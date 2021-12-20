50 Years Ago in Burke County

Editorial: It’s really a

homecoming

The welcome mat is out for Bill Greene as he returns to Morganton as the city’s assistant recreation director. The Greene family continued to be considered Morgantonians even when they lived for a few years in Frederick, Maryland, where Bill and his wife were associated with the Maryland School for the Deaf. When they took their leave, friends felt that somehow, sometime the Greenes would be back.

Developments which bring Bill back into the activities of the Morganton Recreation Department will find him as much at home as Brer Rabbit in the briar patch, for he was associated with its programs as a sideline during his nine-year residence. He was swimming pool manager and coach of the Morganton Swim Club’s team, which won its conference championship for four consecutive years. Bill was involved in other community interests and is well remembered for his service as chair of the Morganton City School Board.