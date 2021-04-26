50 Years ago in Burke County

Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen

Know what? That school bus building is a pretty good size structure and is always a busy place.

We were driven by the under-construction Winn Dixie building the other day, and we can say that building is going up rapidly.

England Wholesale is a growing business. The firm has a nice building on Jamestown Road. In case you did not know, the firm started by doing business out of a motor vehicle.

Come to think of it, West Union Crossroads is getting to be a husky village. The business is right there — you name it.

When you drive through Carbon City at night, and you see the beautiful neon and other signs, you will agree this is a real nice section and glad it is a suburb of Morganton.

We keep saying, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.” Our population is right at 13,000 inside the city limits, according to the latest census official count. And we are still growing.