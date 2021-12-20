50 Years Ago in Burke County

Fugitive still on the
loose
The FBI issued a warrant for the arrest for Bobby DeEstel Martin of Nebo, officially identifying him as a suspect in the November robbery of the Wachovia Bank branch in Morganton. Martin is still at large, according to law enforcement officials. He and a second suspect allegedly made off with $15,000 to $18,000 during the heist. Several law enforcement agencies have partnered in the search for the fugitives, including the Morganton Police Department, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Newspaper staff enjoys Christmas
party
The News Herald held its annual Christmas party for staff Monday evening at the Morganton Community House. Following a buffet dinner, J.D. Fitz, publisher, served as master of ceremonies. Following greetings from editor W. Stanley Moore, several staff members presented a program, and gifts were distributed. The evening closed with the singing of Christmas carols.
Longtime firefighters retireTwo charter members of the Drexel Volunteer Fire Department who are retiring after 32 years of service were honored at a banquet held by the town of Drexel for town employees, firefighters and their spouses at Mom and Pop’s Ham House. Drexel Mayor Glenn Murphy presented commemorative plaques to the retiring firefighters, Ernest D. Baker and William Jeff Helms. The Rev. Donald Smith, pastor of First Church of God in Drexel, was the guest speaker at the banquet and delivered a Christmas-themed message. Mrs. Terry Yount sang several songs, accompanied at the piano by Mrs. Gary Cozort.
Ribbon-cutting held for
arcade
Like a beribboned gift to shoppers visiting downtown Morganton, an arcade that will provide pedestrian access to the first block on West Union Street was formally dedicated by city officials, including Morganton Mayor Paul Cash. The city recently purchased a building on the south side of the narrow West Union block and built this walkway to enable users of what is known as the Kibler parking lot, an expanse of off-street parking spaces, to walk directly to the downtown shopping district. The arcade has been in use for several weeks already.
High school band has busy
season
Many hours of practice drills and miles of marching are second nature for the Hildebran High School band, directed by Jim Jerome Williams. Having started practice two weeks before school started, the band has performed for the Football Jamboree in Morganton, Band Day at Wake Forest University, the Christmas parades in Hildebran, Morganton and Valdese and of course, HHS football games, four at home and three away. Williams said the most exciting event was the combined half-time show with the Granite Falls High School band, directed by Donald Peach. The program was called “Patterns of Motion Precision Drill” and consisted of about 170 students.
Editorial: It’s really a
homecoming
The welcome mat is out for Bill Greene as he returns to Morganton as the city’s assistant recreation director. The Greene family continued to be considered Morgantonians even when they lived for a few years in Frederick, Maryland, where Bill and his wife were associated with the Maryland School for the Deaf. When they took their leave, friends felt that somehow, sometime the Greenes would be back.
Developments which bring Bill back into the activities of the Morganton Recreation Department will find him as much at home as Brer Rabbit in the briar patch, for he was associated with its programs as a sideline during his nine-year residence. He was swimming pool manager and coach of the Morganton Swim Club’s team, which won its conference championship for four consecutive years. Bill was involved in other community interests and is well remembered for his service as chair of the Morganton City School Board.
The return of the Greenes will bring a happy reunion, and in anticipation of their homecoming, Morgantonians can commend the Morganton Recreation Department and city officials for matching the position with a man who has already established a place in the regard and affection of local residents of all ages.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon
Queen
We were delighted Sunday night by two visits. The first was from Grace Episcopal Church. A group of singers from the church came and sang several Christmas carols. A second visit, an hour later, was by the Chancel Choir of First Baptist Church, giving us a candlelight song service. The group was led by Jack Campbell, minister of music. Visits like these are really enjoyed and linger in our minds throughout the year. Best wishes and Merry Christmas!
