50 Years Ago in Burke County

Raid on cock fight brings many arrests
Codes of honor went up in a cloud of feathers as husbands abandoned wives and children in attempts to escape deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office as they raided a cock fighting establishment on a dirt road just past the intersection of Causby Road and Jamestown Road in Morganton.
The deputies found many of the approximately 100 cars in the parking lot had gamecocks in crates. They discovered about 250-300 people in the arena inside the building, which consisted of a concrete ring raised 3-feet off the ground surrounded by a chain link fence. Bleachers were built around the ring so high that people sitting on the back row had to bend their heads to keep from bumping into the ceiling.
Upon seeing the deputies, the majority of attendees bolted from the arena through an open space in the back of the building covered by a canvas curtain. Officers observed that many women sat with their children and babies while their men clawed their way through the canvas.
“It sounded like all hell broke loose when the chickens started cackling as people fled for their cars,” said an observer on the scene.
Deputies stopped the vehicles attempting to leave, took the drivers’ licenses and told them to report to the sheriff’s office. Fleeing drivers did all they could to hamper the deputies, including setting up a roadblock on the dirt road. Officers eventually had to call tow trucks to pull the vehicles out of the way.
A total of 33 people from four states were arrested during the incident.
Land donated for future community center
The J.A. Cline and Sons estate of Hildebran donated approximately four acres of land to the Hildebran-Icard Community Development Council to help it move forward with plans to build a community center. Robert Cline presented the deed, worth about $23,000, to Buck Little, council president. The council plans to build the center on the parcel of land, which will include an additional acre it purchased for $10,000 from the James Huffman estate. Steps toward cleaning up the property are planned to take place this week, then the council will have a topographical survey of the site conducted.
Parents air grievances at school board meeting
Parents of students at Oak Hill High School brought concerns over student behaviors and school policies to the Burke County Board of Education Monday night.
Complaints included excessive numbers of students roaming the halls and engaging in amorous behaviors, dirty bathrooms, open vs. closed lunches and issues with busing.
Board member W.A. Young noted that the discussions had taken more than an hour of meeting time for problems best settled by the superintendent and principals, and said he did not want to waste his time. Other members agreed, and the board moved on to other business.
Club pays tribute to charter member
The Rotary Club of Morganton paid tribute to a beloved charter member at its meeting Wednesday.
The club celebrated Dr. William Herbert Kibler on his 88th birthday with remarks from John H. McMurray, who called Kibler “one of the remarkable men of our town” as he shared Kibler’s many accomplishments. He said Kibler is a former Morganton Man of the Year and Family Physician of the Year in North Carolina. In addition to treating patients, Kibler also taught anatomy at the Grace Hospital School of Nursing for 30 years and served on the Burke County Board of Health.
McMurray ended his speech by reciting the club’s resolution of tribute, which the Rotarians adopted with a standing ovation.
Club member J.D. Fitz, who organized the program, presented Kibler with a framed metal plate engraved with a full-page advertisement honoring him that appeared in The News Herald the day before.
In acknowledging the club’s tribute, Kibler expressed his gratitude and said the club “had made life a lot more pleasant and interesting for me.”
Building named for couple dedicated to deaf education
The new vocational building at the North Carolina School for the Deaf has been named Crutchfield Hall in recognition of the contributions of late George and Hattie Crutchfield and their four sons to the school and deaf people in the state.
The couple’s sons are all deaf and are graduates of NCSD. George and Hattie started a Sunday school class for the deaf at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem, and George also worked with the North Carolina Association for the Deaf and the North Carolina Sunday School of the Deaf. Their son, Paul Crutchfield, and daughter-in-law, Bashie Crutchfield, serve on the NCSD staff and are active in the local deaf community.
