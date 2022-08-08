50 Years Ago in Burke County

Former teacher charged in drug bust

Robert Vernon Abee, 50, a former Burke County Public Schools teacher, was arrested for allegedly growing marijuana in three patches located in the old Johns River Road area of Burke County.

Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, who spotted the patches during an air survey, confiscated a total of 59 marijuana plants from the property during a raid that included ABC and SBI officers. Some of the plants were nearly 4-feet tall. Abee was arrested in one of the fields and had cultivating tools onsite.

Officers placed the marijuana plants in the back seat of a patrol car. A crowd of young people who came to see the raid gathered around the vehicle and stood peering into the marijuana filled car.

“That car looks like Santa’s sleigh with those kids hanging around,” one officer is reported to have said.

Morganton police obtained a warrant to search Abee’s home and found an estimated half-pound of marijuana curing in the attic. He was charged with the manufacture of marijuana by means of cultivation and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute it and placed under a $1,700 bond.

Operator implicated in restaurant fire

The infamous White House Grill at the Drexel interchange on US 70 received major damage in a fire that is believed to have been deliberately set.

Triple Community Fire Department responded to the blaze. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within a couple hours. Among the first to enter the building after the fire was the owner of a cigarette machine, who appeared less than pleased with the destruction of his equipment.

Burke County Fire Marshal Marvin Sawyer conducted an investigation and said he found evidence of the use of flammable liquids.

Ricky Lee Ward, operator of the restaurant, was later charged with setting the fire and placed under $5,000 bond.

The White House Grill was the target of three recent raids by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for illegal activity, and also was the scene of a shooting of a telephone booth.

Teenagers charged with school theft

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested three Burke County teenagers Saturday and charged them with breaking and entering and larceny.

Roger Caldwell of Drexel, Richard Williams of Glen Alpine and Michael Jackson of Drexel were caught in Greensboro attempting to sell a Bell and Howell movie projector, one of two stolen from Glen Alpine schools last February. Both projectors were recovered.

According to officers, the suspects were “very uncooperative” with Greensboro police, refusing to give their names and trying to create confusion as to where they actually lived.

All three were transported to the Caldwell County jail and held without bond. Jackson is in violation of parole, in addition to the present charges facing him.

A fourth suspect, Allen Buff, 16, of Glen Alpine, was arrested and later convicted for his participation in the crime.

Aggressive wildlife cause for concern

In the last few weeks, the Burke County Health Department has received a number of calls about squirrels and chipmunks biting children.

The danger of contracting rabies is negligible, but real. Dr. Lewis Bock, the Burke County health director, is urging parents to warn their children to avoid circumstances that may increase the risk of animal bites. This includes separating fighting animals with hands or feet, trying to pick up wild animals cornered in a small area or handling strange animals that are acting ill.

“The tragedy of human rabies can be avoided if we are more careful about exposure and less sentimental about the consequences of normal or abnormal animal behavior,” Bock said.

Dummies staged in road scare drivers

Two life-like cloth dummies, positioned in the middle of Enola Road three miles south of Interstate 40 after dark Monday by unknown pranksters, was a terrifying sight to drivers who came upon them.

“My heart stopped,” one driver said. “I thought it was two people in the road.”

Other drivers reported that the prank nearly caused several accidents. One driver said he saw two cars run off the road to avoid hitting the dummies.

Another driver said he believed someone had been moving the dummies to different spots on the road during the course of the evening.

One of the dummies was brought to The News Herald office by a reporter. Anyone desiring to claim it may retrieve the misshapen, headless form from the trash container.