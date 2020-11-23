50 Years ago in Burke County

1920 revival had great impact here

Cyclone Mack, a preacher active in 1929, came alive for members of the Burke County Historical Society last night. Approximately 60 people heard Dr. E.W. Phifer tell of the impact Cyclone Mack made in Burke County in August of that year as he conducted lively revival services. Of special interest was a tattered poster with a full length picture of Cyclone Mack. This was turned over to Phifer by Frank Dale, who found it in a family Bible recently.

It advertised the McLendon Evangelistic Campaign scheduled for Aug. 15 to Sept. 12 with services at 4 and 8 p.m. Phifer exhibited the poster and invited guests to look at it after the program, but not to touch it, as the paper was in crumbly condition.

Sen. Ervin intercepts cookies

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The SBI blew up the first batch of Rufus Edmisten’s chocolate chip cookies, and U.S. Sen. Sam Ervin ate the replacements.

The sad story of Edmisten’s cookies came to light last week in the aftermath of the 1970 political campaign. Edmisten is a drawling Watauga County native who is chief lawyer for Ervin’s sub-committee on separation of powers. He accompanied the senator when Ervin made speeches for Democratic campaigns this fall.