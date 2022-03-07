50 Years Ago in Burke County

Raid on cock fight brings many arrests

Codes of honor went up in a cloud of feathers as husbands abandoned wives and children in attempts to escape deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office as they raided a cock fighting establishment on a dirt road just past the intersection of Causby Road and Jamestown Road in Morganton.

The deputies found many of the approximately 100 cars in the parking lot had gamecocks in crates. They discovered about 250-300 people in the arena inside the building, which consisted of a concrete ring raised 3-feet off the ground surrounded by a chain link fence. Bleachers were built around the ring so high that people sitting on the back row had to bend their heads to keep from bumping into the ceiling.

Upon seeing the deputies, the majority of attendees bolted from the arena through an open space in the back of the building covered by a canvas curtain. Officers observed that many women sat with their children and babies while their men clawed their way through the canvas.

“It sounded like all hell broke loose when the chickens started cackling as people fled for their cars,” said an observer on the scene.