School damaged by vandals (Monday, Feb. 12, 1973)

Vandals ransacked portions of the Rutherford College elementary and primary schools Sunday at approximately 1 a.m. and caused damage at a scout hut located nearby.

School officials noted that a total of 44 windows were broken in the two schools and that entry was gained into the cafeteria of the elementary school, where tables were overturned, and several windows smashed. The only thing missing from the room were some bananas, according to a person on scene.

Windows in classrooms above the lunchroom were smashed, and two statues that had been standing in a playground were pulled from their brick pedestals and broken. The remains of one of the statues was found about 50 feet from its pedestal. School authorities said the students had purchased the statues by operating a concession at the softball games.

Outdoor lights located along walkways leading to the primary school were smashed as well.

The vandalism was discovered Sunday afternoon by custodian James Tomlinson.

Broughton staff is organized (Tuesday, Feb. 13, 1973)

In an unprecedented move for state institutions, Dr. C. Capers Smith, superintendent of Broughton Hospital, requested that the medical, surgical and psychiatric staff of the hospital elect a president, vice-president, psychiatric secretary and medical-surgical secretary from among those physicians fully licensed to practice medicine on the active staff of the hospital.

Dr. S.M. Shah-Khan, chief of medicine and director of the medical-surgical unit, was elected president. Shah-Khan has been recognized by all who work with him as a competent physician with unusual administrative abilities.

Dr. Norman Boyer, psychiatrist and director of one of the geographic psychiatric units, was elected vice-president. Dr. Robert W. Gibson, also a psychiatrist and director of one of the geographic units, was elected psychiatric secretary. Dr. K.K. Lee, a surgeon and assistant chief of surgery, will serve as medical-surgical secretary.

“This move is long overdue,” Smith said. “Members of the staff of Broughton Hospital should be recognized as competent professionals who would help the hospital through their organization in doing their best to improve patient care and provide the administration with the necessary information as to the needs of the patient whom the hospital serves.”

Fire consumes boarding house (Wednesday, Feb. 14, 1973)

Fire destroyed a large boarding house at 304 White St. in Morganton at 2 a.m. today.

Firefighters battled the blaze for a total of six hours at two different times during the night in an attempt to save the home. It was believed to have been started by someone smoking in bed in a basement apartment. The fire gutted the basement of the house and crawled up the walls. Some flames and smoke broke through the roof. By 5:48 a.m. the stairs leading to the second story of the three-story home were charred ruins.

A total of six people were reported to be in the home at the time. One boarder was taken to Grace Hospital after he was forced to jump from a second-story window to escape the fire.

Art school plans Morganton visit (Thursday, Feb. 15, 1973)

Plans are in the making for a small group of students from the North Carolina School for the Arts in Winston-Salem to spend a week or more in residency in Morganton in May, thanks to a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The group of eight to 15 students will be mainly drama students, with a few dancers, musicians and technicians.

The residency will involve three primary functions: doing open rehearsals for a production highlighting and dramatizing the heritage of the area in “Spoon River Anthology” fashion; presenting the production at the state institutions, the schools and the college; and being involved in various group learning experiences with the institutions and the schools.

Those involved in the project locally include the Western Carolina Center, North Carolina School for the Deaf, Broughton Hospital, Western Correctional Center, Burke County Public Schools and Western Piedmont Community College. The group will spend some time at each campus, working with the students in whichever way each institution’s leadership feels is most effective.

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen (Wednesday, Feb. 14, 1973)

Come to think of it, that section of South Green Street halfway to the depot is a busy area. Here we have Tux Bowers Motor Company, another business next door, an auto sales lot, the Mull Furniture Company, a doctor’s office, an insurance company, a service station, the large Bell Telephone Company and the handsome Dr. Wellborn building also housing a wig sales place, a dry-cleaning business, the large Nite Furniture and other business places. Yes, sisters and brothers, South Green is a busy thoroughfare and more will come later on, proving that “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not. “

We are beginning to wonder when we will get another bus terminal. The city is too large to be without one – right? Right!

Time now to begin thinking about the Fourth of July parade. Let’s make it bigger, better and grander than ever this year. What say you?