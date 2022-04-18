50 Years ago in Burke County

Double murder suspect caught

A prisoner on a weekend release from a prison camp allegedly murdered a couple Sunday in Hickory and was captured by Valdese police while fleeing the scene of the crime.

Michael Douglas Wiles, 20, is already serving a 9- to 15-year sentence after being convicted of rape. Mr. and Mrs. Furman Turner of Hickory signed Wiles out of the Newton County Correctional Center for the day so they could take him to a local church. The Turners were volunteers with a prison rehabilitation program.

After the church service, the Turners took him to their home, where they were joined by Wiles’ mother for a visit. She asked Wiles to retrieve her cigarettes from her car, but he allegedly returned with her pistol instead and fatally shot Mr. and Mrs. Turner. Wiles’ mother called the police as he escaped in her car.

Sgt. Jones of the Valdese Police Department spotted Wiles driving through town about 4:15 p.m. Sunday and notified the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Jones and BCSO Deputy Ron Paterno arrested Wiles at the Ribet Motel 76 Service Station on West Main Street in Valdese. He was taken to the Hickory jail, where he is being held without bond.

Drunken joyride ends on church lawn

A Burnsville man left a wake of frightened pedestrians and a wrecked car on a brief tour of Morganton that ended on a church lawn Saturday morning.

Homer Eugene Bradford, 25, announced his arrival in Morganton by crossing the center line of US 64 less than a mile south of the city and crashing his 1961 Pontiac into a new Ford driven by Roy Lee Jordan of Valdese at approximately 8:30 a.m. The Ford, which was struck in the left rear quarter panel, was forced off the roadway, struck a sign and came to rest in a ditch, according to a state trooper on scene. Damage to the Ford was estimated at $700.

Bradford did not stop after the accident, but continued in his damaged vehicle down US 64 and ran the red light at the intersection of Burkemont Avenue and West Union Street. A witness said he entered the east side parking lot of First Baptist Church of Morganton and drove in a big circle around the parking lot and adjacent lawn. Two people standing in the parking lot at the time had to jump out of the way to avoid being run over.

When city police arrived, they found Bradford and a passenger, Walter Sidney Mitchell, sitting in the car, now parked on the church lawn, in an intoxicated condition. Officers charged Bradford with driving under the influence and Mitchell with public drunkenness.

Students learn about farm life

Kindergarten students at Mountain View Elementary School visited the Broughton Hospital Farm Monday, accompanied by their teacher, Patty Sue Scott, and aides Pearl Brown and Laura O’Neill. The students toured the farm’s barns and got to see pigs and cows. They have been studying farm life at school by singing songs, doing various art projects and gardening. They have started a garden with the help of the Rev. Eddie Johnson, who lets them use some of his land for garden space. Some of their crops are now peeping through the ground.

Actress comes home to play fairytale role

Marnie Andrews will play the part of Margot, Rapunzel’s mother, in the Pixie Theatre production of “Rapunzel,” which will take place April 28 in the Morganton High School auditorium.

Andrews, the daughter of the Rev. and Mrs. Fletcher Andrews of Morganton, is a junior majoring in drama at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She has appeared in multiple productions, including “Streetcar Named Desire,” “Spoon River Anthology” and “Two Pails of Water.”

The Pixie Theatre Players travel all over North Carolina from March until mid-May, performing dramas on the weekends. They are sponsored by the Beta Kappa chapter of the Alpha Delta Kappa international sorority for women educators.

Andrews also has performed with the Parkway Playhouse in Burnsville, sings in the UNC-G choir and has sung solos with the UNC-G Glee Club. She has appeared twice in the Greensboro Art Council’s presentations at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Local college students accepted into honorary society

Two college students from Morganton have been accepted into Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s highest scholastic honorary society, in a ceremony held at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Tuesday.

Dixie Anne Rollins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. O.Z. Rollins, is a senior at UNC majoring in journalism. She is the recipient of the Beatrice Cobb Journalism Scholarship and plans a career in writing and teaching.

Bruce L. Cannon, son of Archie and Mamie Cannon, is a junior at UNC majoring in business administration with the intent to go into law. He is a member of the Phi Eta Sigma honorary society and the Carolina Forum, which selects prominent speakers for the UNC campus. He also is president-elect for Beta Gamma Sigma, a business honorary fraternity.

