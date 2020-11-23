50 Years ago in Burke County

Schools get business manager
Schools are a big business, and the time has come that the Burke County Board of Education felt a business manager was needed in Burke County Public Schools.
Benjamin L. White, who has been credit manager for Landmark Communications Inc. of Norfolk, Virginia, has accepted the position and will assume his duties at the first of the year.
He is a native of Glen Alpine and the son of the late Lenoir and Nellie Long White. A 1944 graduate of Glen Alpine High School, he served in the U.S. Navy in Korea and the U.S. Army in World War II. He attended North Carolina State College and earned a bachelor of science degree from Wake Forest College in 1949.
White was employed by General Motors Acceptance Corp. from 1951-59 and then Auto Discount Co. in Raleigh until 1965 and then moved to Virginia to accept the job at Landmark.
Burke youth presented awards
James S. Oxford of Morganton and Dean S. Johnson of Jacksonville, Florida, students at the Patterson School for Boys, were presented Youth Appreciation awards by the Happy Valley Optimist Club. The awards presentation was made in the chapel of the school. Presenting the awards were Douglas Campbell, secretary of the Happy Valley Optimist Club, and Bernard Hawkins, club president.
1920 revival had great impact here
Cyclone Mack, a preacher active in 1929, came alive for members of the Burke County Historical Society last night. Approximately 60 people heard Dr. E.W. Phifer tell of the impact Cyclone Mack made in Burke County in August of that year as he conducted lively revival services. Of special interest was a tattered poster with a full length picture of Cyclone Mack. This was turned over to Phifer by Frank Dale, who found it in a family Bible recently.
It advertised the McLendon Evangelistic Campaign scheduled for Aug. 15 to Sept. 12 with services at 4 and 8 p.m. Phifer exhibited the poster and invited guests to look at it after the program, but not to touch it, as the paper was in crumbly condition.
Sen. Ervin intercepts cookies
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The SBI blew up the first batch of Rufus Edmisten’s chocolate chip cookies, and U.S. Sen. Sam Ervin ate the replacements.
The sad story of Edmisten’s cookies came to light last week in the aftermath of the 1970 political campaign. Edmisten is a drawling Watauga County native who is chief lawyer for Ervin’s sub-committee on separation of powers. He accompanied the senator when Ervin made speeches for Democratic campaigns this fall.
When Ervin arrived in Raleigh for a campaign event for Rep. Nick Galifiankis, a friend, Mrs. Lacy Presnell Jr., delivered a brown box of cookies for Edminsten while he stood on Fayetteville Street waiting for the event to begin. Edminsten put the brown box and his raincoat in the rooftop luggage compartment of the campaign bus. Law enforcement officers saw the brown package, grew suspicious that it might be a bomb and moved the bus out while the music played prior to Ervin’s speech. They then blew the package up with a detonating cap. Another box of the cookies was sent to Washington to replace the first box. But when Edminsten arrived to pick them up, only a single cookie remained undetonated. Ervin had “bombed” them.
They brought home the bacon
Actually it was venison. Three local hunters, Caleb Jaynes, P.P. Henderson and Paul Lowman, brought back a seven-point deer after a morning hunting excursion at the McGimpsey family farm near Irish Creek. “From the signs we saw, there are a lot more deer around this year,” said Henderson. Jaynes is the one who downed the deer in the wooded area near NC 181, 10 miles from Morganton.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.
