “nice young woman” 25-30 years old and a man, 40-45 years old, asked to show her a carpet. When she let them in the kitchen, she believes a third party went into her bedroom while she was preoccupied with the visitors and stole her wallet, containing $41. A purse belonging to a friend of Tomlinson was also taken. The purse contained $4.
The man, who answered to “George,” was described as being short and heavy-set with black, thinning hair and a round face. The woman, answering to “Caldwell,” was described having average height with short, wavy black hair, brown eyes and “pretty teeth.” She was wearing brown corduroy pants and a light coat.
An investigation of the incident is in progress.
Rotary names ‘Man of the
Year’
The Rotary Club of Morganton named Burand McGinnis, a merchant who has been a civic leader in the community since 1940, as its Man of the Year for 1971.
McGinnis is founder of Burand’s store in Morganton. He has served as chair of the board of trustees for the South Mountain Institute and is former president of the Morganton Lions Club, the Burke County Chamber of Commerce, the Morganton Merchants’ Association and Credit Bureau, the Mimosa Golf Club and many other groups. He was a key player in consolidating fundraising efforts for the Burke County United Fund.
McGinnis will be honored at a banquet at the Morganton Community House planned for March.
Fire damages motorcycle
shop
The Icard Township Fire Department joined in a combined firefighting effort when a motorcycle shop building in eastern Burke County received heavy damage from fire. The shop, located on US 70 SW next to Lowman’s Motor Court, is owned by Vernon Duckett and operated by Ellis Lowman. The fire was apparently caused by an explosion in the parts area, which blew out a back wall and allowed the blaze to spread throughout the building, according to Burke County Fire Marshal Marvin Sawyer. A number of motorcycles were in the shop. The Longview and Fairbrook fire departments helped to battle the blaze, which is still under investigation.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored.