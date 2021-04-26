50 Years ago in Burke County

Final plans made for Walk-A-Thon
The teens of Burke County have banded together planning and promoting the inaugural Walk-A-Thon for the March of Dimes of Burke County this Saturday at 8 a.m., rain or shine, at the Collett Street Recreation Center.
The Walk-A-Thon is a 20-mile course open to all ages. It is requested that children under age 10 be accompanied by an adult.
The positive community effort led to a partnership between local young people, the Morganton Police Department and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office as they selected the route to be walked, leaders said.
The elected high school officials of Drexel, Glen Alpine and Valdese are actively planning and promoting the Walk-A-Thon. Additional students from the county junior high schools, Western Carolina Center, N.C. School for the Deaf and Western Piedmont Community College have swelled the ranks to great proportions.
More than 20 local mothers will register the students, and more than 35 adults will operate six checkpoints along the route during the day.
Local buses will transport young people from distant points to ensure all will be able to come to the Recreation Center in Morganton for the event.
Visits to schools set for tomorrow
Tomorrow is Business-Industry-Education Day for all Burke County business and industrial people interested in the education their children receive.
This is the day these people are especially invited to visit schools in Burke County, including public schools, the N.C. School for the Deaf and Western Piedmont Community College. Business and industry leaders from 22 participating industries will begin school visits at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow. On Thursday, students will be dismissed at noon, so the teachers and staff members can return the visit and see for themselves what industry and business will expect of their future employees.
The event’s organizers believe that facilitating a “two-way street” of visits back and forth will help all involved really understand needs affecting the future workers of today and tomorrow.
Hosiery men elected as officers
Three executives of Morganton Hosiery Mills Inc. and its principal subsidiary, Drexel Knitting Mills Co., have been elected officers of the two new firms, it has been announced. Morganton is a subsidiary of Dan River Inc., having been acquired in 1969.
The executives are C. Smith Chance, who was elected vice president of marketing for Morganton; B. Rondal Mull, who was named vice president and assistant to the president of Drexel Knitting Mills Co.; and L. Dean Chandler, who was named vice president in charge of manufacturing for Drexel.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
Know what? That school bus building is a pretty good size structure and is always a busy place.
We were driven by the under-construction Winn Dixie building the other day, and we can say that building is going up rapidly.
England Wholesale is a growing business. The firm has a nice building on Jamestown Road. In case you did not know, the firm started by doing business out of a motor vehicle.
Come to think of it, West Union Crossroads is getting to be a husky village. The business is right there — you name it.
When you drive through Carbon City at night, and you see the beautiful neon and other signs, you will agree this is a real nice section and glad it is a suburb of Morganton.
We keep saying, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.” Our population is right at 13,000 inside the city limits, according to the latest census official count. And we are still growing.
Retrospect: Do you remember when Dr. S. Peterson was a Morganton photographer? And when a man named Buffalo operated a meat market in a wooden building on West Union Street about where the Woolworth building is now? Whatever became of the two-story old fashioned frame house that stood at North King and Collett? Oh yes, sure — the structure was removed, and the Morganton Savings and Loan building now occupies the site. Did you know that years ago, the Philadelphia Athletics and Moline, Illinois, played a baseball game in Morganton? Yes — Connie Mack was here.
Heard from Jerry Mull: It’s hard to realize how much Morganton has grown in the last few years. Everywhere you look, there is something new going up. Henry Carter is doing a good job gardening. What firm has a name that makes you think of blossoms? Why, the Flowers Company, of course. Yes, and corn is corn. Shoppers are aplenty in Morganton on Saturday. Come one, come all — you are all welcome.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.